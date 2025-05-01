Before I hand off the RFK-HSS hearing follow-up to Aaron Everitt, I just want to thank everyone who weighed in on the shorter series vs. long-form posts. I’ve been wrestling with this for a while. Each feature (currently frozen mid-draft) covers so much that distilling everything into a single arc has been a real challenge. Seeing that 98% of you prefer shorter entries is incredibly helpful. Honestly, I’m not sure why I didn’t lean into that sooner.

Starting next week, I’ll be kicking off the series focused on two threads: Meghan Markle and the Maxwell prison inmates. From there, we’ll keep moving down the line until we land on Depp vs. Heard, right in time for the three-year anniversary of that verdict.

Three years—can you believe that?

What’s wild is how many themes inside that trial weirdly parallel what’s happening in politics now—namely the questionable influence of Elon Musk.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for tomorrow’s post (eerie) about Obama’s vineyard escape + a long-awaited audio drop from Nick about his time in a cell with Jeffrey Epstein.

As always, thanks for reading!

JRK

And Now: Aaron Everitt

I grew up in a small town in Wyoming. It was a lovely place filled with hearty people who were shaped by wild, late-night summer days and rugged winters. In 1985, I was in the fourth grade and was an average 10-year-old boy in America. We participated in the Presidential fitness program, which included running some longer distances, a bunch of sit-ups, and climbing a gym rope to the ceiling. It wasn’t exactly something our class loved doing, but I remember very few who could not complete the tasks that were set before us. That is with the exception of one girl in our class, who was the only overweight person I knew in my world. She was a lovely person who was kind and had the sweetest smile, but she was significantly larger than any of us in the same class. On field trips and in gym class, I remember vividly that I felt a sadness for her as other classmates and parents would whisper behind her back about her size and weight at such a young age. Her weight was an abnormality in our town. None of us had ever seen anyone who had a weight problem. It seemed exceedingly sad and out of the ordinary.

In 1985, Wyoming had no data on obesity. This was not because the data was bad or inconclusive, but because there were only statistical abnormalities to count. My friend from elementary school was the outlier. No one in Wyoming was obese, statistically speaking. Just twenty short years later, Wyoming had 25-29% of its population that suffered from obesity. In less than a generation, a state that is known for its love of the outdoors, agricultural lifestyle, and rugged individualism had succumbed to the same weight problem that all of America faces.

The medical establishment has no answer for why this has happened. They blame genetics or some other pseudo-wizardry that allows them to ignore the real intrinsic issues with the American diet and food supply. They sound like first-year stockbroker interns talking as pretend intellectuals who want to answer the questions with conclusions that sound as if the average person cannot comprehend them. Their erudite answers for why our waistbands have grown exponentially sound like a teenager who crashed the car and wants to blame everyone but themselves for the results.

The truth about becoming a doctor in America is that they spend about 1-2% of their entire education hours learning about nutrition. That’s not rhetoric or exaggeration. Those are the hours required for a medical degree, averaged against their other studies. Pharmacology, on the other hand, in the mainstream doctor-making education, is a core discipline. They spend 300-400 hours studying which pills to prescribe for what ailment.

With all of that studying, what does the average American citizen have to show for it? Nothing; no ifs and’s…

Just bigger butt’s.

And a lot of them. We are a sick country that has traded convenience and a mental surrender of our autonomy for a pill-pushing medical system. Every ailment has a pharmaceutical solution, and we are trained to believe that a doctor in a white lab coat is our noble drug dealer who can help us get rid of the excess in our waistlines simply by helping us take a tiny little pill.

Need to lower your cholesterol? There’s a pill for that.

Need to lose a few inches around your waist? There’s a shot for that.

Can’t keep the tingle in your dingle? There’s a pill for that, too.

The whole system is designed to minimize the natural rhythms and responsibilities of humans. You aren’t fat because the food is bad, you’re heavy because your genetics predispose you to it. The filler that they pass as food in America to cover the rest of their monetary crimes is passed over for a simple shot, or a pill, or a patch. The whole system is designed for the mercantile interests of American corporations, and we are trained to never ask the wizards of smart why we feel more sick, why our scales show more numbers, and why we are dying sooner than our European counterparts. If the pills can’t fix it - sorry, folks, the show is over.

It is a terrible system that covers up the most egregious issues in our economy with bloated stomachs and swollen joints. Always remember a fundamental tenet of people in power: If governments can keep our stomachs full, they can stay in the palace. It is as simple as that. A slave's life of discontent in Egypt or medieval Europe, or Colonial America could always be satiated by bread. They operate under the same pretense now, but in a sick twist of wealth-building events, they have a pill they can sell you to cure the ailment they created. It is an ingenious system that perpetuates itself, and we are their willing science experiments.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood at his press conference on April 22nd and took on the dyes and chemicals in food, the world should have cheered. This is a no-brainer for the American people. The government, which is designed by nature to corral and arrest the most sinister interests of the corporatist system, should be the watchdog preventing the most perverse abuse of the moneymongers. That is the inherent design of the different departments within government. After all, as Madison said, “If all men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Which implies a converse truth that men are not angels, and so governments are necessary. Mr. Kennedy believes in that principle of the necessity of government. Institutions exist to make sure that the people are protected from the inherent darkness of mankind and its love of power and money. Instead of cheering, however, he was sneered at and mocked by both his allies and his enemies.

I can easily understand the enemies. That position is a sophomoric one, but disgustingly normal for the duopolistic dystopian version of a two-party polity. In America, anything that touches the politician you like less means that their objectives and goals are bad.

Trump bad = Kennedy bad.

Kennedy is bad because of Trump, and that makes all of what he stands for dismissible for its guilt by association with the Orangeman. It’s not a great or defendable position, but it is the typical American political response. Never let your enemy have even the slightest of victory; even if that means the destruction of others or the future. It’s a silly, indefensible position, but we live in the United States, and so this immature and puerile response is not unexpected.

This faulty logic of guilt by association is truly insupportable, and in the end, I think it is a very short-sighted political and un-humanitarian position to stake out. Most Americans want their children or their neighbors’ children to be healthy. They look around and realize that everyone is less healthy than they ought to be in a nation this prosperous. If those who stake out the “I despise Trump and anything he touches” stance were honest with themselves, they would admit that these issues were there before Kennedy endorsed Trump and that it is their obsessive hatred of Donald Trump that fuels their selective amnesia.

I live in Colorado, and I’ve been to Boulder; these granola-ey people were crunching on the health issue long before it became a political conversation. The advent of Natural Grocers and Whole Foods wasn’t the brainchild of a couple of die-hard capitalists who conspiratorially wanted to take advantage of the unshaven armpit mothers who Grateful Dead danced their way into their stores with recyclable shopping bags. These stores were real market responses to a segment of the population who believed that our food was the start and end of all of our ills. There are entire segments of people who have, pyramid style, sold oregano, frankincense, and grapefruit oils as potions and tinctures to ease what ails the human body. They didn’t do that because RFK was their hero; they did it because they believed that the natural path of health and healing came from what already existed. They were exceptionally skeptical of Big Pharma. They marched in the Occupy Wall Street protests and in the Earth Day parades because they believed that what had happened in the course of the corporatist, collusion-driven takeover of the United States economy and government was wrong.

When they heard that the government had placed Fruit Loops at the top of the health pyramid, they seethed inside at what they knew to be true: that the entire thing had been bought off by the lobbying interests and corporations that could look a person straight in the eye and tell them that their di-sodium-benzoate laden cereals are the peak experience of the American diet. They knew it all to be banana-flavored ballocks. So their disingenuous response to RFK wanting to remove those dastardly chemicals from the food is nothing more than sour grapes politics that keeps their positions poisoned while failing to remove the real poisons from our food. Their momentary hypocrisy is driven by politics, and that usually means their rage will be short-lived.

The people I can’t understand are the radical health nuts who advocated for his involvement in the Trump government but now think that Mr. Kennedy is failing to do enough in this battle. They focus on the vaccines and their lack of condemnation, and say that Mr. Kennedy has sold out. He’s been bought by the Means twins and the CIA/ Israel lobby and is now done with the vaccine talk and will only be removing food dyes as a token victory that Trump and Susie Wiles will allow him to have. They insist that he is compromised and that he’s now only interested in “food” because it is the easy way to placate the medical industrial complex, which bought him off.

I understand the frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine and all vaccines in general. They are mediocre medicines that have some effect on a disease, but also have no comprehensive correlation between their success and the devastating injuries that so many have suffered from. What the governments did during the Operation Warp Speed debacle needs accountability. Being generous in thought, it was at least an abject failure and at most an untested menace that has wreaked havoc on millions of lives. I want them gone…yesterday. They continue to harm people and create points of contention in families and friend groups based on anyone’s particular stance about their use. What the pharmaceutical companies and their vaccines did in COVID to corrupt the social cohesion of American society is merit alone for their total dismissal and removal from any and all medical conversations. Nonetheless, they remain in our moment and bring deep and merited ire from their critics.

But here are the statistics. Only 19% of us decided not to get a single shot. That means that 81% of Americans believed that the shots were the solution to “getting back to normal,” or preventing themselves from getting sick from this “deadly” disease. The uptake of normalized and socially accepted vaccines like Polio and the Measles is closer to 94% of people. The medical industry has a massive advantage in public perception. Most people in America, as proven out by statistics, believe that vaccines are a necessary and important part of public health.

So if you are Mr. Kennedy and you squeaked by your confirmation, giving up handshake deals to out-of-touch Senators and public affirmations of required synergies with other Senators who practice “medicine,” are you going to pull the bottom Jenga block and watch all you have worked for come crumbling down in order to satisfy a very counter-narrative position on vaccines, or are you going to play politics in order to survive for the long haul? People who choose to be critical of Mr. Kennedy should take a much longer look at the headwinds he faces and realize that he, as a skilled attorney and person who knows his way around a sailboat, is tacking to make certain the progress he desires can be achieved. Mr. Kennedy is not about to blow twenty years of progress, where he finds himself in the highest health position in the land, in order to satisfy the 4% of us who are anti-vaccine. He is a skilled politician who knows that politics is only good if the long game is played. Short victories in politics end in fiery finishes. Mr. Kennedy has been around this game long enough to know that to be true.

Every victory he notches in the food space builds trust. He is demonstrating to the public that this abusive relationship they have had with a government that prostitutes itself to the mercantile interests of America can be unwound. He can start with dyes and toxins in food in order to help the average person, who has no idea why their callipygian cabooses do not fit in airplane seats anymore, understand that maybe, just maybe, it is what we have been sold as food that might be the root of their issues.

We have to understand that the victories we want come with low-hanging wins. Each time that RFK takes on a new issue and the public accepts his premise and findings, he takes us closer to a healthier and more robust America. Like it or not, we have to play politics in order to advance the agenda. If Mr. Kennedy wants to change the health of this nation, in his ambitious goal of two years, he must do so through the weekly victories he is attempting. The rabid voices who have chosen anger as their vehicle to express their discontent move no needles; their anger only moves the air in front of them. Mr. Kennedy seems to be taking his methodical approach to all of this. Prove the case with evidence and then let the jury decide what they believe is the true outcome. He’s a man who has spent his career as an attorney proving cases to skeptics. He has won every case that matters. He has been inculcated in a life surrounded by politics. He knows that the moves require calculation and strategy. This isn’t a television show designed for ratings, this is a long process designed to implant permanent results.

So, going all the way back to the heavy-set friend of mine from my youth, we have become immune to seeing what has changed. We fail to remember a time in which there were no statistics for obesity or sickness or lethargy because we’ve been boiled slowly into accepting a medically presented “solution” that has only created a hellscape on our American bodies. We forget that in our youth, Americans were healthy and outlived their counterparts in other lands. We forget the abnormality of a heavy child who stood out amongst their contemporaries. Mr. Kennedy is interested in returning the health of the citizen to a time when obesity and chronic disease were anomalies, through the advocacy of small victories. Our scorn and impatience will have to be our own to deal with. Making them his burden will crumble the tower before it has had a chance for any achievement.

Take the low-hanging fruit and celebrate it. Those small victories are the pathways to the outcomes we all want. Politics requires us to live in the tension of the “next best” if we are to make any long-term progress. We may loathe that and shout for radical and immediate change, but if we live by that radicalism, we will never see the changes that motivate our passions.

“Passion governs, but she never governs wisely” — Ben Franklin