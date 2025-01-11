The fires ravaging Los Angeles don’t feel like wildfire season as usual. For locals who have endured this too many times before, something feels undeniably off.

I discussed some of these concerns with Emilie the other day

While media outlets are quick to blame dry conditions and brutal seasonal winds, residents are noticing patterns—and behaviors—that defy explanation. Depending on the channel, blame shifts between inept officials, water mismanagement, and, most favorably, climate change.

Online, theories are conflicting. From reports of suspicious groups casing wealthy neighborhoods to rumors of preemptive police presence before the fires even began, the idea that this is purely a natural disaster is starting to unravel.

Over the past 48 hours everyone I’ve spoken to has pointed to mounting evidence suggesting arson is behind the city ablaze in several disjointed locations. Dozens of arrests have already been made, with some individuals caught in the act of spreading or setting fires. On X, users are piecing together a compelling case for a calculated, deliberate crime unfolding in real time, with suspicions hinting at an organized network acting with intentional malice.

Whatever the truth, the destruction is both physical and psychological, leaving communities on edge as working theories diverge.

Here’s what we know so far: