“Go To Church.”

A week after her husband’s Sunday morning memorial, Erika Kirk took to X to tell her followers to go to church, something she had encouraged in her speech the week before.

Churches in the US are reporting a 15% increase in attendance, primarily in young people; something that’s being dubbed “The Charlie Kirk Effect”.

Charlie’s Letter

If you’ve been on X this week, you’ve stumbled across this long-awaited letter from Charlie Kirk to Benjamin Netanyahu.

See the full letter here

Andrew Kolvet on Timcast IRL confirmed the authenticity of the letter. While some are using it online to rub in Candace’s face due to the letter seemingly disproving her claim that the letter was actually a scathing criticism of Netanyahu, people still question the authenticity and timing of the letter being published.

Our Substack chat clocked the fact that the letter was published the very same day that Netanyahu was in the US, meeting with influencers to do exactly what the letter was prescribing and discussing how the new owners of TikTok can help Israel’s image.

What we don’t know about the letter:

Exactly when it was sent (around Easter, allegedly)

How it was sent (email? snail mail?)

If Charlie maintained these views all the way until his death (he still had a few months to live after sending it)

Why it went so viral (organic or paid-for?)

Quotes from Andrew on Timcast IRL, 9/29/25

Timcast IRL set up their studio for the week at Turning Point USA. Their first guest of the week was Andrew Kolvet. They directed some questions toward him, so here he is in his own words:

When asked about criticism over how the team is expressing grief:

“I saw some people commenting that about Erika when she came on [The Charlie Kirk Show]. It’s like, what do you expect her to do? Just performative cry for you whenever you think that she should? Like, how dare you tell a grieving widow how she’s supposed to grieve? And by the way, how dare you tell me how I’m supposed to grieve when one of my best friends in the whole world, my business partner, my partner in crime for eight years, gets brutally assassinated in front of the whole world? Like, shame on you. Shut up.”

On the FBI investigation:

“I’m not next of kin, right? So, Erika is getting updates that I’m not aware of. I’m assured that the communication has been robust and that there is a high degree of confidence that this is what happened. Now, I’m also aware that when I weigh in on this issue, that could have implications negatively for the prosecution of the person that I’m told is the guilty party here, right? And so I have to be very careful.”

He continued,

“Do I have questions? Sure. My questions are mostly surrounding the fact that there seemed to be an indication that people knew something was going to happen. That there was a network of people that seemed to be like something big’s going to happen and you’ll know it when you see it. And who is that? Who are those people? Who radicalized them? Were they financed? Those are the questions I have.”

It’s been rumored that TPUSA staff is concerned that public criticism of the investigation could potentially compromise the ability of The State to pursue the death penalty for Tyler Robinson. The staff at large seems to agree that he is the assassin and is frustrated with online attempts to derail the investigation.

When asked about Candace:

“Even Charlie and Candace, they had a long history together. Long friendship. So, it’s just like people expected him to just come out and be like, I disavow and all this. Well, that’s not that’s just not the way Charlie worked.”

Candace Threatens to Drop Receipts

Candace seemed fed up with the PR and issued an ultimatum to the TPUSA higher-ups on her show.