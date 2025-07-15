House Inhabit

Aaron Everitt
5h

This one is a mess. I don’t know if Trump realized that this was what gave him credibility as “one of us”. When he said he was going to release it, it was a signal of genuineness that he wanted the two-tiered world undone. By not doing it and now making it a different story every day, he’s losing his credibility. Maxwell is his only lifeline to transparency and rebuilding trust, if he can.

Franklin O'Kanu
6h

So, is it fair to say Trump is part of the Epstein web too? And that most politicians—just like the rich and powerful—are likely entangled as well? If that’s the case, then no one is coming to save us from the deep state.

The swamp won’t be drained, because the deep state is the one in power.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/understanding-the-ruling-class-of

