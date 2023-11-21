Keeping Up With The Kennedys
A Celebratory Invitation On The Eve Of a Devastating Anniversary
Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of Jack Kennedy’s assassination. While plenty of coverage will be dedicated to reexamining the layers of that tragedy, I’m here today to highlight a new point of optimism in a candidate born and evolved from that devastation.
Seriously. How wild are campaign days already? How perfectly enthralling is this timeline? And, my God, how serendipitous is my newsletter?
Between lazily shopping for a gown for an event at Mar-A-Lago next week, I’m drafting songs to include in the soundtrack for this other fabulous evening, determined to show you a good time with all of it — to prove, once and for all, that we can enjoy a political season without succumbing to contentious angles and divisive barriers implemented by big media.
So, in a prelude to remembering one of the greatest tragedies in American history, I’m swinging by with news of something sweet: An exclusive invite to a glamorous scene in the high desert that will undoubtedly involve a brood of Kennedys, young and old, in tuxedos circling a dance floor littered with famous faces.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a better way to kick off a new year.
On January 22, RFK JR. will celebrate his 70th birthday in a remote corner of the California desert, hosted by Daphne Barak & Erbil Gunasti. This is the first mention of the event. Tomorrow, it will be scattered across various media outlets promoting same links.
If you’re interested in more information on how to attend, GO HERE.
For those of you unable, rest assured, as Social Media director of the event I will take you along for the evening and everything leading up to it, so you won’t be left wondering about ANY of it.
Currently, my campaign tales are overwhelmingly stacked (I did not anticipate the whirlwind that would engulf us so suddenly) but I’ll be back here to share it all soon enough.
Quoted Gala Invite:
Join us for an evening filled with glamour on the Green Carpet, world class Cuisine and fabulous Entertainment as we celebrate a milestone birthday and the legacy of the Kennedy family.
Set against the beautiful backdrop of Indian Wells, California, this historic event promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.
Be part of this monumental celebration as we honor the past, embrace the present, and ignite the future.
When: January 22nd, 2024 | 5:00 o’clock in the evening
Where: Indian Wells, California (private location, address sent upon rsvp)
What Time: 5:00 pm Green Carpet Arrivals/Private Reception/ VIP Lounge Opens Cocktails / 6:30 pm Dinner / 8:00 pm Live Entertainment
Dress Code: Black Tie
Trump refused to release the documents regarding the government’s involvement into JFK’s assassination as did Biden. I thought Trump was ‘Drain the Swamp, guy?’ There’s nothing more ‘swamp’ than the 3 letter agencies coordinating the assassination of a president and if they weren’t involved, no one should be threatened by releasing the information.
Is it just me or does anyone else want to refer to RFKJr as “my boyfriend”? So high school! Can’t help myself. He is a dream in every aspect of his Being. I don’t see how anyone can not see/hear him speak and not feel his sincerity and love for this country. He is salt of the earth. I feel the same way about you Jessica. Can’t help but think JFKJr. recognized that in you. I get a sense he has strong intuition. Love your writing ~ and this coverage has put me over the moon. Thank you Jessica!