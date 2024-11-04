ATTN, Hollywood—You better watch out!

She’s making a list and checking it twice; Kamala Harris is coming to town.

She sees you when you’re sleeping, she knows when you’re awake, she knows if you’ve been featured in Diddy’s “freak-off” tapes. So endorse her, for goodness’ sake!

Strangely, this classic holiday jingle feels eerily perfect for the Harris/Walz campaign. From the beginning, their messaging has been infantilizing. Was Santa Clause a code word for Big Brother all along?

I get the Democrats strategy of featuring celebrities to endorse a candidate just days before the election, but was it really smart to add Jennifer Lopez to that list?

I don’t know what felt more forced- her overly dramatic endorsement speech or her romantic revival with Ben Affleck (a throwback no one asked for). But if a rekindled romance between two celebrities with matching star signs couldn’t spark nostalgic fairytale in us, certainly a scripted political monologue would fall flat, too.

Like most of her movies, I couldn’t make it all the way to the end.

I could hear Diddy’s diabolical laugh cackling from his Brooklyn cell. I could see Ben smoking a cigarette in Brentwood, this time sighing in relief that he got away before all hell broke loose.

I saw The Babylon Bee’s meme “Diddy’s ex-girlfriend urges Americans to trust her judgment” about 500 times yesterday.

I understand some are mad at Tony Hinchcliffe for his Puerto Rico joke, but couldn’t the Kamala Harris Endorsement Selection Committee find a better Latina celebrity to represent the community- one that isn’t named in a Diddy lawsuit?

I’ve been reluctant to thoroughly investigate every close relationship Diddy has had. But after the Dems went out of their way to remind us J.Lo is a bad actress, I started wondering if she is also a bad actor.

I soon remembered that J.Lo was named in (what I consider) the biggest lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs in February 2024- The Rodney Jones aka Lil Rod lawsuit. Jones was the first plaintiff to accuse the music mogul of allegedly running a trafficking ring, and then just a month later, the world watched federal agents raid his homes to investigate these allegations.

This was the same lawsuit that named Lucian Grainge, a name that Jones’ lawyer ended up dismissing on May 13, 204:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, upon the supporting Declaration of Tyrone A. Blackburn dated May 13, 2024, and all prior proceedings heretofore had and all papers filed herein, Plaintiff Rodney Jones will move this Court, at a date and time to be determined by the Court, for an Order, pursuant to Rules 15, 21 and 41 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, dismissing all claims and striking all allegations made against Lucian Charles Grainge, Motown Records, UMG Recordings, Inc. (incorrectly named as Universal Music Group) in the Second Amended Complaint with prejudice and removing Lucian Charles Grainge, Motown Records, UMG Recordings, Inc. (incorrectly named as Universal Music Group) from the caption of this action.”

If there’s any lawsuit you should revisit, it’s the Rodney Jones’ case.

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Arrested in 1999

In a lawsuit filed in February 2024, Rodney Jones claimed that Diddy often had his guns on full display and “bragged about getting away with shooting people.” Jones alleged that Diddy was responsible for the infamous 1999 New York City shooting at “Hot Chocolate Night” at Club New York in Manhattan that left three people injured. Diddy was there celebrating the upcoming album release of his protege rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, signed to Bad Boy Entertainment. A fight broke out after 2 A.M. and shots were fired.

Jones’ lawsuit also alleges that Jennifer Lopez, who was 30 at the time, carried the gun Diddy used. Jones claimed Lopez “carried the firearm into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual.”

Lopez and Diddy were arrested that night after speeding away from the scene of the crime in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator. Police pulled the couple over after they ran a red light and found a stolen 9mm handgun in the trunk. Lopez was handcuffed for 14 hours in a cell, “sobbing uncontrollably,” according to a police source. But it wasn’t long before her charges were dropped. Diddy was only acquitted of charges related to the incident. His protege, Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, however, was convicted.

Before the case went to court, all charges against Lopez were dropped after she cooperated with investigators.

Combs, Jones and Barrow faced charges related to gun possession, with prosecutors claiming that Combs and Jones attempted to bribe the car driver who had left the nightclub, offering him $50,000 to claim the gun as his own.

Following a weeks-long trial, Combs and his bodyguard, Jones, were acquitted of all charges. However, a New York jury found Barrow guilty on five counts, including criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, though he was acquitted of attempted murder. Barrow ultimately served eight years in prison, yet no one was ever charged or convicted specifically for the shooting itself.

Jones’ lawsuit, however, alleges that Diddy confessed to Jones he was behind the 1999 shooting.

Jennifer Lopez has denied all wrongdoing. During an interview with ELLE in 2000, she was asked about the shooting and called it a “complete nightmare.”

“I had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did,” Lopez said.

1999 Shooting Victim Claims Diddy “Shot Her In The Face”

A woman named Natalia Reuben, one of the three victims injured that night at Club New York, was caught in the crossfire of this altercation that broke out between Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Barrow and his bodyguard.

Reuben claims Diddy “shot her in the face” and saw him holding the gun.

“I watched him,” she told The Daily Beast. “I saw him with my own eyes.”

She survived the shooting but the bullet scarred her brain.

When the news broke out that Diddy was arrested, Reuben celebrated and said it was “one of the best days ever.”

‘Yes!’ I just screamed out to God, ‘Thank you, merciful father!” she said to her daughter after hearing the news.

Jamal “Shyne” Barrow Claims He was Diddy’s “Fall Guy”

Shyne served eight years in prison. When he was finally released, he said that he believed he was Diddy’s “fall guy.”

“I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy,” he said, blaming Diddy for sending him to prison.

In 2009, he was released and deported to Belize. He started a career in politics and is currently a member of the House of Representatives.

A documentary called The Honorable Shyne will premiere on Hulu on November 18, finally showing the world Shyne’s side of the story.

“The Honorable Shyne tells the remarkable story of Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, the Grammy Award-winning musician turned politician. A rising star in the late 1990s, Shyne’s promising rap career was cut short after he was charged in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting, along with rap impresario Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs. Shyne was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Combs was acquitted. After prison, Shyne reemerged in his native Belize, where he transitioned from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of the Opposition Party. His journey is one of redemption, resilience and transformation. This documentary provides an intimate look at Shyne’s personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future.”

Suge Knight Claims Ben Affleck “Has Diddy Tapes”

In an episode of “Collect Calls with Suge Knight,” former Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight, said he believes the tapes the FBI may have confiscated from Diddy’s mansions may include Jennifer Lopez.

“They go raid Puffy’s house, and they get all these videos of J.Lo doing this and J.Lo doing that,” he said, recalling her involvement in the 1999 nightclub shooting where Moses “Shyne”Barrow took the fall for the music mogul. “And they know the fact that J.Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s.”

Knight said he believes Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck may be in possession of those tapes and thinks this was the reason the couple called it quits.

“I’m quite sure they [FBI] probably called. It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife,” Knight speculated.

Jennifer and Diddy Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dated for two years from 1999-2001. Diddy was mentoring Lopez at the time.

In 2003, Lopez told the press that Diddy wasn’t faithful and that she felt crazy during their relationship.

“It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” J.Lo said, “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Although in 2014, she credited Diddy for teaching her things. Lopez told Access Hollywood “he gave me so many cues and taught me so many things,” adding “there’s still so much mutual respect and admiration there.”

Lopez has not commented on Diddy’s arrest.

Playboy Model Said Diddy Forced Her To Watch J Lo Videos

A few days ago, former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy appeared on The Daily Mail podcast and told a story about a weird night she had in Tokyo with Diddy. In 2001, Kennedy was dancing at a topless club in Tokyo, Japan called Seventh Heaven and in walked Diddy and his entourage. Kennedy claims the next night Diddy came back for more and invited her and her friends to his hotel.

When she got to his hotel, Diddy was the only one there and was playing Jennifer Lopez’s videos (his girlfriend at the time).

Kennedy claims Diddy was talking to J.Lo on his phone while watching her videos on a continuous loop.

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching J.Lo's videos. It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on,” Kennedy told the podcast host.

Diddy and J.Lo, 1999

“He took us to the bedroom and proceeded to get naked,” Kennedy said.

“He instructed us to go down on him. And we just, we both did. We had quite a bit of champagne at that point. And we just did what he said,” she confessed.

“It wasn't forceful. There's nothing forceful about it. It was just, he's like, this is what I want. And both the, me and the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way,” Kennedy said, adding that the sexual encounter went on for 20 minutes.

Kennedy claims that after she serviced Diddy, his bodyguard lashed out at her and her friends and they started running down the hallway, a memory she said was triggered by the hallway surveillance video of Diddy attacking Cassie Ventura.

“Right after Combs 'finished', Kennedy said his bodyguard forcefully barged into the room.

She claims the bodyguard recognized her from the night before and was visibly angered when he saw Combs with her.

'[The bodyguard] said, "That's my girl! That's the girl from last night! What's going on?"'

That's when the man became more enraged, she claims.

'He proceeded to start to try and like throw us out of out of the room like grabbing at us trying to kick — I would say stomp is more of appropriate word than kick,' the model said. 'He was trying to like stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to, know, just to get us out any way he could.'

Combs allegedly did nothing to stop his out of control employee.

'[The bodyguard] was just so violent and so angry. We just couldn't believe what was happening. We were in shock. First of all, how does he have that much access to Puff Daddy's room? That's the first thing I thought. How does he just come in like that?'

Kennedy said she and her friends ran down the hotel hallway in fear for their lives. She claims Combs had rented out the entire floor, so they were unsure who they could turn to for help.

Instead, they made it to the elevator and got away. Once in the lobby, Kennedy claims she used a house phone and called Combs' room multiple times.

'He picked up, and I said, "What is going on here? Why was he trying to hurt us? Why was he so angry and violent,"' Kennedy said. 'It was above and beyond a reaction that didn't have to happen.

'He just kept hanging up the phone. Years later, knowing now what I know now, I think we were more than lucky.'

While she doesn't compare herself to the alleged victims who have filed lawsuits claiming they were sexually assaulted, rape and threatened by Combs, Kennedy said it was ultimately the Bad Boy founder who controlled the situation.

'In no way do I compare myself to these other people that have been brutalized by him but it makes sense now that I see everything that's going on,' Kennedy said.

'He is the puppet master of this, and that's why these people think it's okay, because he's teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable. And that's regular people. They aren't celebrities or executives or whatever. We don't matter. Our lives don't matter. We're just nothing to them. We're disposable.' - The Daily Mail

Bennifer Files For Divorce

A month before Diddy’s arrest, TMZ reported that Jen and Ben were calling it quits. On August 20th, the couple filed for a divorce without a lawyer. It was later reported that the reason for their split was “irreconcilable differences.”

Jennifer Lopez Left Event After Being Asked About Diddy

Last Monday, during the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez stopped to sign autographs for fans after leaving the screening of her film “Unstoppable.” She stopped signing autographs and left after a fan asked, “J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?”

Her ex, Ben Affleck, produced this film yet did not show up to the film’s premiere in Toronto last month.

The Internet Has Mixed Feelings on J.Lo’s Involvement with Diddy:

I want to give her some grace here. What choice did she realistically have as a young twenty something woman dating a literal violent psychopath. And on top of that they were both public figures. I’d like to say I’d have stronger moral gumption in that situation but honestly? I don’t know

What is wild to me is how no one mentions the lyric in “I need a girl pt 1”. He literally says she lied for him. No one batted an eye when the song came out and no one mentions it now when it comes to J.Lo and her involvement.

I truly believe her most recent divorce has something to do with her involvement with Diddler.

I want to love J.Lo but to my very disappointment I am afraid she is deeply immoral. She knew Diddy shot that woman but she testified otherwise. I hate it but J.Lo is rotten to the core.

J.Lo was already a star before she got with Sean Combs in 1999. Had dropped a successful album working with Darkchild, Emilio Estefan, etc. Had already starred in Selena, Anaconda and Out of Sight with George Clooney.

I don’t think the Jennifer back then actually felt powerful. I actually think she might have actually lacked a ton of self worth and value. I do think she was maybe scared. I am not trying to make any excuses. But look how long his exes have stayed with him for historically. My bet is on fear. But again no clue. My mind is going a million miles an hour

I do think her past with Sean Combs is likely to reveal some very ugly skeletons J.Lo would rather keep in the closet.

J.Lo has vocalized her thoughts on who she believes should be POTUS but has stayed silent on making any public statements about Diddy.

After Jones’ lawsuit alleged that Diddy bragged about getting away with shootings, some reports claim that the FBI may reinvestigate the 1999 shooting.

But even if they prove J.Lo’s innocence, it will be hard for her to escape her new nickname:

“Jenny with the Glock.”

Two more days until the election. Which Diddy-affiliated celebrity will endorse Harris next?