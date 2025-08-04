Greetings from Parker’s Café in Belgravia, where I sit with a croissant stuffed with egg and a large latte before heading to the airport.

Forty-eight hours in London did not disappoint. In between meetings, I squeezed in drinks with Lady Victoria at a posh supper club and attended a BBQ hosted by our friend’s parents.

After dinner the conversation briefly turned to British politics. Her father declared Nigel Farage the only man who can save England. He wishes Trump—or someone like him—would fix their immigration problem. The influx of asylum seekers is straining the system and will eventually bankrupt his beloved country, he worries. He then urged me to type cunt.com into my browser.

I did.

It redirected me to Jeremy Corbyn’s Wikipedia page.

After a good laugh, he handed me a glass of his wife’s homemade peach rum over ice while I waited for my cab.

On my way out of town, I stopped by Maxwell’s now-infamous London flat and knocked on the pub door directly across from it. An old man answered in a navy bathrobe, smiling. I doubt he recognized me, but he seemed to appreciate an enthused stranger showing up at 10am. He asked that I come back for a beer after his bath once the bar was officially open.

I told him I would try, and asked his permission before snapping a photo of him in the doorway in his house slippers.

Kevin was one of the few willing to testify at Maxwell’s trial until his family caught wind and intervened. His wife and kids were appalled by his support. Like anyone who dares to challenge the monster narrative, the backlash caused enough strife to retreat.

I’ve interviewed him twice since her sentencing. He’s a gruff but endearing character. His bar is his greatest pride. He loves to tell stories about all the famous faces who have stumbled into The Nag’s Head throughout the years. My favorite is the one about Prince William storming in to drag his drunken brother out of the place during their college years.

I wrote about that visit to Belgravia during the Queen’s coronation where Kevin first caught my attention. Here’s an excerpt:

Belgravia

— Wednesday —

Mid-morning on Wednesday, we headed to Belgravia—the quaint cobblestone area in London where Ghislaine Maxwell’s infamous flat is situated. A pretty strip lined with historic mews, originally used as stables and coach houses on the ground floor, with haylofts on the first floor and a couple of rooms for the coach driver and ostlers to sleep. Our intended destination: Nag’s Head Pub, directly across the street from her flat. It’s a musty old haunt, one of the oldest bars in town, where we took Arlo after bike rides around the city last year and let him order his first (legal) beer—figuring the oldest bar in town, with records as a soundtrack and British memorabilia tacked to the ceiling, would be a memorable place for a 16-year-old to share his first pint with his parents. Kevin Moran, an ex-stuntman with a thick accent and a notoriously brooding presence, owns and mans the bar daily. During our visit last year, he was as intimidating and standoffish as we’d been warned—glaring at everyone who wandered in like a new suspect instead of a thirsty customer, surrounded by signs forbidding cell phones.

But on this afternoon, he was something else. Something delightfully unexpected: candid, unguarded—friendly, even. After a drink, because he seemed engaged, I grew brave and decided to bring up his old neighbor. He responded kindly, offering only flattering remarks about Maxwell, and more specifically, her mother, Betty. “She was not running a whorehouse out of it!” he shouted abruptly from behind the bar, causing the women in the corner booth window to stop their conversation and lean in to listen. He was keen on Betty—the only Maxwell no one I’ve ever talked to has anything negative to say about. He described her as French, well-educated, and one of the last known calligraphy experts, which he found admirable. “A lost art,” he sighed. The two formed a friendship while she was living across the street, preparing the property for Ghislaine to move into. “She was getting it ready for her lovely daughter to live in,” he explained. When I mentioned that I was in NY for the trial and had anticipated him as a witness, he explained how that all fell apart. Ghislaine’s brother, Kevin, had come in a few times and convinced him to testify. He was willing and ready to appear in his military uniform (traditional camouflage and red beret) and say “no comment” to the press “like they do in the movies” as he entered, but the judge abruptly “shut it down.” His family, he said, resented him for offering to aid her in her defense. When he agreed to testify that she was not living there during the Andrew/Virginia encounter, his sons and wife stopped speaking to him because “they all read the Daily Mail and believe everything in it.” But it was “not a party house,” he insisted. The area—a rugged haven for quiet wealth—has never been known for hosting wild antics, but it certainly doesn’t make it impossible, given the history of its owner.

For many years, he acted as Ghislaine’s trusted key holder—handing over keys to out-of-town guests, as she was known to liberally lend her properties out to friends and family whenever she was away. When Nancy and Lady Victoria arrived, he was amused at first but later scolded Victoria (twice) for taking a phone call in his bar. “Nobody cares what Susie has to say!” he barked, pointing her toward the exit door. After a lesson in tap pouring, we were getting up to leave when Kevin casually mentioned that he met Epstein, too. Neither of them were “big drinkers,” he added. Epstein didn’t drink at all at the bar. Ghislaine occasionally enjoyed a dry martini but often left her glass half full. When asked about his opinion on their relationship, he described her as “silly, stupidly in love with him.” “If he told her to slide down the banisters and hang from the chandeliers, she would have! She would have done anything for him.” He grew suddenly serious and reflective. “She thought she could change him. She always had that hope,” he added, pulling down the tap to fill two pints for the women eavesdropping in the corner. “What do we have if we don’t have hope?” A couple of days later, when we made a second visit to meet for a car pickup for the coronation concert, he was back to himself—far less engaging. He made his way down the stairs from his loft above the bar just after 11, sober and grumpy, turning on old cowboy songs on a record player and pouring a liberal amount of whiskey into his coffee cup, cursing the “fucking silly American” tourists who had been wandering in asking for gelato or chocolate. “It’s a fucking pub!” he shouted, at no one in particular. “We fucking drink here!” He laughed at us when we asked if he planned on watching the coronation. He mocked our interest in the Brits but revealed that Prince Harry had come into the pub “two or three times” in the past with his military buddies in tow. According to Kevin, Harry loved the bar and had a grand time until William found and dragged him out of it. Kevin said Will was appalled that his brother would be drinking and mingling “with peasants.” He described Harry as a perfect gentleman. He had less kind words for William. When asked what drink we’d like to send us on our way, we decided on two dry gin martinis—which were awful. We choked down two sips before sneaking the glasses upstairs separately to the bathroom to pour them down the sink before our exit. There is a reason Ghislaine left hers half full.

Across from the pub, a construction crew offered me a tour of Maxwell’s neighboring mew undergoing renovation. I asked about the square footage, the year it was built, and the scope of the remodel. Because of my interest, the foreman perched on the rooftop instructed one of his workers below to walk me through the dusty 3-story flat, its entire interior gutted, culminating in a top floor crowned by a stunning circular skylight.

All of the homes along the strip are narrow but have good lighting and old British bones.

As for the Latest Intel on Ghislaine…

My sources suggest she may be released much sooner than anyone expects. I’m hearing that from several different people now: “Possibly within weeks.”

I broke the news of her transfer a day before her team confirmed it—yet no formal statement or press conference has followed. Strange, even by federal standards.

Most inmates take weeks or months to be relocated permanently. Maxwell was covertly moved in the middle of the night from Florida to a minimum-security prison in Texas just a week after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Since the spring of 2023, messages from fellow inmates in Tallahassee have become a regular part of my life; I’ll share portions of them soon. The updates are uniquely revealing. Many center around her breakfast quirks: she is fond of salt and mayonnaise, sneaks extra bread into her sweatshirt when the guards aren’t looking, bargains for fruit, trades desserts for vegetables, believes in aliens, teaches yoga. And, she talks about Epstein only on rare occasion, the way other women might talk about any regrettable ex from their past.

On good days, she’s reportedly helpful—especially when it comes to legal matters. During one women’s empowerment class, she boasted about being close friends with Hillary Clinton. Tucked into her bra she keeps a black journal, in which she jots down notes obsessively.

On bad days, she’s described as withdrawn and irritable. A repeated complaint is that she skips post-workout showers and is generally unkempt. Her court filings suggest she’s terrified of being attacked in the shower.

Now the tone has shifted. The latest updates suggest a larger process is underway—one that may culminate in her landing in house arrest soon. I’ve been cautious about sharing updates in real time, but nearly all of these updates have proven accurate so far. They were aware of her negotiations weeks before they became public.

Last week, following questioning by Blanche, Maxwell reportedly returned to the facility visibly shaken. One person said they saw her crying in the bathroom. Shortly after, she requested placement on suicide watch, not because she was suicidal, but because she needed a quiet place “to think.”

Things escalated quickly from there.

One inmate wrote simply: “It’s getting crazy in here. I’m scared.”

Reporters were swarming the facility. Inmates watching CNN had grown jealous and resentful at the possibility of her pardon. Another woman I hadn’t heard from in months reached out to say how tense things had become. She said she feared for her own safety.

Two days later, Maxwell was quietly transferred to a low-security facility in Texas, where Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah are housed. The women inside see this as the final step before release. They predict house arrest is next, followed by parole.

Everyone seems to think the postponed deposition is a good sign for her—though they don’t see her staying in the US if things go her way.

A source close to the family expects she’ll flee to France where she was born and holds citizenship.

I asked how she might celebrate if her release is granted.

“There’s no celebration waiting on the other side, you understand,” a longtime supporter insisted. “She’ll be a target the second she’s out. This is not a woman who’ll be able to get dinner reservations in the city. She’ll be harassed and hunted wherever she goes. After everything that’s happened, she’ll want to disappear as quickly as possible. And she’ll have help doing it.”

What this means for the president is another issue entirely. Pundits warn that a pardon for Maxwell could spark national outrage and cast a lasting stain on his legacy. Others argue that he’s ready to free her, shrug off the backlash, and move forward without her name (and his part in this scandal) shadowing his terms and accomplishments.

As of now, we wait patiently for the White House to address reason for her transfer, while Maxwell’s side is feeling “cautiously optimistic” in limbo.

More inmate dispatches on the way…