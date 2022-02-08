With the Maxwell trial more than a month behind us the drama doesn’t seem to letting up in the least.

Just over the past week we saw a new bid from Maxwell’s team to keep the documents detailing circumstances for her request for new trial under seal, as well as news of a shocking defamation suit from two of Epstein’s victims filed against Julie K. Brown for allegedly publishing “falsehoods” about them in her book ‘Perversion of Justice.’

Now on the heels of Ghislaine conviction, scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew’s up coming trial is taking center stage, with new twists starting to unfold. The latest coming from Lady Victoria Hervey, Andrew’s ex - an English aristocrat living in LA who made waves last week on IG when she claimed to have come across new information that disproves the legitimacy of the incriminating photo showing Andrew with his arm around Virginia, taken at Maxwell’s home in London in 2001.

An image both Andrew and Ghislaine have previously suggested could be doctored.

Lady V took to her account to announce that she knows the photo is 100% fake based on recent communications with an unnamed source (a victim of Epstein’s apparently based in Canada) who says she saw the photo being created by Maria Farmer and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) when she walked in on them constructing the image via photo shop, a skill Ghislaine allegedly taught to them.

Hervey’s claims caused an uproar online, with counter attacks popping up all over Twitter slamming her for perpetuating callous lies and victim shaming. Prior to the accusations Hervey had posted a photo on her feed with a caption asking about the legal age of consent in the UK, comparing the media’s treatment of Maxwell to a “witch hunt,”

The extremity of Maxwell’s sentencing “for touching some girl’s tit 20 years ago” she argued in comments below, was more suited for a murderer.

In subsequent stories Hervey further suggested that Virginia Roberts was equally guilty for her role in procuring, soliciting and grooming of minors. Calling in to question her former battles with drug and alcohol abuse. And accusing her husband Robert of being a “pimp” who assisted Giuffre in the kidnapping of kids from poverty stricken areas around Thailand, under Epstein’s orders.

The truth she says, is much darker and far more involved than any of us realize.

It did make me stop and reexamine the photo with fresh eyes and peaked suspicion. Wondering how none of us had ever noticed the repeat outfit on Virginia before. The blame game though is where things get complicated, seeing how the sex ring operated as a pyramid scheme where many of the girls (initial victims) morphed into role of co conspirators, profiting handsomely for years long after Ghislaine severed herself from head of the operation.

Carolyn Andriano, one of the four victims who testified in court shared her own lingering contempt for Virginia, criticizing Giuffre for benefiting financially by continually suing parties involved without ever acknowledging her paid role in the abuse. “I don’t think she deserves any compensation. I don’t think she was coerced into doing anything” says Adriano in her interviews with The Daily Mail.

Giuffre’s credibility throughout this whole process has been admittedly shaky. Allowing room for skepticism where really they shouldn’t be. We all know Epstein was sexually abusing minors on a massive scale. Across all continents. So the fact that Virginia has been caught lying on multiple occasions in various situations, stands out. In one instance her own lawyer even publicly dismissed her (disproven claims) that Henry Wexler was one of her abusers.

Alan Dershowitz, who has vehemently denied all claims of sexual involvement with Virginia, and is now pushing prosecutors who tired Maxwell to focus their sights on Giuffre.

Vicky Ward addressed the credibility issue during the trial as well, explaining the reason Virginia was never considered as a witness is that she would have proven too damaging for the prosecution because of her role of procurer, ultimately becoming what Ward described as “Ghislaine 2.0”

Lady Victoria compared Virginia Guiffre to Alison Mack. Asking her audience what the difference was.

As for the larger picture, Hervey swears it only gets uglier the more she learns. Unveiling vague details about the drugging and rapping of kidnapped children. Claiming to posse a handful of names of prominent men who have been outed to her by the sources she’s in contact with, assuring me in text conversations that the “real story” is being masked by the watered down version presented to the public via the Maxwell trial (which is what I’ve suspected from the start)

She also says the names she was given she recognized. One of which, allegedly held a ceremony to wed a nine year old. Explaining that all of these sinister details revolve around high powered blackmail as the main motive.

Ghislaine and Guiffre were both working for (and are still protecting) the same people she says, but that Ghislaine was running her own separate side operation as protective means for herself (none of the info she’s used yet) warning that if Maxwell doesn’t start naming names before they get out, all her leverage will be dissolved. As she is controlled by forces much higher than we realize - lending weight to the long standing rumors of CIA and Mossad connections.

Epstein’s goal she says was always to take down the British Monarchy via blackmail. Andrew, being the most susceptible because he was “easily accessible” and single. In our texts she offered more detailed information I don’t want to overstep or reveal until she does first. So while I’m a bit confused by a lot of the allegations she’s reveling, and still believe Andrew is lying about his involvement with Virginia as well as his close connections to Maxwell and Epstein, I’m very interested to see what else Victoria claims to have uncovered thanks to these mystery sources she’s now conspiring with.

When I asked how she’s holding up against the online attacks she said they don’t bother her because she knows in the end the bad guys will be exposed and “everyone will be happy then.”

“I want those suckers to pay,” She told me. One them, being Virginia Guiffre.

As for the photo - Let’s have a closer look at the details in question

Virginia is wearing the exact same outfit in the photo taken in March 2001 then repeated again two months later (in May) in photos at Naomi Campbell’s 31st birthday in St. Tropez. For a girl who made 15K for servicing Andrew, the duplicated outfit she sees as highly suspect. The fact that the original image is a wide angle photo but has only ever been shown as a cropped version by the media Hervey suggests is because the details (a very low stair railing and slanted console table hitting “crotch” height are too noticeable) She shared an image of a painting done by one of the victims (left) that she believes was a hint at the original image used for the photo shopped creation. In further story slides Hervey shows a subtle white outline around Andrew’s head, claiming the body seen in the snap actually belongs to an Irish man one of the victims was dating at the time The unnatural pose of Virginia’s arm / hand hovering just over but not touching her hip Andrew’s hands, which she claims look much more red than the rest of him The shadows she claims are way off

In both set of photos Giuffre can be seen wearing a low cut, cropped pink tank top and purple iridescent hip huggers, which she claims she got during a shopping spree Maxwell. Ghislaine, in a dark comedic point during the deposition, swears this proves the image must be fake because she wouldn’t be caught dead purchasing or helping pick out such an atrocious outfit.

“I would never — the outfit doesn’t work at all so,” Maxwell retorted in the 2016 deposition, channeling her inner Regina George “Mean Girl” snark.

Remember the deposition is where Maxwell’s standing perjury charges stem. Her rage over Virginia’s “tissue of lies” about her age provoking her to pound her fist on the table which she later apologized for on record, asking that it be noted she did “not harm or threaten anyone” during the action.

When asked if she sought out Virginia to carry Epstein’s baby, she called it “complete rubbish.” “I have never asked anybody to carry a baby for me,” adding that she didn’t “recall any baby conversations with Jeffrey.”

In other instances when asked about Andrew with Virginia in her house she replied “He doesn’t even know who she is.”

In the follow up, when she’s asked about sex between the two she answers “It’s hard to have sex with someone you don’t know.”

Later concluding her tub was far too small for a sexual encounter(as claimed by Virginia)

Whatever the case, we’ll be watching with ears and eyes peeled.



