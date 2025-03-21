Once again, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is proving that our children are worth fighting for.

Any mother knows that how we choose to feed our babies is one of the most personal decisions we’ll ever make. Sometimes it’s health, or lifestyle that decides. And sometimes it’s circumstances completely beyond our control.

By now we all know the benefits of breastfeeding.

But what happens when that’s not an option?

What about women who struggle with supply? Or jobs or medical conditions that make breastfeeding impossible. Sometimes babies have trouble latching. Others—like adopted infants—depend on formula from day one.

And yet, we can’t trust that the formula we rely on in this country is safe and nutritious.

I breastfed all four of my boys to varying lengths. Hayes (my youngest) the longest—for two years he flat out refused a bottle. My other boys were more adaptable, willing to take formula when I had to leave them and didn’t have enough stored milk. I remember the stress of trying to find the healthiest alternative when it became a pressing issue. When one of my babies showed early signs of allergies, I had to source formula from a website overseas—way outside our budget. I couldn’t stomach the thought of feeding him something filled with synthetic ingredients and unknown contaminants as alternative.

For years, we’ve seen reports warning about dangerous levels of heavy metals—arsenic, lead, cadmium—in popular infant formulas. Recent recalls have left mothers scrambling. The 2022 formula crisis was a wake-up call, proving just how fragile our supply chain is, forcing desperate parents to ration food and scour empty store shelves.

No mother should ever have to wonder if the formula she’s feeding her baby is toxic. And yet, Washington has ignored this as a crisis of concern for decades.

Until now.

Thankfully, we have a leader in charge of health who actually cares about what goes into our children’s bodies. RFK Jr. is putting America’s babies first in a way no administration before him has. He is listening to Mothers. And pediatricians. And to researchers who have been sounding the alarm on formula contamination for years.

That’s why he launched Operation Stork Speed.

“The “Make America Healthy Again” representative met with top infant formula manufacturers on Tuesday, according to an X post from HHS. He spoke with chief executives from Similac maker Abbott Laboratories, Enfamil producer Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Bobbie Baby Inc. and Perrigo Co.

The meeting comes after a Consumer Reports investigation found that about half of the 41 formulas it tested contained potentially harmful levels of arsenic, lead, BPA, acrylamide or PFAS. “Many infants” in the U.S. rely on infant formula for at least some of their nutrition, according to the FDA.” — Newsnation

Latest Video by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What Operation Stork Speed Will Do:

✔ Raise Nutritional Standards – The FDA is finally conducting a long-overdue review of infant formula guidelines, ensuring they reflect the latest science on infant health and development.

✔ Enforce Strict Safety Testing – No more cutting corners. The FDA will increase testing for dangerous contaminants like heavy metals, demanding higher safety standards from manufacturers.

✔ Demand Transparency in Labeling – Parents deserve to know exactly what they’re feeding their babies. Clearer ingredient lists, more stringent regulations, and honest marketing are on the way.

✔ Encourage Safer Alternatives – Formula companies will be pushed to develop cleaner, healthier options, and small, independent brands will finally have a chance to compete against corporate monopolies.

✔ Close the Research Gaps – The government is investing in long-term studies to better understand how formula impacts infant health over time—something that should have been prioritized decades ago.

In a press release shared today, the statement concluded that the agency under RFK “is making sure a strong supply of the sole source of nutrition for formula-fed babies and children remains available for our nation’s most vulnerable populations.”

Back in a May 2024 X post, RFK wrote: “When I’m in the White House, the FDA will be on top of this and we won’t have to rely on intrepid outside researchers to bring it to their attention.”

“We look forward to seeing the details of how they intend to implement the plan, and we hope the FDA is provided adequate resources and staffing to actually follow through on their promises.”

Thankfully, he’s in a place now to see these promises through.