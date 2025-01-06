“J6 Was One of Many Invisible Mountains. And it Won’t Be the Last.”

My favorite insurrection was when a 21-year-old Joe Biden walked into the Capitol Building without permission and sat down in the presiding officer’s chair. He was immediately arrested.

We narrowly escaped the death of democracy that day.

He should’ve been thrown in solitary confinement for being a domestic terrorist. Joe Biden is the original Q-Anon Shaman.

Seeing as how Joe Biden is a career plagiarist, this story is most likely untrue—or he lifted it from someone else. But it’s funny to think he shared this story on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2007. (Biden also likes to tell people he was arrested for protesting in Delaware and in South Africa. This is part of his street cred, you see. For all we know, he met Cornpop in prison.)

I think a 21-year-old Joe Biden was arrested at the Capitol as much as I think his uncle was eaten by cannibals. I believe his story as much as I believe Tim Walz was at Tiananmen Square.

But that’s the reality Joe Biden wanted you to believe. This is how they falsely advertise their bravery, or humor, or relatability. It’s to endear themselves to the citizen. Especially when it comes to protesting, even violently, which might be why democrats also love to pardon the Weather Underground domestic terrorists. (See Bill Clinton and Andrew Cuomo.)

Biden’s record of dishonesty isn’t just an aw-shucks pattern of white lies. These lies have a purpose. They are meant to imprison you inside their twisted political alternate dimensions. It’s Stockholm syndrome. And the voters who buy into the false reality are then easier to control within the new rules and definitions and histories of the narrative built on lies. Making it cool for Biden to tell that story in 2007 about him trespassing into the Capitol Building. But then January 6, 2021, happened and the optics changed.

Could you imagine if Barron Trump waltzed into the Capitol Building and got arrested? Jake Tapper would be self-immolating.

Over the last four years, President Biden and Vice President Harris and their wing of the Media Industrial Complex have used deception to make January 6th out to be one of the worst terror attacks on democracy since the Civil War. Vice President Harris compared J6 to the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

If you think January 6th should be compared to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, you are in a cult. You live in another dimension.

Mass Media will tell you five Capitol Police Officers died that day. This is false. Four died of suicide afterward. Which, itself, is alarming. And the other died of natural causes that the coroner determined had nothing to do with J6.

However, Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer that day. But she is remembered in the media as a villain who got what she deserved. You can only imagine the gold casket the Left would’ve buried her in if she died protesting for George Floyd. (See George Floyd’s gold casket.)

The Mass Media convinced people of a caricature of their political enemy. They began that caricature of President Trump leading up to the 2016 election and January 6th was used as a bookend to that caricature.

Those who bought into that caricature will believe anything they are told about their enemy. The Mass Media knows exactly what you fear because they infected you with those fears.

In the immediate aftermath of people walking into the Capitol Building on J6, President Trump published a video to his Twitter asking his supporters to peacefully go home. But Jack Dorsey banned him from Twitter and hardly anyone remembers that video—which made it easier for politicians and the Mass Media to say he clearly called for an insurrection.

The reality where Trump had asked for a larger law enforcement presence prior to J6 and the reality where he urged supporters to go home got snuffed out by the “reality” that J6 was the new 9/11. Mass Media had the bigger megaphone. Twitter successfully censored a sitting president from the digital public square.

Too many Americans have been psychologically abused by a band of liars and hypochondriacs. These were the cult leaders, at least publicly facing, until the 2024 election. Americans voted overwhelmingly to reject this cult from an alternate dimension.

So many freed themselves from the grips of that cult, yet there are still many others trapped inside that absurd circle.

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins once said: The Media, in the end, has nothing to do with truth. It has to do with entertainment, and the truth distorted to be entertaining so all that happens is people just rake through the truth, [they] find whatever feeds the monster to keep people interested.”

I think one good defense against the war on reality is to sharpen your ability to distinguish the organic from inorganic—not just when it comes to trending and breaking news, but extend this, as well, to the proliferation of AI and what it can do to mutate narratives.

Ask yourself, who has the most to gain from any event that’s immediately turned into a political WrestleMania? How are Mass and Indie Media spinning the story? If you care about these things, you will train yourself to look at these stories from as many angles as possible.

When Pablo Picasso was in his cubist phase, he would put something like a vase or a bowl of fruit on a table and circle it while painting it from every angle. He said he captured the essence of it rather than what some might think would be a realistic representation of it. This is that fractured, child-like art that some hate and others love. I tend to love it. To me, art styles like cubism and absurdism are far better representations of reality than some of the classical works. (I also love classical art, but I think it reaches for the absolute best version of humanity—which we should all aspire to and find inspiration in. But it doesn’t depict reality as the distorted, fractured, beautiful, and strange mental-landscape that we inherit.)

If humans could develop time travel, I think different time travelers could travel back to the same point in time together and still interpret the past differently.

Our best bet is to remain suspicious of news that easily confirms your attitude towards anything domestic or foreign. Everything, especially in psychological warfare, will be used as a tool to warp your perception.

I know a man who fled a cult. Everyone in this cult, including him, believed they were immortal.

But one day, one of the cult members died. They all sat with the corpse trying to come up with ways that could explain the death of someone who was supposed to be immortal. They brainstormed all sorts of ways to make sense of what appeared to be a very real death.

The cult travelled the country, and at some point, after they experienced the death of one of their members, my friend was in line to use a restroom. There was a bookshelf beside him. One book caught his eye. However, one of the laws in the cult was that no one was supposed to read books. His curiosity got the best of him. He opened the book. The first page he saw happened to describe a form of insanity. It said something like: if you are exploring and find a mountain, you would draw the mountain on your map. That is the right way to interpret your surroundings. However, if you have a map with a mountain, and you are where the mountain should be, but there is no mountain, then perhaps the map is a bad judge of reality. Someone who’s lost their hold of reality might try to come up with ways in which the mountain is there, despite what the map says. One might go so far as to say, well, maybe the mountain’s invisible. This might sound absurd, but my friend spent time in a cult that had convinced themselves that they could not die.

My friend read from the book, and it reminded him of the way they all tried to explain away the corpse of their friend. The death was not on the “map” through which the cult traveled. Their “map” said there would be no death.

He left the cult soon after realizing that his cult member’s death was his own invisible mountain.

J6 was one of many invisible mountains. And it won’t be the last.

The Mass Media blaming everyone else but themselves and their establishment friends for the 2024 election results are the cult sitting around the corpse of a man they were told couldn’t die.

Those politicians who like to summon J6 in the same breath as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 are also, however, telling you the truth about how they think of themselves. By comparing the “attack” on the Capitol with planes flying into battleships and into buildings and thousands of people dying, they are telling us they believe they are on the frontlines of a war. The war is on reality, the war is on you.

It’s like when they talk about national security. They don’t really mean our security. They mean their security.

It’s a fight for the dominant narrative.

The words we use and the stories we tell are, in fact, essential. They shape policy. They shape the world. They shape the future. They anchor us to truth.

We live and die by the word, and we refuse to be held hostage by this marauding cult from an alternate dimension.