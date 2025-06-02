Hello and happy Monday. It’s the last week of school for my kids, so things are a little hectic around here—but I wanted to give you a quick heads up about where I’m headed and what to expect this month.

Next week, I’ll be flying back to New York to cover a few of the ongoing trials. It’s a good mix. I’ve missed court coverage, though I’m pacing myself, knowing how intense the end of summer will be. I want to enjoy the flexibility while I have it. Come August, I’ll be spending a lot of time in Boise, Idaho to cover the Kohberger trial. The full extent of that series will be reserved for paid subscribers. I’ll be interviewing townspeople, lawyers of the victims, and other creators covering it. I’ll also be connecting with Vicky Ward when her book drops in July—you can preorder it here.

My White House series will also begin this month. DC Undressed will debut as a new series—dispatches from D.C., gathered in spurts over various visits. A fun, raw look at life inside the White House, from an outsider’s perspective.

Behind the scenes, I’m working on a few other projects that will surface later.

In the meantime, Aaron Everitt is back with another solid contribution regarding the war on public health. He’s taken the time to add an audio version for those who prefer to listen instead of read. Thank you, Aaron.

Later this evening, in honor of the three-year anniversary, I’ll be dropping the first installment of the Depp v. Heard series. One of 3. to close out the trial with exclusive insights and never-before-shared photos and details. I hope you enjoy it. If you don’t, please refrain from insulting remarks in comments just to complain. I’m doing my best here, guys.

How A Battle Is Won: by Aaron Everitt

One afternoon during the height of COVID, I remember getting together with some friends in the backyard of one of their houses. We were sitting far apart from one another, having afternoon adult beverages and discussing the moment we were in. They were overly cautious and afraid of what was happening. They sipped their beers from underneath their masks, but those cloth face coverings could not cover up that they despised Donald Trump and saw his leadership as awful, and were skeptical of everything he was doing. I had my doubts too. Nothing seemed right about the moment. Locking people in their houses, shutting down businesses after deciding arbitrarily who was essential and who was not, even fearing spending the afternoon together with my friends because of the chance of being turned in by neighbors for being a part of a gathering larger than four people, were real threats that hung in the back of my mind. I was angry at President Trump for not understanding the magnitude of his decisions. In the quiet parts of my conscience, I felt like this was a cooked-up crisis, and he was placing far too much trust in people who were out to get him. I was managing one of those “essential” businesses, and no one was dropping dead. The hospital that our delivery drivers passed each day had an empty parking lot. Walmart was full, but my friend’s businesses were languishing with their refrigerators filled with rotting food and under the burden of state mandates to remain closed. In that friend group I was spending the afternoon with, I was the odd man out. I was unafraid of what was going on, but had to keep quiet about my thoughts because of the company I was presently in. The closest I got on that spring afternoon in Colorado to speaking my mind was a veiled comment about not having anyone in government to trust.

“I think the hardest part of all of this is not knowing who in government I can trust,” I said to a rousing chorus of “Dr. Fauci…you can trust Dr. Fauci.”

I shrugged my shoulders and said, knowing full well that he was the person I already trusted the least, “I will have to listen more closely.”

Meanwhile, my wife was deep in the weeds about all that was happening. I knew I was coming home after my clandestine backyard meeting to a wife who was walking quickly and with some panic down into the dark rabbit hole of conspiracy and Covid coverups. She had already warned me about that dastardly doctor, and I had done enough digging to know that he was the worst kind of bureaucrat. He was as Washingtonian as anyone. A long career that had outlasted all of the presidents from the last 40 years. His longevity reminded me of the robot captain from Wall-E. Dr. Fauci was there in every picture, regardless of who the leader of choice was. My skepticism of Dr. Fauci ran hot, and my conspiratorial, researching wife was validating everything I was anecdotally feeling about the Government Doctor.

She was pointing me to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his predictions about the vaccines that would inevitably come true. Mr. Kennedy was famously a guest on multiple podcasts, discussing how Fauci would be rolling out a magical vaccine that would allow everyone to get back to normal, but that it would be a shot designed to promote the mercantile interests of the Pharmaceutical companies. Despite my reservations about trusting a Kennedy, which were based upon my predisposition towards their family and their well-known liberalism, if I had to trust someone in the moment, Mr. Kennedy was by far the leader in the clubhouse. He had no reason to be swimming upstream against the narrative. It was in his worst interests to actively and aggressively take on the thug doctor from Brooklyn. That endeared him to me. So I began to listen to him. Mr. Kennedy was, with incredible accuracy, predicting what was going to happen and what the government mouthpieces would be saying. RFK was losing his platforms; he was being harshly scorned by the media and the powerful, but he wasn’t stopping. His wounded voice was louder and more clairvoyant than anything that was out there in the mainstream world.

I vividly remember one afternoon when I came home to a deep fear in my wife’s eyes. She told me to leave the phones on the table in our kitchen and that we needed to go for a walk outside, away from any electronics.

“We can’t get these vaccines.”

“I know, “ I said, “I am not interested in that at all.”

“They are doing awful things to people. Our boys cannot go near them.”

“I’m with you one hundred percent.”

“It might mean they can’t do the things they love, or that we might actually have to leave here. The state is cracking down on licensure and businesses, mandating that we have to do these. What if they take your real estate license away? What will we do?”

“We’ll figure it out. We always have.”

“This isn’t just another pivot in your career; these people are serious, and they want to make this really hard on anyone who chooses to stand up against this.”

“I know.”

We walked around in silence for a while. There were tears of fear on my wife’s face. Should we go to Wyoming? Should we sell everything and run away with my family? There were lots of sleepless nights and late-night conversations. We watched as our sons struggled with isolation and sadness. The actions of the government were real to us, and I assume to most every other American citizen. I was not a part of the laptop class who were able to find comfort with a steady paycheck and Amazon-delivered sweatpants. The push by our government for total and complete compliance was relentless. Everywhere I looked, there were propaganda signs for compliance. Governors on TV were eating hamburgers, offering free food for a jab. Stickers on the floor at Home Depot and balloon entryways at work telling everyone this medicine was safe and effective. The pressure was like nothing any of us had seen before. After the election of Joe Biden, things got worse. Scoldings from officials, politicians, and even the President himself, telling those of us who were refusing their shots were the people who were killing grandma and our neighbors.

We were the troublemakers who needed to be shamed into going along with it. Employers started cracking down on their mandates. Vaccine ID cards were standard issue. Friends and co-workers got in on the shaming, too. If I told people I was not getting the shot, it was usually the end of our relationship. It was a psychological manipulation unlike anything in American history.

The Moment That Wasn’t Supposed to Ever Happen

When Secretary Kennedy announced last week that the COVID-19 vaccines were coming off the CDC schedule for children, a huge burden of frustration was lifted for the millions of us who had lived through the scorn and ridicule of our government. It was the first acknowledgment from anyone in government, including President Trump, that what had been done in the name of societal salvation was bad science and, in fact, was wrong to have been done to our children. There was a sense of great relief and victory as I watched this trusted, wounded voice say to the camera, “I am pleased to announce that the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

In a system that sees very little victory, this was a massive win for a coalition of people who have been ignored, impugned, and maligned for nearly five years. Someone, whom we trust, was saying to the American people, our children are no longer going to be the heart of a mercantile experiment.

It is hard to describe what that kind of victory feels like. I was there from the beginning of the Kennedy movement. I took the man at his word that his goals in running for president were to change the system we have been forced to live under. I was with the movement when he was kicked out of the Democratic Party’s process by trickery and chicanery. I was in the movement when he was cast to the side by both Democrats and Republicans and kept out of the debate. I was alongside him in spirit when he stood before his supporters and endorsed Donald Trump. The goal was always the same throughout. Fix the system. Change the discussions. Protect our kids.

This change in policy has not come easily. The waters that Secretary Kennedy has needed to navigate are nearly unimaginable. Pharma donors and Senate handlers are around every corner. There are also the Trump cabinet advocates who push hard for the business interests of the most powerful lobby in Washington, waiting to pounce at any wrong move or appointment. A totally bought and paid for Congress that serves the corporate interests above all else, including their constituents, telling anyone who would listen behind closed doors that RFK was a kook and a crank and that he was going to kill kids. There was the set of golden handcuffs from a pharma-bought Senator in exchange for a confirmation vote that hamstrung every effort to place the people he wanted in place on his team. He faced scorn from zealous doctors, online personalities, and former running mates for his slow action. Every hurdle that could be thrown at Mr. Kennedy was thrown at him, and yet here today, we as his allies have one of the major victories so many of us championed for in his candidacy, and by proxy, President Trump’s too.

There is much more to be done, I want all of these so-called medicines examined and run through a rigorous set of tests to see if what we are putting in our children and in our populations holds up to the promises their corporate makers promise. Their monetary windfalls should not come at the expense of the public, and without a commensurate liability to Big Pharma’s ability to profit.

Mr. Kennedy is the one voice in this moment of government bluster that is actually accomplishing the goals he has. Elon Musk has given up. He took his ball and went home after realizing that the government does not run like a business. No amount of personality or business success will ever translate to fixing this leviathan monster, solely by soundbites or photo-ops. It must be done methodically and painfully, politically navigated. The one man who seems to understand what the monster looks like in the dark underbelly of the swamp appears to be Mr. Kennedy. This is a major victory, but it has come on the heels of a series of small victories. When everyone was screaming about food dyes being an indication of selling out, Mr. Kennedy was getting the most powerful to concede the premise of the argument. He was getting popular support. He was building a case that allowed for the people within his agency to reach deeper into the heart of nastiness and pull out the bigger cancers.

Injury is Personal: A Short by Aaron Everitt

Those of us who were true believers during the campaign understood that Mr. Kennedy had the temperament for these moments. Was he always great on every issue? Certainly not. He had his trip-ups and mistakes as any human does, but what he demonstrated to so many of us who walked along the journey was that the mission was razor sharp in his steel colored eyes. The attacks and profuse use of pejoratives to try and take him off his mission never succeeded, and in the moment, we as his advocates needed him to have his savvy understanding of politics won the day.

There is more to do, and this government is an abject disaster akin to a Jenga tower ready to topple under the weight of its debt, its corrupt inner-workings and the terrible politicians that grace the halls of the citadel of crap known as Congress. But this moment is Mr. Kennedy’s, and the path he has shown to anyone who wants to effect change in that grimy town has been demonstrated. In the room where it happened, one man got the most critical job done for so many of us who lived a terrible nightmare.