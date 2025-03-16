The 911 call from the University of Idaho student murder case was released yesterday, as expected.

In it, a young crying woman tells the dispatcher, "Something has happened in our house, and we don't know what."

Another takes the phone and says, "One of the roommates is passed out. And she was drunk last night and she's not waking up."

"Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night," she adds, in a haunting moment when sight of the killer is first mentioned.

At that point in the call, you can hear a male voice in the background calling out the name Xana.

The young woman on the phone says (crying), "Is she passed out, what’s wrong? (pause…) She’s not waking up."

The dispatcher says at that point that help is on the way — you can hear the caller crying, breathing frantically.

Then a male voice says to the young women, "Get out, get out, get out."

He takes the phone and the dispatcher tells him they need to stop passing the phone around. Before handing the phone back to the young women, he answers the dispatcher that Xana isn't breathing.

Full Audio + Commentary From C Girl on TikTok

Why Does the Call Matter?

Recent filings show the 911 call has already played a role in some of the court filings over the past two years.

Portions of the transcript were made public through a recent motion filed by prosecutors.

They want the court to admit the 911 call as evidence, countering a previous filing by the defense that called the contents "hearsay."

The defense made that assertion in a motion that asked the judge to dismiss the indictment against Bryan Kohberger. The defense tried to argue at that time the 911 call was "improperly admitted hearsay, cumulative, irrelevant and an improper attempt to bolster witness testimony.”

Online Comments:

While Emily was on the phone, Dylan said "No, we saw ...", prompting her to tell the dispatcher about the intruder. But she most probably meant "I saw". How should Bethany have been able to see anyone? Dylan first attempted to call her after BK had left, and her first attempt was unsuccessful, so Bethany was obviously asleep before.

Maybe that was a figure of speech….. in DM’s witness account to police she did not say BF was with her or that together they saw the intruder.

BF does not appear to have seen the intruder at all. In their text exchange she seems to be reasoning with DM when she texted, “Xana was wearing all black,”. Thinking maybe DM was confusing XK with an intruder. DM had to elaborate. “No….” And mentioned the mask over mouth & nose.

Just that exchange tells me, DM appears to be the only living witness.

Why's none of them mentioning blood??? I remember them sayin back then that it was an extremely bloody scene!?

Someone anyone please explain to me how they thought she was drunk and not waking up? She was stabbed to death she would have been covered in blood. I just don’t understand that no one ever mentions blood.

Because HJ the one who found the body did not reveal to them what he saw and did not let them look to protect them

The thing I’m most confused about is the 911 call transcript - they never mention blood. They say Xana is passed out and not waking up. But wasn’t Ethan found in the doorway? They’d have to have walked past Ethan’s body to get to Xana who was in her bedroom, both likely covered in blood. I’m not meaning any disrespect or accusation of the roommates - I know they were scared and I don’t blame them for not calling sooner and I even get why they called friends and family first - I’m genuinely curious why when they did call 911 they reported that she was passed out from drinking and not about the bloody bodies?

Well there is a reason for this and it doesn’t involve some quack conspiracy. The girls never viewed the bodies. The male friend in the house that was on the 911 call was the one who went and checked on Xana and he says “she’s not waking up.” He likely was overwhelmed by what he was seeing and also didn’t want to alarm the girls anymore than they already were. Maybe he didn’t see the blood, the rooms were dim. Whatever he did see though was enough for him to say with confidence “they’re not waking up”. I hate this narrative the these kids have something to hide or didn’t react the right way. You have no idea how’d you’d react to such a major trauma until it happens.