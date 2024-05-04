House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melissa Newman's avatar
Melissa Newman
May 4, 2024

This HIH read doesn’t defend or condemn the alleged actions of President Trump, which is what I appreciate. I can decide for myself without a journalist, shoving their accusatory opinion in my face. It’s the “birds eye” view that works for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Kate's avatar
Kate
May 4, 2024

I can't speak for everyone, but I am fed up with people coming forward to try to cause more trouble for Trump. The conversation in question took place almost two decades ago and yes it involved comments about women. Are we going to see Billy Bush facing consequences next? It's unlikely. Many men, have similar conversations, and I'm willing to bet that most women have encountered this type of behavior. But I am also willing to bet that most women don’t find out about it because it’s just locker room talk.

Men love to brag to each other about women and how they can get everything they want from a woman. And I would imagine it’s even more so with famous men.

I’m not saying it’s right, or that it’s a good thing, but it is what men do. I’m also not saying that I would want the man in my life doing that or talking that way but the reality is they do.

What’s happening now is that they’re saying, Let’s see if we can throw some more things into the ring to get Donald Trump in more trouble. It’s election interference!

point ✋blank ✋ period ✋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture