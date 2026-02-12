“Mystery creates wonder and wonder is the basis of man’s desire to understand.”

—Neil Armstrong

With everything going on, all the distractions piling up, the universe locked in dramatic tilt, AI successfully conflating and deflating reality, short-form content shrinking attention spans, robots looming in the shadows eager to replace us, is it not an ideal time for aliens to finally enter center stage? To claim the end-of-days timeline and perhaps assist us with the dimensional perils we appear to be facing.

I can’t think of a better time to be alive.

Collective consciousness is bracing for something monumental. Amid another great awakening, anything is possible — especially now that our idols and institutions are crumbling and we’re being forced to look inward instead of projecting onto systems that never cared much about us to begin with.

Whether you cling to God or wrestle with fear of the unknown, the times are demanding spiritual elevation and expanded awareness. On the brink of disclosure, self-reflection is essential.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

This took me by surprise! Polymarket has the odds at just 10% that the U.S. confirms alien life before 2027. While Congress is holding UAP hearings and officials are hinting at increased transparency, the market isn’t fully buying imminent disclosure.

I say this not to shock anyone, but it would be wise to prepare for what I keep hearing is ahead. According to multiple sources (including Lara Trump) the president is expected to hold a press conference confirming that life on other planets exists in the near future. Cinematically, it makes sense, right? That Trump would be the one. I think we can all picture it. Little green men in red MAGA hats giving thumbs up (if they have thumbs) posed in the Rose Garden, (now replaced by travertine squares sturdy enough to ground Melania in six-inch Louboutins.)

Had I not made contact recently, I might be fretting it slightly. But orbs over Laguna seem to be saying: “we come in peace.”

Per new routine, twice a week around 10 p.m., I head out with friends into the dark with binoculars. On the cliffs overlooking the Pacific, we stand in stillness, the faint crush of waves breaking beneath us, and wait for however long it takes the angel orbs to appear. Some nights we see one. Other nights, several. Under cloudier circumstances, we leave spotting nothing at all.

According to Lara Trump . . .

At first glance they resemble a star burning brighter than the rest. Astrology apps don’t recognize them, which suggests they aren’t part of any ancient chart. When you zoom in or relax your eyes enough to hold steady focus, what’s spectacular becomes visible right away: a dazzling sphere animated in erratic neon static, outlined by a plasma shell that seems to expand around whatever mystery hovers at its core. They look alive and they move without logic. Dipping in and out of view instantaneously, or rising from the ocean with elegant restraint— as if summoned higher by the moon to hoover higher.

For weeks leading up to my outing, I had ignored my friend who insisted I come see what she was tracking nightly. Her testimonials were documented in TikTok videos. She swore it was something I needed to witness in person. I resisted, assuming it was another variation of stealth military aircraft. After last year’s fruitless drone hunt that dragged us all over Connecticut before Christmas hoping to catch sight of one, sky conspiracies had lost their appeal.

Until I wandered out and spotted one.

I watched the full hearing with my family —I highly recommend doing the same. Who needs Hollywood actors when you have military whistleblowers?

On my first night I was met with a mesmerizing glow directly above me. Frenetic white matter blinking and sparkling with manic vibrancy over rippled water illuminated by moonlight. I stood there hypnotized, trying to process what I was seeing. In the thrall of exotic spectacle, something inside me registered—subtle, but undeniably activated by this sighting.

I didn’t tell a soul. How could I? I wasn’t even sure what had transpired myself.

All I know is that in the days that followed, I felt noticeably altered and energetically enhanced. As if I’d undergone a cellular recharge and emerged with sharper clarity, more connected overall, old grudges dissolved—as though parts of me had been removed and carefully replaced, reassembled to construct a lighter version of myself. I couldn’t be online. The noise of habitual scrolling and the irritations I’d grown accustomed to felt suddenly too abrasive. Even music—songs I love— were too jarring. News clips obviously overwhelming. I craved extended bouts of quiet. I read. And I walked. And I wrote. And revisited old books about frequency, manifestation, energy, and theories on bending time. Theories I hadn’t entertained since college.

And then, in the crux of forced contemplation, it occurred to me — I’d actually been primed for this.

Months earlier, I sat in on a UAP session chaired by Anna Paulina Luna without fully understanding the gravity of the topic. On September 9, 2025, the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held a hearing titled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection.” I wandered into a nearly empty room and sat for two hours listening to military veterans and government whistleblowers describe orb-like objects of unknown design. And the torment these sightings brought with them. They described craft of unknown origins that defied gravity. Propulsion systems that betrayed conventional sense. Sights pilots had documented too, entering restricted airspace. One witness recalled chaotic radio chatter and temporary, full-body paralysis, when a football-sized orb appeared before him. His iPhone overheated before shutting off completely.

Mysterious “UFO Base” off Malibu —Vanishes from Google Earth

Luna warned these matters were potentially a threat to national security. If we can’t protect our airspace — and trained observers wanting to alert us are silenced mocked and exiled— how can we adequately prepare for increasing incursions? Another former Air Force intelligence officer described a midair encounter with an orb moving at extraordinary speed. Over the comms someone shouted, “It’s coming right at us.” In each of the men, there was an edge of fear in their voice retelling their experiences.

One of the more surreal moments came when testimony referenced declassified Soviet-era documents allegedly obtained after the collapse of the USSR. The report described a 1989 incident in Ukraine in which Soviet soldiers reportedly fired on a low-flying UFO. According to the document, the craft emitted a blinding flash of light. Several soldiers were later described as having been transformed into “stone-like material.” The story has circulated for decades and was once summarized in a CIA archive translation of a KGB file. It remains impossible to independently verify, but it was introduced as part of a broader pattern of global military encounters.

There were also references to longstanding claims that unidentified craft have interfered with nuclear facilities in both the United States and abroad, appearing over missile silos and allegedly disabling launch systems. Former service members have testified publicly to such events before.

The bombshell of the hearing was the reveal of a grainy black-and-white military footage that had not previously been made public. It showed a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone firing a Hellfire missile at a luminous orb off the coast of Yemen. We watched as the missile struck the object and appeared to bounce off. The orb, unfazed, continued along its path.

This hearing should have been everywhere. What they revealed should have been trending across every social media channel. Instead, it barely registered beyond niche UAP communities.

What I observed over those two hours revealed a gap between what trained personnel say they are observing and what the public is being told about weird things in the sky. Luna argued that the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has not fulfilled the transparency Congress intended. Reports, she suggested, are slow-walked to minimize national alarm.

Confronted with existential crisis, though, who does that help?

This isn’t to be dismissed as American curiosity. Other nations are studying these phenomena “aggressively.” If the orbs are foreign, they represent a direct national security threat. If they aren’t, then we are dealing with something beyond known human capability.

Luna’s recommendation was straightforward: science is needed to decode what we are dealing with. Active tracking is crucial, and technologically advanced investigations need to be taken seriously.

Like I said, with everything going on, who knows what to believe about what they know and believe.

The question now is who controls our airspace — and are prepared to admit we may be facing circumstances manned by a species we cannot control?

I’ve heard from multiple sources now that Donald Trump is on the verge of officially confirming that extraterrestrial life exists. The proof he provides may narrow to wreckage from old crashed craft and recovered materials. Possibly bodies collected on site. For decades, disclosure lived in the fringe corners of the internet. Whistleblower David Grusch flipped the script when he made remarkable claims at a Congressional hearing in 2023. What’s different now is that higher-level officials are pressing for answers. Even Marco Rubio has acknowledged credible testimony from individuals claiming direct knowledge of anomalous programs.

Mystery creates wonder.

Wonder forces us to look up.

I can’t help but wonder if soon, their presence won’t require much effort on our part.

Hi-def capture of an orb on high quality camera

WELCOME ALLIE RAE

A CHRISTIAN POV:

Not to be dramatic, but a few years ago I had a dream that changed my life entirely. I’m not someone who typically remembers my dreams, but this outlier from back in 2015 has stayed with me—and without getting too “woo woo,” let’s just say I woke from that pivotal dream with two words resounding in my mind. I knew, instinctively, that they would somehow impact my life. Just two simple words: “Look up.”

So I did. I began looking up so often that stargazing quickly became a daily therapeutic ritual. There’s something about realizing how small everything feels when compared to the cosmos stretching infinitely above us. I became fascinated by the same sky I had looked at all my life—but now it was as if I’d been given new eyes, finally able to take in the wonder and majesty of the heavens (side note: I genuinely believe that if everyone spent more time gazing at the night sky, we’d all be better off).

Over time, my eyes became trained on the skies day and night, almost subconsciously tilting my chin upward to scan the firmament around me. And in all that observing, I started noticing strange anomalies—occurrences that became increasingly frequent. Oddly enough, I only ever see these during daylight hours, which isn’t the norm in the UAP space. At first, I convinced myself they were balloons or space debris, but eventually denial felt more absurd than simply accepting what I was witnessing.

UFOs were real.

I had to figure out what that truth meant for me—how it would shape my faith, my children’s future, and the world I thought I understood. As a Christian, I had no idea how to categorize this within my theology, and no one in the church had answers for me. I was disturbed but determined to understand the new reality unfolding before me. And throughout this 10-year journey, these discoveries didn’t pull me away from my faith; they expanded it.

A quick caveat for those new to this topic: peeking behind the curtain can create a profound paradigm shift—one you’re never fully prepared for. It can be jarring. So take it from someone who’s walked this road: proceed with caution. Have an open mind, but guard your heart. Because the deeper you go into the UFO subject, the more it becomes less about lights in the sky and more about life’s biggest questions: What is the true nature of reality? What do you believe about the unseen? How anchored is your faith?

This knowledge has a way of holding up a mirror and demanding answers to questions you may not be ready to ask. So step in, but stay grounded—and hang on tight.

These things are not easy to record on a phone, but I’ve done my best to capture as many types as I can.

The Age of Disclosure

A couple months ago, a significant documentary was finally released for public streaming after its premiere last spring at SXSW. It’s titled The Age of Disclosure. What makes Dan Farrah’s film stand out is the lineup of high-ranking government officials openly discussing non-human craft and entities—things they have personally witnessed or learned through their clearance levels.

The film features 34 current and former U.S. government, military, and intelligence officials, including Marco Rubio, Lue Elizondo, Jay Stratton, André Carson, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. In the preview, former head of the UAP Task Force Jay Stratton plainly states:

“I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings.”

For many, this confirms what they’ve long believed: disclosure is happening—slowly, but undeniably. Films like this help push transparency forward for the American public.

Close Encounters of the Bureaucratic Kind

Where Are We Today?

Congress is now holding hearings emphasizing transparency, oversight, and whistleblower protection.

AARO (the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office) is the government office managing UAP reports and investigations.

AARO is developing a secure case-management system to integrate UAP data across air, space, and maritime domains.

NARA (National Archives) has created a UAP Records Collection to receive declassified material under the 2024 NDAA.

Scientific interest is growing—academics are publishing research on how to study UAPs with rigorous instrumentation.

What’s still unclear?

Despite numerous reports, many cases remain “unidentified” with no definitive explanation.

Witnesses and advocates express frustration at the slow pace of disclosure and limited transparency.

While media and testimonies reference non-human craft, the scientific community does not currently accept these claims as established fact.

(I believe much of this confusion stems from the assumption that “alien” only means extraterrestrial, not interdimensional—but that’s for another article.)

Standardizing data, instrumentation, and classification remains a major challenge.

There were several notable takeaways from September’s UAP hearing:

Focus: The hearing was titled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection.”Its aim: increase accountability and transparency within the DoD and intelligence community.

(Though personally, I think more eyes should be on the Department of Energy—but that’s for a later article.)

Witnesses: Several military veterans testified, sharing detailed accounts of their encounters.

Concerns: Lawmakers noted that Congress itself has been kept in the dark, and they now share whistleblowers’ desire for answers.

Legislation: The hearing supported the UAP Transparency Act to ensure the release of information and protection for whistleblowers—some of whom fear for their careers or safety.

War of the Words: Quotes from Key Figures

Arrival

The UAP subject expands, disturbs, awakens, and often unsettles the mind—but I believe we are no longer meant to keep our heads buried in the sand. Not only do I believe “the truth is out there,” I believe it’s been here all along.

This enigma spans nations, cultures, and centuries. It raises questions about why we, as a society, don’t take it more seriously and what might happen if we did.

Surprisingly, this topic is one of the few truly bipartisan issues in America. There’s hope in that.

I’m reminded of Reagan’s 1987 speech: “Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us recognize this common bond.”

Whether or not you believe in that scenario, the message rings true: this is a human story—not one of right versus left, or nation versus nation. It’s a story about humanity and what it means to us.

Maybe it’s time we allow ourselves to embrace curiosity again—to reclaim child-like wonder. We live in a world surrounded by wild, unending mysteries. Perhaps many of our problems could be softened, or even solved, if we simply remembered to take a moment each day to Look Up.

Steven Spielberg is also coincidentally releasing a film about “disclosure” later this year. Perfectly predictive timing, I’d say.