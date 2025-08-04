House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis Williams's avatar
Alexis Williams
6hEdited

I hope she gets out...not because she's not guilty but because no one else is getting charged. It's really so unfair. It's like burn the witch and the men all get off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tetiana Alonso's avatar
Tetiana Alonso
7h

People obviously haven’t been following your writing on all this. I’m very interested to see how this plays out. I hope all the information that needs to come out does. We want to know.

If you end up coming to Bryan,TX let us know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture