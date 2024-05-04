ICYMI: Yesterday afternoon, Marianne Williamson took to Instagram to express her irritation over the media's obsession with Trump's 'hush money trial.' In her annoyance, she shared an interesting tidbit — regret over not accepting audio of them discussing her. According to Williamson, Billy Bush brought her up to Trump, who reportedly asked if she was "hot." Bush replied, "Nah, she's old."

Years later, she's wishing she had that audio to play for us today.

Transcribed Conversation

Donald J. Trump: You know and ...

Unknown: She used to be great. She’s still very beautiful.

Trump: I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it.

Unknown: Whoa.

Trump: I did try and fuck her. She was married.

Unknown: That’s huge news.

Trump: No, no, Nancy. No, this was [unintelligible] — and I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping.

She wanted to get some furniture. I said, “I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.” I took her out furniture —I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.

Billy Bush: Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit. In the purple.

Trump: Whoa! Whoa!

Bush: Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!

[Crosstalk]

Trump: Look at you, you are a pussy.

[Crosstalk]

Trump: All right, you and I will walk out.

[Silence]

Trump: Maybe it’s a different one.

Bush: It better not be the publicist. No, it’s, it’s her, it’s —

Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Bush: Whatever you want.

Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

Bush: Uh, yeah, those legs, all I can see is the legs.

Trump: Oh, it looks good.

Bush: Come on shorty.

Trump: Ooh, nice legs, huh?

Bush: Oof, get out of the way, honey. Oh, that’s good legs. Go ahead.

Trump: It’s always good if you don’t fall out of the bus. Like Ford, Gerald Ford, remember?

Bush: Down below, pull the handle.

Trump: Hello, how are you? Hi!

Arianne Zucker: Hi, Mr. Trump. How are you? Pleasure to meet you.

Trump: Nice seeing you. Terrific, terrific. You know Billy Bush?

Bush: Hello, nice to see you. How you doing, Arianne?

Zucker: Doing very well, thank you. Are you ready to be a soap star?

Marianne’s IG Post Yesterday

“I cannot for the life of me figure out why CNN and MSNBC are so obsessed with the Trump hush money trial. But it is what it is.

I turned on the news for a few minutes today and I heard them discussing the Access Hollywood so-called pussy tape. I have my own little anecdote to pass along.

During the 2016 election, I got a phone call from TMZ or whatever it was that published the tape. They told me there was a section of it they had not been airing but in which I was mentioned, and they were wondering if I'd like to have it.

Apparently, Trump had said to Billy, "What about Marianne Williamson? Who is she?"

Bill replied that I was an author in LA and that I founded this organization called Project Angel Food and that I was an activist or whatever and Trump then just said "Really? Is she hot?"

Billy replied, "Nah, she's old."

At the time of that tape (2005) I was 53 years old, as in the picture above.

When they asked me if I wanted the tape, I said no, that I wanted nothing to do with any of that. But now I wish I said yes! A bit of a time capsule if nothing else. I wish I had it to play for you now.

Some men will be boys…”

RELATED : Hope Hicks testifies about Trump’s reaction to 'Access Hollywood' tape, affair allegations Vis Yahoo News

“The most gripping testimony on Friday came from former Trump aide Hope Hicks. She recounted her experience as Trump's communications director during the 2016 presidential campaign, including her efforts to minimize the damage caused by negative stories about Trump.

Hicks testified about an email she sent to campaign staffers regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump boasted about being able to sexually assault women. “Deny, deny, deny," Hicks wrote in regards to questions of the tape's veracity.

She also recounted telling the Wall Street Journal that it was "absolutely, unequivocally" untrue that Trump had sex with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. She made that statement at Trump's direction, she told the jury.

But Hicks also portrayed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, as a "rogue" employee. “He liked to call himself a fixer, or Mr. Fix-it, and it was only because he first broke it.”

As Trump's lawyers began their cross-examination of Hicks, she began crying, leading Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the jury and call for a short break.”

RELATED

I'm with Marianne on this one. I don't understand the media's obsession with this trial, either. Compared to all the political scandals we've entertained, this one seems trivial — dare I say boring?

I watched the Stormy Daniels documentary on Peacock a couple of nights ago, thinking I must be missing something, but it didn't change my opinion much — especially regarding the significance of the case. If anything, it helped me understand Stormy a little better. She likes horses. She likes money. She's a registered Republican. She came forward mainly because Michael Cohen was essentially going to hijack her story for profit.

Regardless of your thoughts on a pornstar payout, Trump being forced into court to disrupt his campaign schedule during peak election months for a case they could have brought forward eight years ago is telling. They are terrified of him, so locking him into stacked court battles until November appears to be the chosen means of Democratic defense.

But will it work?

He's now hanging around bodegas and handing out pizza to adoring firefighters near court. A brilliant pivot if you ask me. His viral moments come fueled now by these causal local drop-ins and based on the crowds he draws, it sure looks like blue-collar NYC is all aboard the Trump train.

Up Ahead — A closer look at JFK’s increasingly erratic grandson John Schlossberg in his bizarre bid to stop his second cousin (RFK Jr.) from gaining votes and traction.