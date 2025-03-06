Photos By Denise Bovee

“Radical transparency is what the American people mandated, and it is what they will get.”

— Anna Paulina Luna

Earlier this month, navigating the marble-splayed halls of the Capitol for the first time, I popped in to see who was in-house. I found Anna Paulina Luna in a rare free hour between interviews and snatched the hour up for myself.

With a Celsius in hand and her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, a U.S. Air Force combat controller, on the couch, we chatted about the declassification process, the obstacles she’s facing, and which documentary she considers the most informative on the JFK assassination.

I liked Luna instantly. She’s sharp, focused, down to earth, and understands the viral force of social media. I deemed her office my favorite—high ceilings, warm lighting, and an expansive view of the White House confines from her balcony.

Her bookshelves are stacked with the standard congressional reads, but it’s the personal touches that stand out—a stack of cutely wrapped Valentine’s cookies, her Maxim magazine cover on display, and an array of toys for her toddler son’s visits. One of them—a Polaroid camera—he’s learning to use.

For those not closely following Trump’s appointees, Luna is at the center of the transparency battle in Washington. Tapped to lead the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, she is spearheading an effort to speed up the release of classified documents the government has kept from the public for decades.

Born May 6, 1989, in Santa Ana, California, Luna serves as the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th congressional district. A second-generation Mexican-American, she was raised by a single mother in Southern California before joining the U.S. Air Force at 19, serving from 2009 to 2014. After earning a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of West Florida in 2017, she worked with conservative organizations like Turning Point USA before stepping into politics.

By 2020, she took her maternal grandmother’s maiden name, Luna, to represent her Hispanic heritage. She did this following the finalization of her mother’s divorce.

Her first congressional run in 2020 didn’t go her way, but she came back in 2022 and won, making history as the first Mexican-American woman to represent Florida in Congress.

Pam Bondi / Tulsi Gabbard on the files

Now, as chair of the House Oversight Committee’s declassification task force, Luna is making waves by pushing for the release of some of the most tightly guarded government secrets. And she’s not just focusing on JFK and 9/11 files—she’s leading the charge to unseal the Epstein client list, too.

“The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades,” she told me. “It’s time to give Americans the answers they deserve.”

It’s worth noting that two other lawmakers reportedly turned this job down, citing personal safety concerns due to the nature of the files. Luna took it anyway.

The pressure to release the Epstein files has only grown since Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the documents were sitting on her desk. Yet, despite public demand and congressional pressure, they still haven’t been unveiled. We all know how it went down with the binder fiasco.

At the time of this interview, the DOJ had not responded and Luna was visibly frustrated. “The DOJ has not responded,” Luna said bluntly. “The time for transparency is now.”

Appearing on Sean Hannity on Monday, Bondi claimed that the FBI has now turned over a “truckload” of Epstein files, which the bureau is reviewing “as fast as we can.” The latest deadline for release is this Friday.

Luna made it clear that, while she’s pushing as hard as she can, the final decision isn’t in her hands.

“I will continue to push bottom up for the release of this; however, it is not up to me. The AG has gone on record that they will be released. Although we are conducting multiple investigations at once, my entire task force will continue to push for their release. People need to go to prison for what happened.”

In the meantime, she’s keeping the pressure on federal agencies and making sure the public stays informed. Declassified JFK documents will be made available online via the link provided, once the pending official statement from the White House is provided.

“All declassified JFK documents will be housed at the link below. As soon as releases begin, you will be able to access them on this website. Please bookmark it and ty @USNatArchives for working quickly to get this up. I, @GOPoversight, & @RepEliCrane will be meeting in the AM to discuss the timeline for the document releases. Radical transparency is what the American people mandated and it is what they will get.”

The star chairs are my favorite - love a patriotic office

How would you describe your childhood?

“I didn’t come from a political pedigree, money or attend an Ivy League college. My father struggled with substance abuse. He was in and out of jail until later in my teens and, at one point, became homeless. He got clean when I was a young adult, and we were able to catch up on all the time we missed. Sadly, he passed away before he could see me become a member of Congress.

My mom had me at 20. Her family had also been heavily impacted by drugs. She eventually ended up getting married, but it was an extremely abusive relationship. At one point, we tried to go to a women’s shelter with my little sister and brother, but the conditions were so unsafe that she had to bring us back home.”

— Maxim.com

When I asked Luna which JFK assassination documentary she found most compelling, she named What the Doctors Saw. I highly recommend it; I watched it when it first came out. It offers startling medical insights into JFK’s wounds, as seven Parkland Hospital ER doctors reunite to discuss a day they will never forget.

For Luna, this isn’t just about dropping documents—it’s about restoring trust between the government and the people.

“This secrecy has sowed distrust in our institutions,” she said. “We will work alongside President Trump and his Cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people.”

Her mission is clear: Expose the truth, hold those in power accountable, and make sure Americans have access to the information that has been hidden from them for decades.

Soon—hopefully—we get the Kennedy drop, and then all eyes turn to Pam Bondi as the Friday deadline looms.

By now, she is well aware that the clock is ticking and the pressure is on.