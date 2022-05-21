On this fine Saturday, with account access newly regained (hey, I’m back!) I thought it might be nice to take a brief break from all the blood and bruising to scour the yachts and residences discussed in this trial. Since all the lavish and / or reckless spending habits of Depp have been a steady talking point and critique in court, I wanted to examine some of the indulgences they keep referring to.

A pretty distraction if you will?

The Wine

"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," says Depp. "Because it was far more."

A spending breakdown

The French Villa

Which is actually an entire village, complete with a bistro, a wine cave, a skate park and several houses. Once abandoned, the village in Provence’s Le Plan De La Tour is about a dozen miles outside of Saint-Tropez and loaded with rustic European charm. The 4,500-square-foot main residence includes five bedrooms and three-and-a-half e one of the six guest homes was originally the town’s church. The village also includes a covered wagon with a bath and kitchen, a full gym, a pirate styled lair and an art studio, along with outdoor dining in the town square. Square footage for the living spaces is between 12,900 and 14,500 square feet.

The onsite bistro Depp allegedly named Chez Marceline came surrounded by lush 300-year-old oaks, olive trees and vineyards.

Depp is reported to have decorated all of the estate structures himself.

On the infamous canon launch ‘funeral’ for Hunter, which I can’t help but LOVE.

“Depp in turn was accused of living an overly flamboyant lifestyle, including spending $75 million on 14 homes, owning 45 luxury cars, a private jet and a yacht, and employing an entourage of 40 full-time personal staff, costing him $10 million a year. "It's my money," Depp told The Wall Street Journal at the time. "If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."

One of Depp’s most extravagant and notorious purchases is the Vajoliroja, originally named by blending his two children and Vanessa’s names together. The images from this period show the yacht dedicated to frequent family gatherings, and day outings to host friends and out of town visitors, with Johnny often spotted photographing the kids like any proud dad on vacation.

After they split up, it was renamed the Amphitrite before it was sold to a new owner (J.K. Rowling) in January 2016.

Depp, when he purchased it, refitted it with an art deco style, complete with wine-red velvet curtains and dark wood furniture in renovations that cost somewhere upwards of 7 million.

The Island, grim detox setting we’ve heard so much about these past few weeks. “Little Halls Pond Cay” in the Bahamas covers 45 acres with six beaches, a palm tree-lined lagoon and solar-powered houses. Reportedly purchased for $3.6 million back in 2004.

Speaking about his very own island paradise in 2009, he told Vanity Fair: "I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful.

And for the sake of nostalgia, the loft he and Kate rented during the 90s, which now rents for 21K a month.

Very Calvin Kleinish, wouldn’t you say?