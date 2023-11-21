Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of Jack Kennedy’s assassination. While plenty of coverage will be dedicated to reexamining the layers of that tragedy, I’m here today to highlight a new point of optimism in a candidate born and evolved from that devastation.

Seriously. How wild are campaign days already? How perfectly enthralling is this timeline? And, my God, how serendipitous is my newsletter?

Between lazily shopping for a gown for an event at Mar-A-Lago next week, I’m drafting songs to include in the soundtrack for this other fabulous evening, determined to show you a good time with all of it — to prove, once and for all, that we can enjoy a political season without succumbing to contentious angles and divisive barriers implemented by big media.

So, in a prelude to remembering one of the greatest tragedies in American history, I’m swinging by with news of something sweet: An exclusive invite to a glamorous scene in the high desert that will undoubtedly involve a brood of Kennedys, young and old, in tuxedos circling a dance floor littered with famous faces.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a better way to kick off a new year.

On January 22, RFK JR. will celebrate his 70th birthday in a remote corner of the California desert, hosted by Daphne Barak & Erbil Gunasti. This is the first mention of the event. Tomorrow, it will be scattered across various media outlets promoting same links.

For those of you unable, rest assured, as Social Media director of the event I will take you along for the evening and everything leading up to it, so you won’t be left wondering about ANY of it.

Currently, my campaign tales are overwhelmingly stacked (I did not anticipate the whirlwind that would engulf us so suddenly) but I’ll be back here to share it all soon enough.

Quoted Gala Invite:

Join us for an evening filled with glamour on the Green Carpet, world class Cuisine and fabulous Entertainment as we celebrate a milestone birthday and the legacy of the Kennedy family.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Indian Wells, California, this historic event promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Be part of this monumental celebration as we honor the past, embrace the present, and ignite the future.

When: January 22nd, 2024 | 5:00 o’clock in the evening

Where: Indian Wells, California (private location, address sent upon rsvp)

What Time: 5:00 pm Green Carpet Arrivals/Private Reception/ VIP Lounge Opens Cocktails / 6:30 pm Dinner / 8:00 pm Live Entertainment

Dress Code: Black Tie

“John F. Kennedy’s assassination left an indelible scar upon the American psyche. Everyone who was alive at the time can remember where they were on that day.

Of all the legacies that my uncle left for our country, there is one that has not yet been fulfilled. During his term in office, he upheld a vision of America as a nation of peace, a vision that was abandoned after his death. For the next 60 years, we maintained a military empire, squandering trillions of dollars as our economy hollowed out and our health and infrastructure decayed.

My promise to the American people is that I will put us back on the road to peace that JFK led us toward when, shortly before his death, he issued a national security order to withdraw American advisers from Vietnam. We will instead take a path back toward peace and prosperity for our country.” - RFK JR Nov. 20

“What is so embarrassing that they're afraid to show the American public 60 years later?

“Trust in government is at an all-time low.” - RFK Jr.

To Leave You With a Dash of Added Drama:

“Tomorrow, On Nov. 22, the Kennedy campaign is launching a petition demanding President Biden keep his promise and release all JFK assassination documents as required by law

As the petition explains, the 1992 Kennedy Records Assassination Act mandated the release of all records related to the JFK assassination by 2017. Trump refused to do it. Biden refused to do it. Kennedy asks, “What is so embarrassing that they're afraid to show the American public 60 years later?”