I’m back! And while I’d much rather be spending my Friday rounding up Kate Middleton’s latest wardrobe perfection, welcome to the MAHA civil war.

(Bouncing off of an earlier piece)

Quick Update: the feud between Calley Means & Laura Loomer is escalating. Calley now claims he has proof that Loomer is being funded by “industry.” Loomer, in turn, is accusing the Means family of being closet Never Trumpers, and drug addicts.

Who’s going to tell her all of MAHA is pro Psilocybin?

Reportedly, Loomer took cherry-picked quotes straight to Trump yesterday in an effort to get Casey Means removed as a potential Surgeon General.

This is classic Loomer—her go-to tactic is “exposing” anyone who wasn’t pro-Trump from day one (myself included). But doesn’t that kind of defeat the whole purpose of expanding a political movement? Winning elections requires converted voters. That’s the irony here: RFK, Tulsi, Nicole Shanahan—all former Trump critics. Nicole too, very recently. And yet Loomer is throwing her full support behind Nicole, overlooking her liberal ties, torching others for theirs.

The new conservative coalition is largely built on converts. Someone explain how this strategy helps the GOP long-term?

Here’s a breakdown of the latest—gleaned from the X war zone so you don’t have to sift through it yourself

RFK On The Issue:

“The Surgeon General is a symbol of moral authority who stands against the financial and institutional gravities that tend to corporatize medicine. Casey Means was born to hold this job. She will provide our country with ethical guidance, wisdom, and gold-standard medical advice even when it challenges popular orthodoxies. She will be a juggernaut against the ossified medical conventions that have helped make our people the sickest in the world at the highest cost per capita.

Casey is a breath of fresh air, and we can't wait for her to get started at @HHSgov. Thank you, President Trump for nominating this outstanding woman.

The absurd attacks on Casey Means reveal just how far off course our healthcare conversations have veered, and how badly entrenched interests--including Big Food and its industry-funded social media gurus--are terrified of change.

Casey has excelled in every endeavor she has undertaken. She was President of her Stanford undergrad class, was a standout at Stanford Medical School, and was a top performer in surgical residency. She had the courage to leave traditional medicine because she realized her patients weren't getting better.

The attacks that Casey is unqualified because she left the medical system completely miss the point of what we are trying to accomplish with MAHA.

Casey is the perfect choice for Surgeon General precisely because she left the traditional medical system--not in spite of it. Her leadership has inspired many doctors to reform the system and forge a new path away from sick care, which fills corporate coffers, and toward health care, which enriches all of us.

After leaving traditional medicine, Casey started a company and wrote a New York Times best-selling book that empowered patients and helped launch the MAHA movement. This ability of Casey's to inspire Americans to rethink our healthcare system is also an existential threat to the status quo interests, which profit from sickness.

The goal of MAHA is to reform the largest and most powerful industry in the United States. I have little doubt that these companies and their conflicted media outlets will continue to pay bloggers and other social media influencers to weaponize innuendo to slander and vilify Casey, the same way they try to defame me and President Trump.

But it will not work. Every day, I wake up emboldened to drive change because I know the support of MAHA moms has my back. Casey has played an integral role in galvanizing these moms.

Casey articulates better than any American the North Star of a country where we have eliminated diabetes, heart disease, and obesity through prioritizing metabolic health. Casey will help me ensure American children will be less medicated and better fed--and significantly healthier--during the next four years. She will be the best Surgeon General in American history.”

Calley Pt. 1

“It has been revealed to me that Nicole Shanahan is collaborating with influencers to sink Casey's nomination as Surgeon General and imply we aren't loyal to President Trump.

The only substantive conversation I have had with Nicole was the day of Bobby Kennedy's endorsement of President Trump—something Casey and I worked tirelessly to make successful.

Nicole was saying she refused to endorse the President, and I called her and her husband to say that was destructive to the cause of children's health... that President Trump is a unique figure who has the courage to stand up to corrupt interests, and the endorsement would change the world. The pic is the follow-up text to her husband (all comms to Nicole has to go through him).

Nicole has never met Casey, and lavishly praised her up to several months ago. Her criticism of Casey and the oppo research she has given to social media influencers does not contain a single substantive claim. All innuendo.

I will leave it to others to speculate what Nicole's motivation is for funding attacks on Casey and severing her relationship with Secretary Kennedy. I can say from my standpoint that the commitment between Sec Kennedy and President Trump to take on special interests and reverse the chronic disease crisis is the most inspiring thing I've witnessed in my life—and they haven't even started.

The narrative being promoted—as best I can decipher—is that the "rise" of Casey is suspicious. This has fueled questions among the medical freedom community, who is right to be distrustful of everyone. I respect people like @MdBreathe and know they are fighting for what they believe is right.

But I would ask them why Pharma is also funding attacks against Casey—and if there was ever a Surgeon General nominee in history who has eloquently communicated the civilizational need to reform our health incentives.