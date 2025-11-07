“A little party never killed nobody.”– F. Scott Fitzgerald

Happy Friday, everyone. I’m writing from California Pizza Kitchen at LAX. My flight is delayed. Artichoke dip as end-of-week indulgence. The woman next to me is complaining that the toasted bread on her club sandwich doesn’t have the crunch it promised. The pettier parts of me admire her irritation.

I’ve changed my flight and plans at least three times over the past 48 hours. Instead of getting my nails done — as one is absolutely obligated to do before landing in Palm Beach — I spent an hour on the phone with C Girl from TikTok last night, then woke at 5 a.m. in a panic to get myself properly packed. All morning I was rattled by a very vivid dream. I was babysitting Elizabeth Holmes’s kids when the FBI raided the house. A nanny’s nightmare.

C Girl is my go-to source on the Kohberger case. The only one I rely on for updates. According to her, Kohberger’s story is far from over. She suspects the plea deal was less about wrapping things up and more a clever legal strategy to get these files out in public for a potential appeal. Based on the inconsistencies revealed so far, I’d say it’s a solid theory. She’ll explain how the file drops are shedding light on previously unknown details: the DoorDash driver, unexplained DNA, Kohberger’s ties to the police department as an intern on a special project, and more.

Our call will be added here as part of the PAID series as soon as I get it uploaded.

Switching gears, Nick Targalione’s story is suddenly popping up everywhere in mainstream headlines. A few outlets called news of his pardon request breaking news, stocked with citations from my articles, with zero credit to my reporting. I broke the Comey connection back in July. Details about Epstein telling Nick they wanted dirt on Trump to work a plea deal, I reported almost two years ago. Nick’s case is a major missing piece, especially since his claims of being set up by the Comeys align with angles of the indictment.

With new and old trials stacking my interest, I’m considering bringing on writers skilled in the true crime genre to help dissect the full scope of his pardon. If you know any, please have them email me.

When I tried to check my suitcase, it was over by two pounds. The guy helping said to remove one heavy item to avoid a $150 fee. I pulled out Nick’s pardon. “Is that a script?” he asked. “Not a script. A pardon request that should be a script,” I told him. As an actor in LA, he said he was drawn to prison stories above the rest.

I gave a one-minute rundown of Nick’s case and offered him the role of Joseph Biggs.

In an ongoing effort to connect the dots, I’m planning to catch a train to meet Mark Epstein, to review his personal photos and documents. He claims to have evidence his brother’s murder was masked by this suicide hoax. His claims contrast sharply with Nick’s version of events. The two have sharply conflicting takes on what happened in the shared cell the morning Jeffrey was found dead of “soft hanging” in a cell alone.

It’ll be fascinating to compile and compare both sides.

Related: Jay Beecher has a must-read today—a free exclusive recording of Dorothy Groenert, the mother of the late Carolyn Andriano. Carolyn was groomed and recruited by Virginia Giuffre. Dorothy is demanding justice for her daughter: “For years, journalists have intentionally ignored her and her daughter’s story. The handful who have briefly touched upon it appear to have twisted it and censored the most shocking parts, parts that don’t fit the narrative or that destroy that narrative entirely.”

Today’s flight is taking me to Palm Beach. God willing. Delays are interrupting everything. Tomorrow’s brunch might be one for the books. Stay tuned for notable appearances.

From there, I’ll head to Washington and then New York.

In D.C., I’ll be celebrating my birthday with a marvelous cast of characters this chapter of my life has collected: friends and politicians, media folk, Trump administration & HHS staffers, ambassadors, famed convicts, a handful of influencers and a rapper.

I can assure you familiar faces will be popping up.

In addition to the parties, I’ll be touring a couple of cool places and covering the first MAHA summit on a hotel this Wednesday. It’s an all-day thing. My advice to you: turn on notifications. I’ll be posting in real time without filter or forethought whenever steady WiFi permits.

Amid what feels like a dark swirl in our winter timeline, I hope the coming week offers a brief escape. If nothing else, an invitation to see what I love most about the gig: the occasional swan dive into beautiful chaos that lingers at the edges of an otherwise dismal feat—chasing political news and tracking stories about the people involved.

Exhausted on exit in LA, with love,

JRK