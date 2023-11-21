House Inhabit

FedUpInOR's avatar
FedUpInOR
Nov 21, 2023

Trump refused to release the documents regarding the government’s involvement into JFK’s assassination as did Biden. I thought Trump was ‘Drain the Swamp, guy?’ There’s nothing more ‘swamp’ than the 3 letter agencies coordinating the assassination of a president and if they weren’t involved, no one should be threatened by releasing the information.

Audrey
Nov 22, 2023Edited

Is it just me or does anyone else want to refer to RFKJr as “my boyfriend”? So high school! Can’t help myself. He is a dream in every aspect of his Being. I don’t see how anyone can not see/hear him speak and not feel his sincerity and love for this country. He is salt of the earth. I feel the same way about you Jessica. Can’t help but think JFKJr. recognized that in you. I get a sense he has strong intuition. Love your writing ~ and this coverage has put me over the moon. Thank you Jessica!

