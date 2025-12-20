House Inhabit

JK Ultra: Conspiracy Culture and Remote Viewing

A recording from Jessica Reed Kraus's live video
Jessica Reed Kraus's avatar
Jessica Reed Kraus
Dec 20, 2025

Our five-day Christmas countdown is on—can you believe how fast this month flew by? I’ll be back soon with a series of posts to close out 2025. For now, here’s a conversation with one of my favorite online philosophers, Jennifer Carmod (aka JK Ultra), in case you need some smart company while wrapping gifts.

We’re all signing up for the Monroe Institute after this, right?

Jennifer Carmody | JK ULTRA Substack.

Thank you Lauren McDonald, Pamela Austin, Dawgg Chapman, Metaphor_Megg, Rosalind McGill, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jennifer Carmody | JK ULTRA!

