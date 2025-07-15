You know it’s bad when Kevin Spacey is demanding the files be released.

Public outcry over the Epstein files is everywhere. A week later, it’s still all anyone is talking about. Try scrolling for five seconds—you can’t escape it. Every outlet online has an opinion. I’d argue it’s getting worse by the day, as new and old conspiracies continue to build.

People are refusing to move past it.

As a result, White House surrogates are now backpedaling— saying they’re rethinking the finality of DOJ’s recent ruling.

BREAKING: SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON FULLY SUPPORTS GHISLAINE MAXWELL TESTIFYING BEFORE CONGRESS

It’s been a disaster for Trump. Epstein was a wildly popular campaign talking point—something they pinned on the left—and now he’s calling it a liberal creation, gaslighting his own supporters for being furious over his abrupt dismissal of it.

This isn’t something he’ll slip away from easily.

At Turning Point this weekend, Epstein was all anyone wanted to talk about. Trump’s team is scrambling for a lifeline. I spoke to a couple insiders who relayed their concerns and were openly seeking advice and feedback.

Adding to the chaos, Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal landed in the Supreme Court yesterday with the whole country watching.

Up until now, she’s been conveniently ignored. Unless you read here.

The DOJ urged the court to reject her appeal. Later that night, House Republicans voted against releasing the files.

Not exactly a banner week for conservatives.

Turns out, Maxwell has been offering to talk for years. It was Joe Biden who repeatedly shut her down. A source close to Maxwell told me she’s always been willing to speak, but her offers were quietly blocked every time.

Outrage over the files isn’t fading. No matter how the White House tries to bury it, sources inside Trump’s camp confirm there’s real panic. The memo was supposed to “close the book” on Epstein—but instead, it detonated backlash so fierce even Trump loyalists are calling him a fraud.

Behind closed doors, I’m told they’re discussing doing the unthinkable: putting Ghislaine Maxwell before Congress.

It might be the only play left.

If done smartly, it works. Trump—unlike other politicians—has never denied knowing Maxwell. To his credit, he’s always been open about her as a Palm Beach friend and staple. He said outright a few times he “wishes her well.” By contrast, Biden repeatedly shut her down. Trump could flip it: spotlight her and position himself as the one with nothing to hide. It could create a sharp divide after one of his worst weeks to date.

All I know is ignoring it won’t make it go away.

The Epstein saga attracts every theory imaginable. It’s been filtered through a narrow cast of characters, distorted to the point no one agrees on the facts. Everyone has their version of Epstein—and of what Maxwell is guilty of—but her side has never been told.

In response to the DOJ, Maxwell’s attorney David Markus swiped directly at Trump’s brand: “I’d be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He’s the ultimate dealmaker—and I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it. With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the U.S. government made and broke.”

Letting Maxwell testify would be a risky but effective play.

According to my source, Maxwell is willing and eager to speak, but only if guaranteed a pardon or commutation.

Meanwhile, the DOJ insists the 2007 Epstein deal applied only to him and only in Florida, offering no shield to Maxwell. If that sticks, she’s stuck with the 20-year sentence.

Pam Bondi overseeing this fallout is under fire from all sides. Trump’s base feels duped. And Maxwell might be the only wild card left to regain control of the narrative.

Epstein’s Israel ties are also resurfacing, muddying public trust. Whitney Webb’s reporting on blackmail as a foundational tool of power is gaining fresh traction, with people just now connecting Robert Maxwell’s Mossad links. The deeper you look, the more it veers into Epstein’s CIA ties, money laundering, arms deals—everything the teenage massage narrative helped distract from.

Current timeline is sketchy if you're trying to determine if foreign intelligence controls what gets out and if Epstein’s blackmail is still in use. Think about it. The DOJ dropped the Epstein memo on July 6 claiming no client list exists. A few days before, Elon Musk randomly called Maxwell a scapegoat. A month earlier, he accused Trump of being in the files. On July 7—one day after the memo leaked—Netanyahu appeared at the White House, nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

As it stands: his base is furious. Bondi’s cornered. The DOJ looks compromised. And the Epstein scandal is actively melting down Trump’s legacy in real time.

Over the weekend, internal tensions boiled over. Dan Bongino reportedly screamed at Bondi and Susie Wiles, threatening to quit. Leaked emails show he helped approve the memo—including that ridiculous ten-hour Epstein hallway video with a conveniently missing minute. Wired Magazine forensics confirmed it was doctored.

Meanwhile, Bondi is purging her team. DOJ ethics director Joseph Tirell—who worked under Jack Smith—was fired this week.

I’m no political strategist, but Maxwell is the only viable reset button. People don’t trust politicians or media, but they’d show up to hear Ghislaine Maxwell speak.

I say let her speak. Let the public decide. If Trump ever meant transparency, this is his moment.

Most people don’t know what Maxwell endured in prison. When I mentioned she spent over two years in solitary, the reaction was shock.

There’s more I haven’t shared—about her mistreatment and how she was broken down before trial.

A fresh note from my prison source says Maxwell’s spirits lately are high: “This week she’s very upbeat. I’m pretty sure she’s going to get relief. She’s been a model inmate. She even helped me with my appeal. I’ll see if I can get her to open up. Staff have written character letters on her behalf.”

Take it how you will. But right now, the only person with answers is locked up while every man involved walks free. People are finally noticing. And they’re disgusted.