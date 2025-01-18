Greetings from DC!

We made it—one bumpy flight and a polar vortex looming later. The action here, so far, is relentless. Events are back-to-back, leaving no room for stalling, relaxing, or power naps. Every hour is accounted for: luncheons, interviews, cocktail dinners, balls, and afterparties.

Last Thursday, my assistant and I spent a frantic day at an Orange County mall, desperately hunting for a last-minute ball gown—or three. Just when it felt hopeless, we found two. Navigating a strip mall midday, browsing the designer corners under that kind of pressure, is harrowing. The selected dresses couldn’t be more different. One, in particular, is a shocking choice: big, bold, and undeniably red, with layers of tulle I’ve never dared before. Whether I’m brave enough to wear it remains to be seen.

We flew American Airlines to DC— which felt fitting for such emboldened patriots. We boarded in matching red MAGA hats, knowing our flamboyant merch will one day be valuable vintage. Half the plane greeted us with smiles and high-fives, while the crew seemed less enthused. We made our way down the narrow aisle and Denise spotted Bobby Kennedy’s youngest daughter, Kyra Kennedy.

Mid-flight, Denise and I sent Kyra a bottle of champagne in honor of her father’s birthday. The flight attendant looked puzzled. “You want me to say what?” she asked. “Tell her it’s her father’s birthday and we’d like her to celebrate with some sparkling wine.” When the champagne was gifted without charge, I jokingly asked if we could send bottles to everyone on board to arrange a joint toast to America. The airline staff didn’t love the joke. Any of my jokes.

Luggage stacking with Kyra Kennedy // Scenes from the Crypto Ball // Snoop Dog goes full MAGA // Denise harbors slipper regrets // Don Jr. shows off custom branded accessories.

Later, we ran into Kyra in line for coffee who was looking effortlessly chic in her Aspen coat. We passed lattes around like it was a grand circle of female empowerment and together wheeled her cart of suitcases to a shared car. The contents? Tuxedos for her brothers, who’d announced last minute that they all needed suits for DC. She handled the pressure with grace, every bit the part of responsible sister. We awed at her selection of personalized accessories for each brother. Those guys are lucky to have her.

This isn’t Kyra’s first inauguration—she’s attended “many.” She admitted she isn’t particularly into politics but loves the fashion and parties. She also does her own makeup for these events. I mentioned her perspective mirrors 36% of my followers, who are watching for the same reasons.

During the ride, we FaceTimed Bobby to wish him a happy birthday. His wish? Family gym time. Kyra laughed, saying he’s already planning Family Hour at the gym upon her arrival.

We got a sneak peek of the dresses and jewels Kyra and Cheryl will wear this weekend, as well as photos of Bobby in two tuxedos—one navy, one black. Meanwhile, separate sources tell me Melania is expected to appear in a hat on Inauguration Day. Needless to say, I’ll be anxiously awaiting that reveal.

News of the swearing in ceremony being moved indoors was a heartbreaking update for many who flew in specifically to watch in person. The indoor move limits seating to 600, reportedly reserved for lawmakers.

Our first night is a dinner with our fabulous Palm Beach friends, originally planned as a 20-course meal, but time constraints trimmed it to nine. Lady Victoria arrived late from Nigel Farage’s cocktail party, and we had to rush out early to catch the Crypto Ball when we heard Snoop was performing live. At El Cielo, we experienced their signature offering, “the experience,” though we condensed it into a speedier version. “Give us the experience—on Adderall,” I joked.

Later at the ball, we walked into an unforgettable scene: Snoop on stage, a ballroom full of conservatives singing along. Quite a sight for those of us who grew up with his songs as soundtrack to our teenage years. For those who caught my live feed, I do apologize—you witnessed a real time sing-along to a few Snoop classics. Somehow, it just keeps getting better.

Notable Highlights

McDonald’s on trays served as appetizers for VIP.

Catching Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson at the photo booth.

Jayne Visser stealing the show in that stunning sequined Dolce & Gabbana cape.

Abraham Lincoln taking selfies with Don Jr. and George Washington belting expletives with Snoop.

Denise stopping Colby Covington to take a photo & Colby Covington wanting to take one with her.

Regret: There’s always one. Denise accepted $500 for her gold, plush Trump slipper sneakers—offered in the VIP section (last pair) we’d snagged along with stuffed elephants and Trump themed cookies. The bargaining escalated quickly, with bids jumping from $300 to $500 in minutes. She woke up regretting it. Those big, ugly, shiny slippers. The ones who got away.