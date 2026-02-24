Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.

.My apologies for my lack of writing these past few weeks. I hate the Epstein stuff. It’s the inevitable degradation of civil discourse in a culture with no ethical mooring, and that descent into grossness exhausts me. To be clear, the dude was a creep, and I am making no apologies for him or any of the other creepos whose insatiable desire for crazy sex with young women has become the only topic anyone wants to talk about. I begin my ethics about sex with the concept from Jesus about adultery and lustful abuse of women: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Do not commit adultery. But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. And if your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it from you! For it is better for you that one of your members be destroyed than your whole body be thrown into hell.”

So I don’t really care if it’s prostitutes, escorts, Ukrainian imports, minors, or anything else with parts that make men behave horribly. It’s all bad to me and deserves the most heavy-handed social scorn an ethical society could ever muster. But we have no ethical society left, so instead we get to parse their ages, who was there, if Epstein won the Powerball, and whether he was in Mossad, MI6, or the CIA, or all of them. We get to discuss creepy art and strange emails filled with pizza and grape sodas. On and on it goes, through a pile of millions of emails designed in their release to make everything equally unbelievable and equally plausible. If we were a real civilization, we would scorn men like ‘ol Jeffy, and the ilk that he used as leverage, or hedge-funding, or the pokeadoodledoo that went on down on that tacky island and its goddy temple. In a real society, the men would be banished from ever leading anything ever again, and the pressures to resign would be astronomical. But instead, we get blacked-out photos and internet sleuths decoding whose tits those were that we are kind of barely able to see under the badly edited black squares. It’s awful.

It is the greatest indicia of who we are, and just how miserable all of the people are who “lead” us. I am never surprised by our hyperventilating about these kinds of stories. Pounding tables and trying to get to the “bottom” of it all simply feeds the cycle of darkness, but in a world where your money only buys cheap food and barely pays the rent, it’s not at all surprising that we as a people devour it all. 3 million, 6 million, 48 bazillion emails…poured over like rats on corpses in a World War One trench.

Because of the dark nature of humanity, I filter all I hear about the emails through the natural depravity of the species. I fundamentally believe that nothing bad ever happens to powerful men, especially those at the top of the social pyramid. I live within a perspective that says that these aren’t smart or good men who flew down to the striped temple of paradise; their twig and berries did too much thinking for them. But they aren’t dumb people either. They were never going to go to St. Sexalot without knowing they wouldn’t face any real consequences. Not a single one of them will ever suffer the real pressures that they should. Bill Gates will lead the charge against the next pandemic, and Microsoft will never have anything but temporary blips in its stock price. Billy boy will get a litany of prizes as he nears the end of his time here on earth, and everyone will remember a time when the smooth jazz of his sax was endearing, and America was better. No one is going to have anything of any consequence happen. They knew it when they boarded the bra-and-panty massage parlor affectionately known as the Lolita Express, and they know it now.

It’s gross. It’s degrading. It’s beneath a truly civilized people. But we are the TMZ culture, so it will be what we get from here on out until something much more dramatic and consequential takes our eyes off the bedazzled thongs behind black boxes and puts them back on the things that matter.

“So here we sit, in a world filled with depraved sexual exploitations by powerful men and what seems to be a coming alien or angelic interaction. Is it any wonder that people are feeling on edge about all of it? The modern scientific age of interpreting everything through the empirical is a relatively young and unproven philosophical position. Most of humanity has historically believed in the divine and its intersections with the earth. Call it what you wish: aliens, Nephilim, sons of Man. Regardless, there is something here to discuss about our moment.”

As in most things related to the human experience, I am interested in the bigger picture, and that always leads me back to the existence of God and the Bible. I cannot live in a world where such evil is unexplainable. The inherent evilness of mankind allows me to understand the awfulness, and that is the only way that I can sleep. The pocket portals to hell only demonstrate what I already believe: humanity is a damned mess, and the tug-of-war between free will and a good God is on display with each new revelation about awful men with Geiger counters between their legs that send a flush of tumescence to their poker anytime they sense there’s the opportunity for kinky sex.

Mankind has been this way from the very beginning. Jeffrey Epstein and his brigade of wiener boys are just the latest in a long list of people who bend themselves towards evil for their temporary betterment on earth. It leaves many of us wanting something more than just the destined outcome of gross men getting their way because they have enough money to do it. In a different historical era of humanity, we might see a return to faith or a larger emphasis on the spiritual connections between man and God. The hubris of our moment keeps us from having that deeper discussion, and so I wonder, will we choose a better path once we acknowledge the darkness, or will the spiritual realm impose itself upon us as we blather on in disregard of it?

I’ve been watching, with some interest, the disclosures about aliens and other non-human discoveries that seem to be sliding under the piles of emails. Coincidentally, Jessica’s Instagram stories about orbs and strange things from the heavens seem to support that we might be finding out more about foreign visitors to our world — and this time it won’t be in the form of iPhone videos from Nick Shirley about the ones from Somalia. For what it’s worth, I live in a lot of tension about biblical interpretation. Since I wasn’t there for any of what is written in the Bible, I am equally comfortable with the interpretation that God created the earth in 7 days as I am with the idea that Genesis is an allegorical poem about God’s relationship to humanity. Either way, it reveals the character of God, and that is fundamentally more important to me than arguments about the English translations of the scriptures that passes for theological discourse in the modern church. So, as all of this mess that mankind has made across this beautiful planet has escalated over the last twenty years, I have found myself much more reliant upon the scriptures of the Bible than I was during the Bill Clinton era of America.

I need the influence of the Bible now more than ever because it answers many questions that rhyme with themes from the past and our present. Add to it, that our moment is a strange confluence of evil and the possibility of awareness that we aren’t alone, and the stories about the spiritual intersections of Heaven and Earth suddenly become of magnificent importance. All of the evil that surrounds the Epstein world, the growing conversations and evidence that we are not alone, reminded me of a story from Genesis that occurred shortly before God hit the reset button and flooded out the depravity He said could not be undone. From Genesis 6:

When human beings began to increase in number on the earth and daughters were born to them, the sons of God saw that the daughters of humans were beautiful, and they married any of them they chose. Then the Lord said, ‘My Spirit will not contend with humans forever, for they are mortal; their days will be a hundred and twenty years.’

The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward—when the sons of God went to the daughters of humans and had children by them. They were the heroes of old, men of renown.

“In some views, the “sons of God” are aliens who “fell” to Earth, literally landing and mating with humans to create superior hybrids.”

The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time. The Lord regretted that he had made human beings on the earth, and his heart was deeply troubled. So the Lord said, ‘I will wipe from the face of the earth the human race I have created—and with them the animals, the birds and the creatures that move along the ground—for I regret that I have made them.’But Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord.”

I remembered from my past discussion in college about this strange passage. There’s always a lot to unpack in the Bible, but this one is exceptionally full. Who were the Nephilim, and why did a perfect God need to start his experiment with humans over? Why is a race described apart from the human one and described as sons of God? And why are they interested in sexual relations with the daughters of humans? What is all of this about, and what revelation can it impart upon our current moment?

The Nephilim

Who are these strange beings referenced in Genesis 6? In order to fully comprehend the context, there needs to be an understanding of the conflating of terms between “sons of God” and the Nephilim (to fall in Hebrew), and where it appears elsewhere in the scriptures. The phrase “sons of God” (Hebrew: bene ha’elohim) appears in Job 1:6, 2:1, 38:7; Psalm 29:1, 89:6, and is central to understanding what Genesis 6 is describing. Sons of God (not Son of God) typically refers to divine or supernatural beings in those contexts. There are three major interpretations that biblical scholars have ascribed to these beings: (Source: Logos.com)

Angelic or Heavenly Beings (The Fallen Angels View): The oldest and most common interpretation, which comes from the ancient Jewish Book of Enoch (a non-canonical, Genesis expositional work from around 300-100 BCE ). In this interpretation, the “sons of God” are rebel angels or divine beings who descended to earth, lusted after human women (”daughters of man”), and mated with them. This sexual immorality and subsequent creation of a divine race of beings is seen by God as a transgression that contributed to the wickedness that caused God to destroy humanity in Noah’s flood. Believers in this theory point to parallels in ancient Near Eastern myths in which gods consort with mortals, and to New Testament references such as Jude 1:6-7 and 2 Peter 2:4, which mention angels who “did not stay within their own position of authority” and were punished.

Godly Human Lineage (Sethite View): This view, popular among many evangelical scholars, sees the “sons of God” as the faithful descendants of Seth (Adam and Eve’s third son, representing a godly lineage from Genesis 4-5). The “daughters of man” are then the ungodly descendants of Cain. Adam and Eve’s son, who was the murderer of his brother Abel, from Genesis 4. The intermarriage of the wicked and the pure symbolizes a spiritual compromise, where the faithful procreate with the wicked, accelerating humanity’s corruption before the flood. This view emphasizes human responsibility for sin rather than supernatural intervention and avoids issues with angelic procreation. It’s supported by the genealogies in Genesis 4-5 but criticized for assuming “sons of God” must mean humans when the phrase elsewhere denotes divine beings.

Rulers or Mighty Men (Dynastic or Human Elite View): A very minority interpretation holds that the “sons of God” were powerful kings, tyrants, or aristocrats who practiced polygamy and took women forcibly, reflecting ancient practices of royal harems. This fits a human-focused reading of Genesis, where the emphasis is on escalating violence and oppression (echoed in Genesis 6:5-8). Some tie it to ancient Mesopotamian ideas of divine kingship. This view is less prominent but avoids supernatural elements altogether. (Leave it to the smartypants people to find a way to make it all about man.)

The Hebrew word “Nephilim” derives from naphal (“to fall”) and is often translated as “giants” in older versions such as the Septuagint (Greek Old Testament) and the KJV. They appear again in Numbers 13:33 as massive inhabitants of Canaan whom the Israelite spies feared (”we seemed to ourselves like grasshoppers”). Again, there are a multitude of interpretations, but the most common see the Nephilim in two ways:

Offspring of the Union : In the angelic and Sethite views, the Nephilim are typically the hybrid children born from the “sons of God” and “daughters of man.” They are described as “mighty men” (gibborim) or “men of renown”—legendary warriors, heroes, or giants whose exploits may have inspired ancient myths (e.g., Greek Titans or demigods like Hercules). Their existence highlights the chaos and violence before the flood, and “also afterward” suggests some survived or reappeared post-flood (possibly through Noah’s family carrying recessive traits or a separate group).

Separate from the Offspring: Some scholars argue that the Nephilim were already present (”were on the earth in those days”) as a distinct group of giant-like humans or tyrants, and the “mighty men” are the actual offspring. This reading sees the verse as noting their coexistence rather than direct parentage, emphasizing a time of widespread wickedness.

So here is where it gets interesting. In a world where all things are possible, people of faith often conflate the Nephilim from Genesis 6 with aliens from “the heavens” through a mix of pseudo-historical interpretations that reframe biblical accounts as evidence of extraterrestrial visitations. This connection largely stems from the “ancient astronaut” hypothesis, which posits that advanced beings from other worlds influenced early human civilizations, and the Nephilim—described as “mighty men” or giants born from the “sons of God” and “daughters of man”—fit into this as hybrid offspring or alien entities themselves.

Ancient Astronaut Theories and Pseudo-history. One of the most prominent ways is to equate the biblical “sons of God,” which is often interpreted as angels or divine beings, with extraterrestrial visitors who descended to Earth. Two main voices have risen to the forefront of the discourse, arguing that ancient texts, including the Bible and Mesopotamian myths, describe alien interventions rather than supernatural events.

Zecharia Sitchin’s Influence : Sitchin, in a book called The 12th Planet (1976), claimed that Sumerian cuneiform tablets refer to a rogue planet called Nibiru inhabited by advanced aliens known as the Anunnaki. He linked these to the Nephilim, suggesting the name derives from the Hebrew root naphal (”to fall”), meaning “those who came down from above” in spaceships. According to this view, the Anunnaki/Nephilim genetically engineered humans for labor (e.g., mining gold) and interbred with them, producing giant hybrids. This theory portrays the Nephilim not as fallen angels’ offspring but as alien-human experiments, explaining their legendary strength and the flood as a cosmic reset. Sitchin’s ideas have permeated pop culture, inspiring shows like Ancient Aliens on the History Channel, where episodes explicitly connect biblical giants to extraterrestrials.

Erich von Däniken’s Broader Framework: In Chariots of the Gods? (1968), von Däniken popularized the idea that “gods” in ancient myths were aliens using advanced technology (e.g., chariots as UFOs). While he doesn’t focus solely on Nephilim, his work laid the groundwork for viewing Genesis 6 as an account of alien visitation and hybridization, with Nephilim as the resulting “demigods” or giants found in global folklore.

These theories often draw parallels between extraterrestrial or angelic beings and the Nephilim based on interpretations of the Book of Enoch. Although the book is an apocryphal text, it is often referenced for its deeper explanations of Genesis 6, where “Watchers” descend from the heavens and teach forbidden knowledge. It is often synthesized with Sumerian Anunnaki stories, which claim cultural diffusion or shared alien origins. On the other hand, the Biblical or Mythological Reinterpretation conflates the two by reading modern sci-fi concepts back into ancient texts. The vague, mysterious language of Genesis 6—Nephilim as “heroes of old, men of renown”—lends itself to speculation that they were not just large humans but otherworldly beings.

In some views, the “sons of God” are aliens who “fell” to Earth, literally landing and mating with humans to create superior hybrids. This ties into reports of elongated skulls or giant skeletons found in archaeology, which theorists attribute to alien genetics rather than natural variation, mythology, or fakery. There are also the general cultural and historical mythological connections to global stories that amplify this: Giants like the Greek Titans, Norse Jotunn, or Native American legends are seen as cultural memories of the same alien-Nephilim events, not separate folklore.

End-Times Narratives. In dispensational evangelical Christian circles, aliens are often portrayed as a modern disguise for biblical demons or Nephilim spirits. Evangelicals who are waiting for the second coming of Christ in a tribulation period interpret this section of scripture as a part of a satanic deception. This is the reverse of the ancient astronaut script: rather than aliens being benevolent creators, they’re malevolent entities mimicking extraterrestrials to undermine faith. There are two versions of what the Nephilim are and how they interact with the earth.

Demonic Deception Theory : UFO sightings, alien abductions, and “disclosure” events are interpreted as manifestations of fallen angels. These are the original “sons of God” or their Nephilim offspring returning. Proponents of this interpretation cite Jesus’ words in Matthew 24:37, “as in the days of Noah,” to suggest end-times will feature similar hybridizations or deceptions. Alien abductions are likened to demonic possession or genetic experiments, potentially explaining the Rapture or paving the way for the Antichrist via transhumanism and DNA alteration like the Mark of the Beast or alien abductions to explain a disappearance event of believers. The Nephilim Death Squad podcast debates this interpretation, arguing that exploring “alien” narratives without a Christian grounding risks spiritual peril. To many evangelicals, aliens have always been amongst us, but are fallen angels rather than some extraterrestrial being from a far-off planet.

Post-flood survival: Still other theories claim that Nephilim DNA persisted through Noah’s family via his daughters-in-law, leading to later giants like Goliath, and now manifesting as “aliens” in modern times.

Social media amplifies this, with posts warning not to “bow down to aliens” as they’re “fallen Nephilim,” or linking them to New Age channeled entities like Pleiadians.

While evangelicals tend to be more open to the interpretations of the Bible and modern phenomena as spiritual intersections, Catholic and more high church Protestant sources often dismiss the alien angle as modern myth-making, emphasizing the more traditional human or angelic interpretations instead.

So here we sit, in a world filled with depraved sexual exploitations by powerful men and what seems to be a coming alien or angelic interaction. Is it any wonder that people are feeling on edge about all of it? The modern scientific age of interpreting everything through the empirical is a relatively young and unproven philosophical position. Most of humanity has historically believed in the divine and its intersections with the earth. Call it what you wish: aliens, Nephilim, sons of Man. Regardless, there is something here to discuss about our moment.

Scientism has led us to another Noah-like moment in our world. Evil seems to be winning no matter which way we look. The darkness of sin and awfulness is all around us. Even if nothing ever happened on Epstein’s creepy island with little girls, the possibility of it exists because we see the evilness of humanity all around us, and it feels plausible. In those bazillion emails, we read between the lines that there’s a possibility evil is winning. If we look up in the sky, we see a crowding of earth by those from the heavens. The edge it adds to the human experience is complicated. In the past, we gave much more credence to the possibility of God and Jesus, and to a salvation story that intersects with good and evil on a much more earthly scale. Jesus talked to Satan in the wilderness afterall. Its only in the last hundred years that we have decided that the spiritual is inconsequential. Perhaps these are the last days of the political and manmade order. Perhaps this new intersection of heaven and earth is about to demonstrate that we are spiritual creatures in a cosmic battle of good and evil. Maybe, as in the days of Noah, God is about to demonstrate his dominion over the universe.

Or maybe we are all just happy accidents where nothing connects. Either way, I think looking up and out of the ghastly files will be much more interesting in the coming days.