When my account was taken down only a few people stepped up to help. One of them was Meghan McCain. That’s how we first connected. I’ve never forgotten how, when I was silenced and stripped of the platform I depended on to make a living, she offered her support—sharing contacts and strategies to help me recover my account.

Say what you will about Laura Loomer, but if she’s truly being targeted and demonized for her criticism of Elon Musk, it’s something we should all take seriously.

After hearing from her this afternoon, I feel a responsibility to pay it forward, so I’m sharing her post in full and inviting you to share your thoughts below.

Loomer on X:

“I have no other choice but to post the evidence of what @elonmusk is doing to my account.

I am incredibly disappointed by the silence over this EGREGIOUS retaliatory censorship of my account. I am shocked that there is silence over this as a TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL IS TARGETING AN INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST AND TRUMP ALLY.

It has officially been 1 month since I was censored by X and DEMONETIZED for speaking out about H1B visas. Despite reaching out to X nearly every single day for the last month since this happened, I have been ignored and nobody has replied. I have also been demonetized, which means my livelihood has been taken away from me since my livelihood comes from my subscriptions from my paid subscribers who pay to support my independent journalism on a monthly basis.

Here’s a one month review of what X has done to my account. I have not changed my posting habits at all. @elonmusk and @lindayaX have been made aware of what is happening to my account and yet they won’t address this issue. I have also contacted X employees and tagged @KettlebellDan and @cstanley to show others what is happening, but I haven’t received any answers from X as my account is deliberately being silenced. I am tagging them once again so that this issue can hopefully be addressed.

The screenshot below proves the censorship of my account.

The suppression of my account has resulted in a decrease of impressions by 71%, a 74% decrease in engagement, a 68% decrease in profile visits, and a 70% decrease in replies over 1 month, the exact time it’s been since I was censored by X after @elonmusk called me a troll and exploded on me over H1B visas.

I have not changed any of my posting habits. The only way this happened is if X is deliberately censoring your account. I have cordially and respectfully reached out to X for an entire month asking them to fix this, but nobody replies. I even tracked down @lindayaX’s email address and sent her a very professional email and she never replied.

I’m posting this as evidence , so that people can see I’m not just making it up that majority of my followers can’t see my posts anymore. I have literally been digitally erased out of retaliation and had my livelihood as a journalist taken away from me simply because I spoke out about H1B visas.

We were told that X was a place for citizen journalists, but it’s not.

I find it deeply troubling that this is happening by a Trump appointee who is going to be having an office on White House grounds. This needs to be addressed. The censorship of my account is deliberate, and this is not what free speech looks like.

As a Trump supporter, I’m deeply disappointed that a Trump official is getting away with doing this to somebody who worked extremely hard to help President Trump get elected. I’m hoping that this can be resolved immediately. My investigative reports were utilized by President Trump‘s legal team to help keep him out of jail, to expose the law fair against him, and now there is silence as a Trump administration official is completely silencing me and harming my livelihood, trying to bankrupt my business. I really don’t understand why this is being allowed to happen, but I hope that it can be addressed, because I have been professionally harmed by what @elonmusk is doing to me.

I worked incredibly hard to help get President Trump elected, and now it feels like one of his own appointees is being allowed to destroy my business and silence my voice.

Regardless of what people think about me, this type of censorship is wrong. It’s an abuse of power, and I hope that the media will report on this. Because it’s a sign of what’s to come if this is tolerated.

I hope that this can be resolved soon, because this is undeniable evidence that my account is being suppressed.”