Greetings from DC. RFK’s first hearing just wrapped (I have a lot to say about it), and tomorrow, I’ll be in the room for Tulsi’s—so expect a combined recap at the end of the week.

In the meantime, spend some time with Link.

Known affectionately by the moms in my group as “the blonde kid from RFK,” Link Lauren—my adopted son—recently landed on the West Coast and dropped by my office in Laguna for our first in-house chat about current events. Can you tell the Kennedy gig has rubbed off on him? He strolled in looking straight out of Hyannis Port, circa 1965, in a Mr. Turk nautical sweater, white jeans, and sneakers, complete with his signature touch—eccentric socks.

When he’s not tracking culture updates on TikTok or finding new ways to label flailing liberals an “utter calamity,” Link is surprisingly private—a self-confessed homebody. I used our time together to pick his brain about the latest headlines.

Trump’s late night tweets are back and more glorious than ever. This time, his ire is on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and her “horrible ratings.” Legacy media continues to crumble and lose credibility. Substack, TikTok, and X have eclipsed Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper. They’ve yet to notice.

Trump, Gender, the Numbers That Speak

One of the hottest topics right now is Trump’s bold declaration in his Inauguration speech that "there are only two genders," a statement that sent liberals into a frenzy. Since then, all government websites have been updated to include only Male and Female gender markers.

While mainstream media has painted this as radical, the numbers suggest otherwise. A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll reveals that nearly 80% of Americans oppose woke ideology, particularly the inclusion of biological men in women’s sports. This issue galvanized parents in November and helped sway the election in Trump’s favor.

The Blake Lively / Justin Baldwin debacle is heating up….

