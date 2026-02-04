You’ll be hearing much more from Nick Tartaglione, Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate, who was convicted of the 2016 murders of four men and is serving life without parole, a conviction he continues to maintain his innocence against. In his latest audio (posted below) Tartaglione reflects on the lingering mystery of why Epstein—New York City’s most high-profile detainee at the time—was placed in his cell.

AUDIO | NICK: “They Knew I Wasn’t Going to Hurt Him.”

Jessica Kraus: Why do you think they put Jeffrey Epstein in a jail cell with you?

Nick Targalione: Either because we both—amazingly enough—had the same prosecutor. So either Comey knew at the time that I wasn’t a killer, that I had nothing to do with what I was accused of, and this was an attempt to set something up. If Epstein killed himself, maybe they could pin it on me. Or maybe they hoped Epstein would say something like, “Yeah, Nick told me he killed those guys.” There was some reason behind it. It felt set up. If I were actually someone who had murdered four men, none of this would make sense. They didn’t just put him in my cell—they took me out of a cell. I was already housed with another inmate.

JRK: Wait, I didn’t know that. You weren’t alone?

NT: No. I was in a cell with another inmate. They came and told me, “Tartaglione, get your stuff together.” I asked why, and they said, “We’re moving you in with this billionaire guy.” I asked why again, and they said, “Because you’re the only one we know who won’t beat him up or extort him.”

JRK: So they were already concerned about his safety?

NT: Absolutely. High-profile case, federal prison—they were worried about him. Normally it’s two men to a cell. That’s standard. One of the guards even told me it’s done that way because if someone is suicidal, the other inmate can alert staff.

JRK: And they specifically told you it was because you wouldn’t hurt him?

NT: Yes. They said, “You’re the only one up here we know won’t extort him or beat him up.”

JRK: You were both from the same area, right? That was something you had in common?

NT: Yeah, but I didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was. I had no clue. At that point, I don’t think most inmates did either. This was right when he was initially arrested—before everything exploded in the news. He told me they first put him in a unit—Five North—for about ten minutes. He went straight to the guards and said, “I don’t feel safe here. Get me out.” So they put him in the SHU, the box. Then they came and took me out of my cell and put me in with him. That’s what bothers me. If the real reason was that they knew I wouldn’t hurt him, fine. But then you have Comey as both of our prosecutors, and suddenly they start accusing me of assaulting him. None of it adds up.

JRK: And the idea that you were put there to harm him—if you wanted to, you could have?

NT: If I wanted to hurt Jeffrey Epstein, it wouldn’t have been a problem. I could have taken his head off in two seconds. But that’s not who I am. I’m not a bully.

JRK: And Epstein wasn’t afraid of you?

NT: Not at all. In fact, after the alleged suicide attempt, he claimed I attacked him—probably to avoid suicide watch. But the truth is, Epstein begged me to stay in the cell with him. I was supposed to return to general population within a week. He pleaded with me not to leave. I told him, “Jeff, I can’t. I have to work on my case. I have to prepare for trial.” He didn’t want me to go. He wasn’t scared of me. Ask anyone who lived with me. I wasn’t trying to be tough or build a reputation. I wanted to go home. I was an innocent man. I was a cop. I hated being in there.

JRK: I think people also forget how you and I even became connected. I was originally reporting on another inmate—an art crime case. I had no idea he was your cellmate. His girlfriend casually mentioned that he was housed with you and referred to you as “Epstein’s cellmate.” She told me Indigo believed you were innocent and said he’d trust his daughter with you. That’s how this started. I didn’t seek you out. You didn’t seek me out. The connection came through another subject entirely? I point that out because people overlook it. I had a reporter insinuate that you must have been placed there “for a reason,” but those conspiracy theories just distract from the actual evidence.

NT: Exactly:

JRK: Call me back—I have another question for you.

NT: Okay. I’ll call you back.

— Click —