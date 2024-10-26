TikTokers are mourning the death of “Uncle Ron.”

Uncle Ron, 59, a man who claimed to be a former bodyguard for Diddy, Jay -Z and Beyoncé, has allegedly been dead since September 14th, but the news about his passing is just breaking now. His cause of death remains “unknown.”

Uncle Ron started going viral in 2023 for his TikTok series called “Tales of a Bodyguard,” selfie videos sharing alleged firsthand encounters with Diddy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, calling Diddy “pure evil,” and claiming that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are in a transactional marriage.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z will do anything to destroy anyone who speaks out against them,” Ron told his audience.

“I know the deepest secrets,” Ron claimed. “I know so much about you and what you’ve done. I know so much on how you get what you are.”

He also claimed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé wanted to destroy Keri Hilson’s career and that Beyoncé was on drugs.

“Yeah Beyoncé is on drugs, she’s been on them for a long time. And you keep her that way,” he said.

Months before his passing, Uncle Ron shared that he was receiving multiple threats for speaking out against Diddy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. He claimed powerful individuals were trying to silence him.

In between telling dark celebrity stories, Uncle Ron would share uplifting positivity videos to his audience and review a bunch of random products. In a year’s time, he amassed a following of over 120k on TikTok, who fell in love with his warm personality and tuned in on his TikTok lives to hear the elite secrets he was sharing in real time.

But with the recent news of his death, people are wondering if Ron was sharing a little too much…