“When a smiling Kate Middleton walked to church alongside her family on Christmas Day, few, if any, could predict it would be the last normal moment the Princess would have in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.” — Vogue

70 Days Out of the Public Eye

In the wake of Kate Middleton’s mysterious disappearance following scheduled abdominal surgery, and now thanks to confirmation of manipulated images offered as proof of her stability, the online community is ablaze with mounting speculation; From sinister cheating scandals to government cover-ups, the web is rife with theories attempting to unravel the truth behind her odd vanishing act.

Monday’s response from Kate (the caption) is what threw me. After agencies put a kill note on the image—determining that it was obviously altered—Kate was swift to respond with a flighty apology on Twitter: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

“The Palace should release the unedited photo of Kate & the kids asap. If it’s just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse…”

— Piers Morgan

Not only did it not sound like her, it was a pitiful defense. I read it and knew right away someone else (likely a man) drafted it.

Columnist Sarah Vine took the same stance, warning William and Kate to "come clean about what's really going on—or risk drowning in a quagmire of their own making."

Richard Eden, the newspaper's diary editor, took another swipe at Prince William for letting Kate take the fall alone when he was the one who took the photograph.

"I think it's disgraceful. It's very ungentlemanly of Prince William to put the onus on her. For goodness sake, he's the one who took the photograph.

“And the officials made it public. They gave it out; it's their job. I think it's absolutely disgraceful that they've said to her 'you go and explain what you did.' No, it's your job. Take some responsibility."

“Last week, I and many other people I know were rolling our eyes — who cares if she’s not been seen. And then they started making weirder and weirder PR choices and now we’re all talking about it because it’s so odd.”

Together with Jessie Epstein, I’ve collected and compiled all of the wild (and not so wild) theories about what might possibly be going on BTS for you to pick and choose what imagined scenarios make the most sense.

Whatever the case, I think we can all agree that something is absolutely afoot, and so far, only seems to be growing more bizarre by the day.

(Feel free to share thoughts & theories in comments)

Kate’s Uncle Shares Cryptic Update

“Baseless” text theories