Last night after dinner at a Mexican restaurant near my office, I received a frantic text from a friend in Palm Beach urging me to tune into a live Spaces on X. The premise? Laura Loomer defending herself in a tense and combative debate moderated by a group of men—one of whom my friend insisted was Elon Musk allegedly operating under the pseudonymous “Adrian Dittman.”

The voice was unmistakable.

Johnson Confronts “Dittman”

Over the course of the conversation, “Dittman” and the other participants relentlessly pressured Loomer to draft (and publicly read aloud) an apology for her accidental doxing, which she reluctantly delivered live shortly after posting it.

The whole exchange was unsettling. Many on X called it a witch hunt with one user even likening it to a “verbal gang rape.”

I listened for over an hour alongside another attendee—a fellow reporter who had previously criticized Loomer. Surprisingly, we both agreed that Laura emerged as the stronger voice. Articulate, informed and composed, she defended her stance on the H1B visa debate and her broader support of MAGA ideals with clarity and conviction.

It was one of the weirdest things I’ve listened to, someone who sounded exactly like Elon Musk praising Elon Musk in third person.

Curious about the account behind “Adrian Dittman,” I did a little digging this morning. Its bio reads: “Life is too short to worry about stupid things. Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing and don't let people bring you down. Study, think, create and grow.”

Following the Loomer episode the account posted: “It’s insane how hard it is to get an apology out of someone for their own mistake when they have an ego the size of a planet.”

The internet—and both parties in my office listening live—seem convinced that Dittman is Musk. Charles Johnson claims to have uncovered “proof” in an article he published on the 27th.

Johnson Wrote:

"I recently attended a Twitter Space where I exposed Elon Musk’s alt account and Elon Musk as a fraud to his face. Take a listen. It was pretty great. Part of the reason I was as aggressive as I was with Adrienne/Elon was to get him agitated so he would speak faster than his voice modulator could work and we could make a positive match using software some friends of mine use for this sort of thing. I can confirm it’s Elon. Even if it isn’t physically Elon in the flesh, it’s an account controlled and operated by Elon/X that represents him in every way shape and form. But of course, it’s actually Elon. I’ll be uploading a video which more or less confirms it. Watch me be hit. Elon knows me in real life so I wasn’t surprised when he made a number of errors, talked over me etc. There are several grand juries investigating Elon now. It’s only a matter of time. Just listen to that laugh. Here’s proof positive that Adrienne is Elon Musk. The voice print is identical.” Johnson Added: “It’s worth pointing out that Dittmann means ‘famous person.’ Adrian is a twofer: Ancient Greek for ‘rich’ and also ‘from the Adriatic,’ which fits with End Times/devil symbology as the Second Beast of Revelation rises from the sea. Sounds nutty but why else would he have his Twitter profile pic wearing Baphomet’s Armor?”*

*Baphomet has become a common symbol of the Devil but this is simply due to a mediaeval trope emerging from the trial of the Knights Templar.

So what do you think? Could “Adrian Dittman” really be Elon Musk? If so, why operate under a fake account speaking in the third person?

Could this be some kind of AI beta gig?

Collected Online Links & Comments:

"I'm pretty sure Adrian is just trolling because he is nobody if he doesn't play into this act. While their voice tones are very similar, their cadence and phrasing is not. If Elon was capable of speaking like Adrian does, then he would do it all the time. The dude's an egomaniac and probably hates that he stutters and is unable to form coherent sentences."

"He is 100% not Elon and will continue baiting people into thinking he is every time he sees a decline in popularity."

"He’s not Elon, just a nerd who loves that people think he might be."

"Easiest giveaway is that Adrian speaks MUCH clearer than Elon. Elon stammers and is a very soft speaker."

"My favorite moment was when Destiny baited him with a rocketry analogy and he went, 'THAT’S NOT TRUE.'"

"Jesus, the mental gymnastics going on here. This is 1000% Elon."

"The multiple slips, referring to Elon as 'I,' the recovery number final two digits matching—it's all there."

"Dittman. Great name — ie: Ditto-Man."

