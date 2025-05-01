House Inhabit

Lydia Kaiser
1h

Brilliant points re RFK. Everyone is so impatient. Bless the guy and give him a fighting chance.

Linda Binley
1h

I still believe in RFK Jr, just as I did before his appointment. I've followed him for years. He is intelligent, courageous, driven. Aaron makes such good points in his article about not going for the bottom Jenga block right away; I get that. More power to RFK Jr - I sure wouldn't want that horrible job, trying to actually do good in the soup of corruption that is politics. Like the rest of America, I'm just out here working hard, living a real and honest life the best I can. I can't mind all the business of what's going on in Washington, DC, so I'm relying on people like RFK Jr to do the work for us. Even if he only gets 50% accomplished of what I value, I can guess that is way better than someone KH would have appointed. Honestly, it's a bitter pill to swallow to accept how prior politicians have sold all of us "down the river" to the highest bidders who are poisoning us through our food and pharmaceuticals. It's reprehensible. Crazy how it's even an issue to fight for to get dyes out of food! School lunches, hospital food, subsidized programs: these should offer the HEALTHIEST options, not the processed junk now represented.

