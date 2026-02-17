“I went outside yesterday evening and seen Maxwell doing her daily walking/jogging around the track. She always carries this little mini book/writing pad on her everywhere she goes she will even put it into her bra if she has to. i stay wondering what is so important about that book.”

As the Epstein Files spin into a maniacal maelstrom of reckless interpretation, with horrific acts pinned on anyone who ever appeared in Epstein’s inbox, I’ve watched in disbelief, wondering how much worse it can get.

The latest viral theory claims Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t even in prison — that she’s been replaced by a clone or body double. The “evidence” rests on a subtly manipulated image in which her nose looks different. Not as narrow as it was before. I can’t count how many people sent it to me asking for confirmation.

What it reveals is how easily people accept AI distortions without scrutiny.

Yes, Ghislaine Maxwell is in a Texas prison. I know this as fact. She has been since her arrest in New Hampshire on July 2, 2020. The recent images reflect the obvious: she is 64 now. Older. A little heavier. Wearing glasses, visible through grainy prison streaming. Her hair has returned to the cropped style associated with her high-society years as Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant.

Her incarceration began at MDC Brooklyn. During COVID, she was held in solitary confinement for nearly 18 months in a 6-by-9-foot cell with minimal human contact. Her family publicly protested the conditions, citing contaminated water, inedible food, and severe restrictions. Her proposed $28.5 million bail package was denied. She was later transferred to Tallahassee and is now housed at FMC Bryan in Texas. Beginning in 2023, I started collecting correspondence from inmates who lived alongside her, observing and interpreting her in real time. This series draws from what they relayed as part of a four-year character sketch that has taken me into the homes she owned and the people she knew, loved, or employed.

In prison, notoriety collapses under rigid routine. What fascinated me most, beyond the mundane details of Maxwell’s daily habits, was how women serving time for wildly different crimes still fall into predictable patterns of feminine instinct, building community inside cinderblock walls. I came to view them all as compelling characters.

My first source came to me by accident. Scrolling X one afternoon, I came across a man boasting that his ex-wife’s sister was incarcerated with “Epstein’s girlfriend.” He posted a screenshot of her email describing Maxwell’s arrival — drones and helicopters circling the yard, and an incident involving a ladder falling from the sky that triggered a lockdown for days. In it, she joked about being broke in jail and claimed some inmates believed urine could be used as mouthwash. I reached out and told him that if she were willing to talk to me, I would gladly fill her commissary. From there, our communication became regular. She asked to remain anonymous. “Sylvia” is the pseudonym she chose. What I knew of her was intentionally limited: a Catholic school dropout arrested on drug-related charges who once jumped from a second-story window with a fractured leg to evade police, only to be caught sprinting half-naked through the woods the following day.

For a year and a half, Sylvia sent updates, eventually connecting me to another inmate she had befriended in the same unit as Ghislaine. Most of their correspondence arrived by email, with occasional handwritten notes documenting mess hall politics and detailing Maxwell’s “breakfast crimes.” She was prone to stealing extra packets of mayo and slipping fruit up her sleeve to eat privately in her cell rather than at designated times.

At times, their insight is humorous. Under their observations, Maxwell comes off as a brooding recluse, impenetrable to those who try to get close. They saw her jotting notes obsessively in a small journal tucked inside her bra. Her yoga and empowerment classes were so popular it was hard to secure a spot. And while they never describe her as warm, they note that when she did break her reserve, it was usually to indulge in celebrity gossip or UFO theories.

Aliens as subject, seem to apparently dissolve her guard.

As you’ll read in the notes below, one afternoon several women witnessed something strange hovering beyond the prison field. The next day they asked “Max” if she had seen it too. She had. She told them to write it down — their first official sighting. A phenomenon, she said, she had encountered before at close range as a pilot.

Stripped of status, prisoner 28807-509 bears faint resemblance to her former self, yet remains drawn to authority where it’s available: working in the library to aid others with their appeals, teaching etiquette courses, offering relationship advice, filing endless complaints to expose prison injustices.

What unfolds in these letters offers unique insight beyond the monster caricature that has come to define her. Emerging instead is evidence of determined will — America’s most disgraced woman refusing to fold in confinement. Removed from the lavish world she once occupied, she appears controlled, but still curious, committed to legal discoveries she believes may eventually free her.

At times, unexpectedly human.

April 2023

I’m here with Donald Trump’s friend, Maxwell Epstein from the Epstein case, and Mrs. Christly from the Christly show comes next month lol. Crazy, there’s always helicopters and drones flying above our heads. Corrlinks is a txt service, it’s like $15 a month. I’m on a free two-week trial, hopefully my mom will pay it today though and I’ll have my own personal number. But I’m okay. It was rough at first, I’m adjusting now, just trying to still get all the things I need. They don’t really provide you with anything here. It’s a beautiful place though.

April 2

Mrs. Maxwell teaches yoga on Mondays. I went this past Monday and drones were hovering above us taking pictures. Max is about to start an entrepreneur (however u spell it) class I’m trying to sign up for, and a food truck class. She’s real interesting.

I said the other day, um, I think these drones and helicopters are for you, and she said, “Oh sweetie, they’re not always just focused on me,” lol. She’s a weirdo. Two weeks ago a helicopter came and dropped a ladder down real low to the ground and they called an emergency count, rushing everyone inside.

I pray I can get into this electrician class. I have my GED so they said I get moved to the top of the list.

April 5

She never really truly looks happy to be honest and we were suppose to have a draft yesterday for softball and they rescheduled because it was so cold outside so it will probably be next weekend that they pick teams. I’ll be attending to watch but I haven’t witnessed Maxwell play softball or chess yet. It was extremely cold here yesterday, mostly everyone stayed inside their units trying to stay warm.

April 6

It was extremely cold here yesterday. Mostly everyone stayed inside their units trying to stay warm.

APRIL 8

Yes, you’re approved, and you’re right, this is easier than the other text number, that one has service problems. I haven’t received your letter yet, but I did receive a notice saying they denied photos that were sent to me from you because they weren’t sent from an online company. We can only receive 5 pages per envelope, and it can only have words written on the front page of the paper.

I’m not sure if you sent pictures or if that denial slip was for the letter you sent me, but it said it was returned to sender. I’m doing okay, just been working and about to go outside to watch the softball game. I haven’t heard of anything special we’re doing for Easter other than mass, and hopefully they decide to cook something good for us. I hope you and your family have a good Easter.

I don’t currently participate in any clubs or extra activities, but on April 23rd they are having sign-ups for painting, card making, drawing, needle point, leather making, crochet, and knitting classes, and I plan on going to sign up for those. They only accept 10–20 inmates for each one.

Friday they are supposed to post about how to sign up for Maxwell’s food truck business class, and I’m going to sign up for that as well. It’s first come, first serve, and they’re only taking like 6–10 inmates at a time for that class. We also have a cardio HIIT class coming up next Sunday and I want to try to do that as well. It’s once a week, for an hour.

They just started soccer practice in the evenings here. I went out Friday night and watched that. I do notice Mrs. Maxwell and Nancy Novak seem to always be at the same tables together in the kitchen area. I just got your deposit, thank you. Now that I’m back outside of the unit, I should be able to witness more and attend and participate in more activities.

I also notice Maxwell tends to always come to breakfast in the morning just to get her milk and bananas to sneak back to her unit with her.

You’re welcome, and yes, they also offer an Etsy selling class and a few others. I’ll have to get the names of them and figure out what else Maxwell will be teaching. They seem pretty interesting, and I pray I get a spot too!

APRIL 12th

I’d love to read the Ghislaine newsletter when you finish. And they also have a rule about the paper being regular size paper like loose leaf/ notebook paper. I worked for Easter, we didn’t serve any special meal for the holiday. We had the original eggs and pancakes for lunch on Sunday and a burrito for dinner. The only thing special the prison did for Easter was a baptismal ceremony at the church as well as mass. Mrs Maxwell, is jewish i believe so she would come in and pick up her grape juice and bread and little precooked meals that they offer for the passover thing, it contains like clean food without animal meats i suppose.

So I did find out in order to get into the food truck business class I have to have a serve safe class under me first so thats what im going to sign up for this morning.

I went outside yesterday evening and seen Maxwell doing her daily walking/jogging around the track. She always carries this little mini book/writing pad on her everywhere she goes she will even put it into her bra if she has to. i stay wondering what is so important about that book.

APRIL 14th

Anyways sorry, we pay for computer usage by these things called trulinks, and sometimes it times out while typing a message and i have to buy more and open the email back up. also thank you for saying my daughters looked beautiful in the photo you seen.

We have 4 tv’s in the unit and we have to vote on certain tv shows or movies to watch within the dorm, and no Netflix isn’t an option but they sell tablets here for $135 and you can download movies on them for like 4$ a movie, which is pretty neat, ive been considering getting one because its hard to get something good on tv. One TV must always stay on a Spanish program, and in order to hear the TV you have to use a radio or Mp3 player to tune into the radio station set for that TV.

Id say Maxwell definitely looks in her 60’s, and the scissors here are not allowed, people usually steal them from the hobby craft classes or education building and sell them on the compound haha. A while back in like February, I was out on the yard and seen some crazy projected lights in the sky fly by at an extremely abnormal speed and me and my friend Kayla asked Maxwell if she seen that and she said “yes i believe you should maybe mark your calendar as possibly your first alien sighting” haha

I cant say it was actually aliens but it was definitely weird what we seen in the sky that night, Maxwell said ‘i used to be a pilot and i can tell you I’ve never seen anything like that before.’ Yeah i remember telling Jared how there is always low flying drones and helicopters flying over when she is outside and its crazy bc were next to an air field so technically this is suppose to be like a no fly zone or something. Thats awesome that ya’ll will get to meet up in LA, he’s always been one to try to guide me in life. I look forward to reading the series when you’re completed.

My day is going well, i just got off work and seen your message from last night. I went to sleep early. They picked softball teams yesterday afternoon and I was out there and Maxwell isn’t playing this season. And I did see her typical morning breakfast thef t in the kitchen coming to get her apple and milk haha.

But she keeps her hair in a bob like style cut and doesn’t wear anything like ‘exclusive’ (exclusive- clothes bought off inmates from other prisons that they don’t sell here which run higher prices due to not being able to buy them on the commissary here). She wears the regular grey sweat suits and shorts and T-shirts, she doesn’t iron or crease her clothes like most people here but idk if thats due to her unit not having an iron right now. And yes I have a MP3 player, we download the music off the computer, it cost like $2-3 a song. My time is running out on this email, ill have to exit and open it again.

Thought this might interest you - so people in here cook with irons, like “clothing irons” and flat iron straighteners, you can make pizzas and toasted bagels and wraps, people fry their meat with it, or use it to fry eggs, etc its wild. Also when we clean our cubicles we use pads and stick them to the bottom of a mop stick and use it with spray like a swifter mop haha, thought you might be interested in the little things we have to do to make use of things in her.

APRIL 20

Hey Jessica! yes if theres a will theres a way in here haha. and I cant be exactly sure on the color of the notebook she has ill have to pay closer attention next time but i believe its navy blue or black by the look of it. and yes its always the same one with her at all times, and its like a little pocket size notebook. i wanna say its a little address book..and the prison itself is nice, it has a huge nice track, and soft ball field, soccor field, basketball court, weight pile area.. its very well kept and landscaped, the field is nice, beautiful grass. Today and yesterday i went outside watching the softball and soccor practices. We have a bunch of like palm trees here. The bathrooms in every unit have been having a bunch of issues with backing up sewage in the toilet the past couple weeks. They seem to think its because they had switched us to plastic tampons instead of card board. But i honestly think it's something bigger than that.

one of my closest friends in the prison named susie, got moved out of my unit two days ago and now shes maxwell’s bunkie which is gonna be neat to hear what she has to say about her haha.

A lot of woman stick together based on race but not really.. My little circle of friends is 2 mexican girls, 1 puerta rican, 1 white girl and 1 black girl. we do everything together usually, like wash clothes and eat together, etc.

April 25

Hey, did you get my letter? I havent heard from you. I’ve been hearing rumors the past couple days, people saying they heard maxwell at the library talking about, she should be getting out soon. Her lawyer just filed some papers for her or something for a resentencing or going back on a RID...

May 7