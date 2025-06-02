House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
4th degree of momhood's avatar
4th degree of momhood
8h

As always, wonderful post.

RFK Jr. is a good one in my book. Anyone who fights for actual research and studies, seeking truth over a money making machine is someone to stand behind.

I had planned to vote for RFK Jr. I knew the moment he put his support behind Trump, that Trump would win the election. I can proudly say, I voted for Trump.

I would like to point out that Mr. Musk did not give up. He had 130 days in DOGE. That was common knowledge from the beginning. DOGE continues on due to his influence and structure. He did not give up and leave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ivy's avatar
Ivy
8h

There is a time and place for vaccines but thank God for RFK’s work in removing this one for this demographic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture