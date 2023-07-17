House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Taylor's avatar
Jennifer Taylor
Jul 17, 2023

Each new “scandal” in todays society just reminds me how thankful I am to be in my forties. These poor children of the socials. 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Sco's avatar
Sco
Jul 17, 2023

Unless you have the maturity of an infant, the only person who looks toxic in this whole thing is...Sarah. Seriously, she is unhinged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
138 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture