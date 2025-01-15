Michelle Obama’s absence at Jimmy Carter’s funeral certainly raised some eyebrows, but yesterday’s announcement that she won’t be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration confirmed something is definitely going on between her and Barack.

Keep in mind, Michelle is a textbook Capricorn—grounded, practical, and deeply respectful of tradition. She’s someone who follows the rules, even when it means putting politics aside. We saw that when she graciously welcomed Melania Trump during the last transition, and why George W. Bush famously adores her.

So when Barack showed up alone at Carter’s funeral, I called a divorce announcement coming soon—and I’m not the only one. Whispers about cracks in their relationship have been circulating D.C. for over a year now, but this feels like the first public proof of a marriage on the rocks.

It’s disheartening, honestly. Michelle has always been Barack’s most trusted partner, both personally and politically. I like them together. She’s the steady force behind his image, his secret weapon. To imagine their marriage unraveling is a shock to the legacy they’ve built.

The question now isn’t if, but when. If I had to guess, they will wait until after the inauguration to announce it—timing, you know, is everything.

And yet, the story doesn’t end there. For months, I’ve heard Jennifer Aniston’s name tied to Barack. At first, it seemed ridiculous, but the rumors have remained steady among New York and L.A. circles.

Yesterday’s DM : “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

If this is true, it changes everything. The Obamas have been a symbol of stability and grace for years. A revelation like this would completely shatter that image. And for someone like Michelle—who’s spent her life embodying tradition and loyalty—it must feel like an unbearable betrayal.

For now, it’s all whispers. But the whispers are getting louder.