Between party prep yesterday, I began drafting notes on each presidential candidate’s social media skills and strategies—analyzing their triumphs and missteps over the past year. But today, the news overseas feels heavier, more intimate. Kate Middleton has shared the conclusion of her chemotherapy, gifting us a tender video. In this intimate framing, we witness them as a family healing together in stripped down scenery, stepping into a new season with resilience and love.

It’s a masterclass in storytelling—done with grace, authenticity, and a wide open heart. I wanted to highlight it here because this is what leadership in the digital age can be when it transcends the fourth wall and touches something deeper.

Our thoughts are with her as she moves forward. What a class act she’s been every step of the way. The Queen would be so proud.