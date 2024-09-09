Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Completed Chemotherapy and is 'Focused on Staying Cancer Free' in a Touching New Video With Her Family
The Art of Online Storytelling Mastered
Between party prep yesterday, I began drafting notes on each presidential candidate’s social media skills and strategies—analyzing their triumphs and missteps over the past year. But today, the news overseas feels heavier, more intimate. Kate Middleton has shared the conclusion of her chemotherapy, gifting us a tender video. In this intimate framing, we witness them as a family healing together in stripped down scenery, stepping into a new season with resilience and love.
It’s a masterclass in storytelling—done with grace, authenticity, and a wide open heart. I wanted to highlight it here because this is what leadership in the digital age can be when it transcends the fourth wall and touches something deeper.
Our thoughts are with her as she moves forward. What a class act she’s been every step of the way. The Queen would be so proud.
I don’t know what kind of award the video deserves but it deserves something!!! Beautifully done!
She is the definition of class. It was lovely to hear her voice and see her strength. Praying for continued healing!!