Tess McGill
11h

This is so lacking insight into the massive scam she ran. Wish you had researched how the capital markets worked and how she manipulated the world out of it. So much more here.

Cindy Dillion
10h

Embarrassed to admit it but we did invest in her company. She was at the forefront of investor recruitment and very much sold you on the Company, routinely participating in investor calls and sales pitches. I actually went to Palo Alto to witness the miracle of her machine in a pharmacy which was, in actuality, an empty box that received the blood and then it was sent to a regular lab for testing. Our lead investor felt sorry for her and over the objections of many forced us to sign a settlement agreement that said we would not sue her. The truth of the scam was not revealed at trial. She knowingly acted for her own enrichment to the detriment of investors and patients and I don’t believe for a second she was controlled by anyone else in the company. She never expressed any remorse. I wanted her to have a longer sentence.

