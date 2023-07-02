Scott Borgerson doesn't want to be associated with anything related to Ghislaine Maxwell any longer but sure seems fine with how her money looks on him after her arrest.

Seems a good day to share a little ‘behind the scenes’ of our first adventure of the summer: An invitation (secured under fairly amusing circumstances) to tour the former home of Ghislaine Maxwell and her (now ex) husband, Scott Borgerson - a man who reportedly stole her money once she was convicted, shrinking her appeal funds down to the penny.

Today marks three years since her arrest. On July 2nd, 2020, the FBI descended upon the sleepy town of Bradford NH, about two hours from Manchester, to arrest her in a dramatically orchestrated operation that reads straight out of a climatic scene from a bond film. Helicopters swarming overheard, a cell phone wrapped in tinfoil, doors busted down, animals fleeing, a desperate attempt at sliding into a safe room, media vans pouring into town, and a theatrical press conference in the hours after her capture designed to show the public that they had finally caught the bad guy.

(errr… woman)

A spectacle her family would later attribute to the early framework for"a modern-day witch hunt."

Now, there are plenty of gripping details to unfold here. And we will. But for now, please enjoy this smattering of what is (selfishly) my preferred style of coverage. Wrangling home tours with friends for hire, sightseeing, bar dwelling, people watching, and small-town gossip to aid the end of each tale.

House details & tour backstory will all be included in the final chapter of the Maxwell series, based on conversations I've had over the past year with people who knew (and liked) her.

-Photos by Denise Avalos

-Bossy Daily Direction and Driving, Courtesy of Jessica Burke Blair

