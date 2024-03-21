Issues Impacting Women: A Virtual Conversation with RFK Jr, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, Drea de Matteo, Tracy Slepcevic, and Yours Truly
In honor of Women’s History Month, you can access a virtual roundtable discussion this Sunday evening with RFK Jr. and guests for $24 HERE. We’ll be discussing the top issues impacting women in this election.
Hope to see you all there!
Any chance this will be recorded to watch back? It will be midnight in the UK 😴
I certainly hope the topic or elephant in the room is discussed. Women need to be validated in every aspect of life. The fact that men choosing to be women by any means is eroding work so many have done to have our voices and spaces.