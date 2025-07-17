Fractured MAGA is still struggling to make sense of Trump’s dismissal of the Epstein files. Theories are all over the place, but the latest firing of Maurene Comey suggests something is shifting behind the scenes with what the DOJ is uncovering.

It's crazy how storylines are connecting.

Never could I have guessed where that ominous owl perched on my back deck in the winter of 2021 would lead me. Some of you know it was his presence that pushed me to read up on nature’s symbolism. I worried it was a death omen, and was relieved to learn that owls represent mystery and trust in intuition to reveal hidden truths. I took it as a sign to stay in New York and see what would unfold at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. What I uncovered was thinly veiled corruption in the courts the rest of the media seemed content to ignore.

Covering that trial changed the course of my life. It’s what prompted me to start this Substack. I saw firsthand how corruption can shape and politicize a case—and how multiple truths can exist at once, making it nearly impossible to tell the story honestly in a world that craves sensationalism in absolutes. I saw real victims, but also opportunists posing as victims. I saw the “good guys” we’re taught to trust quietly profiting from the very crimes they publicly condemned. And what’s left out of a trial as evidence can be just as revealing as what’s allowed in, and attorneys can steer outcomes through collusion and selective storytelling.

I openly questioned why Maxwell was the only one on trial—why every woman who surpassed her in the grooming hierarchy after she left was exempt from accountability. Why was everyone else protected by Epstein’s plea deal? I wondered why I couldn’t point out Ghislaine’s own grooming—raised to become exactly what she ended up being: a servant to powerful men. Her story was complicated and warped by circumstance, a twisted Freudian cycle that began with the mysterious death of her father after a defrauding scandal ruined his name, only to be mirrored by a lover who exploited her grieving and social capital to gain entry to a world that would have otherwise rejected him.

Epstein couldn’t have succeeded without Maxwell.

In court, I was captivated by her power. I knew she held secrets that could dismantle global leaders, collapse markets, and destroy political careers.

Who was protecting her?

What would she say if she could?

Maxwell positioned as the sole villain was a convenient stand-in after Epstein’s death—while prosecutors set up a victims’ fund that spun millions in payouts to those claiming assault or rape. Few wanted to acknowledge that most of the women who testified against her were of legal age, many having enjoyed their time in Epstein’s orbit as globe-trotting escorts. There were photos—jet skiing in the Bahamas, rooftop parties in Paris, lounging in his New York estate.

The reality of the trial didn’t match the version most people have absorbed.

Many of the girls who came to these high-profile attorneys were forbidden from naming the men they associated with Epstein. Some said seeing him with Bill Clinton made him seem trustworthy. They were instructed to focus solely on Ghislaine instead.

The attorneys were the stars in documentaries meant to highlight their heroism. They handpicked which women would be the faces of the scandal, which stories would be told—and by extension, which details would be omitted. With that control came the ability to protect the men willing to pay for anonymity.

To control the victim narrative meant only Ghislaine would be named.

They shrunk the story around her.

As with all Epstein cases, it was conveniently handled by Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey.

Ghislaine’s statement noted the suffering of victims, but also the fact that she was standing where Jeffrey Epstein belonged.

Letters read aloud in court revealed one victim stayed in a relationship with Epstein well into her 30s, writing him letters in jail, signing off that she loved him. Another had to explain why she still wore cowboy boots he bought her during the alleged years of abuse. A third was outed as the same woman who once helped orchestrate a cocaine sting on Camilla Parker Bowles’ son, selling the story to tabloids for profit.

There were uncomfortable truths and tangled subplots buried beneath a consumable narrative. The public preferred it that way: Epstein was a pedophile, Ghislaine was just as bad. A conviction meant case closed. The public could move on.

My aim was never to absolve her, but to prove that her story was far more complicated than media cares to explain.

There were several reasons Ghislaine Maxwell should have been granted a retrial. I won’t get into all of them here, but one of the most glaring was the juror who lied on his questionnaire. He was the same juror who later bragged about swaying the rest of the jury, which had reportedly been leaning toward acquittal. He showed up for her sentencing, sitting just a few feet from me with a book about burning witches on his lap. I wrote about this at the time, tying it to the Trevor Milton case. For that piece, I interviewed an activist juror from Milton’s trial, whose misconduct became central to his appeal and ultimately contributed to his full pardon by Trump last month.

A sympathetic stance on Maxwell came with a price. I spent three years deep-diving her background—talking to sources off the record—to prove the case was more nuanced. She was absolutely a co-conspirator in his perverse proclivities, but also a doomed byproduct of Epstein’s manipulation. To her detriment, too proud to ever lean into that narrative.

I’ve been attacked endlessly for stepping outside the narrative. Now, people are finally starting to see it from this angle.

Last week, two White House sources reached out asking for my take on Maxwell potentially testifying before Congress. I told them why I thought it could actually help.

Then, on July 16, Maurene Comey was abruptly dismissed by a letter invoking Article II presidential authority. No formal reason given.

In her declaration, Maureen Comey admits to the government’s continued withholding of critical records. Filed in response to a FOIA request by Radar Online, which seeks access to FBI files tied to Epstein’s 2006 plea deal, the statement affirms that Comey has reviewed either the full records or representative samples across all categories and asserts that the documents are being withheld under a range of FOIA exemptions—those typically used to shield law enforcement techniques, internal deliberations, and personal privacy. Her conclusions are drawn from internal FBI files, conversations with agents and prosecutors, and publicly available court filings.

With James Comey now under investigation and Maurene Comey gone, the connections are getting harder to ignore. Trump claims the Comeys are part of a broader “deep state” operation targeting him through high-profile prosecutions, including cases tied to Epstein’s circle. He’s positioned James and Maurene as key players in what he calls a coordinated legal assault aimed at sabotaging his political future.

Nick Tartaglione has been sounding this alarm for over a year. His testimony matches a lot of what’s surfacing now.

For those who have not been following the case, I’ve laid out the basics (with audio clips) below.

Who Is Nicholas Tartaglione?

Epstein’s ex-cellmate.

Nicholas Tartaglione was a small-town cop from Otisville, NY. Now, he’s a convicted murderer fighting to overturn the case that’s defined his life for nearly a decade.

Nick claims his conviction is part of a politically rigged setup: that prosecutors painted him as the mastermind behind a gruesome quadruple murder tied to a botched drug deal. Nick maintains it was a cartel cover-up from the start, his case manipulated by corrupt federal agents out of the same Southern District office run by James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey. All of it was made murkier after Jeffrey Epstein was placed in his cell just weeks before his mysterious death.

He asks if law enforcement really saw him as a violent threat—why would they place a prisoner of Epstein’s notoriety in a cell with him?

Before his arrest, Nick worked as a cop in Briarcliff Manor. Last year, he was convicted of killing four men: Martin Luna, Urbano Santiago, Miguel Luna, and Hector Gutierrez. Prosecutors said Nick lured them to a bar in Chester, tied them up, beat them, and killed them, dumping their bodies on his land. They were found eight months later.

Nick’s appeal will argue that the trial was unjust—pointing to blocked cross-examinations, excluded phone forensics and evidence he says was wildly prejudicial.

Nick remembers a very different life before his incarceration. On leave from an injury, he was running an animal rescue rehabilitating more than 40 horses, 50 dogs, and 60 cats. He has receipts that show him purchasing a printer and a cage during the times of the murders. He also points out that with all his K9 training, there’s no way he would bury 4 bodies on his property.

He blames the man he hired as a farm hand—Marcos Cruz, who built a cabin on his property, often crashing there after helping with the animals and sleeping off mid-day drunkenness. He points to interrogation videos as evidence that Marcos was pressured into naming him.

“I HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT WILL SET ME FREE”

1× 0:00 -3:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Worth Noting: Files and hard drives related to Nick’s case have been distributed among a handful of journalists to ensure I’m not the only one with access to information provided.

HOW DID I CONNECT WITH NICK?

Nick wanted the truth about his story told.

Inigo Philbrick, the notorious UK art dealer—sentenced to seven years for orchestrating the world’s largest art fraud—shared a cell with Nick Tartaglione in Brooklyn. He connected us, knowing I’d be interested in Nick as the infamous “Killer Cop” tied to the Epstein saga.

He insisted he was innocent and told me he’d trust Nick around his own daughter.

Shortly after our introduction, I flew to Newport, RI to meet Inigo and his wife Victoria, wanting to get a better understanding of Nick’s case.

Another source provided me with a hard drive—full of damning evidence showing holes in the government’s version of events.

INTRO TO NICK’S CASE:

I introduced Nick Tartaglione to readers on June 10th.

Nick was abruptly moved in the middle of the night without warning one day after I posted his first audio.

He was taken from MDC, where he’d been held for eight years since his arrest, and relocated to an undisclosed location.

We didn’t hear from him for over five weeks. When contact finally resumed, we learned he’d been moved to a California prison on lockdown, cutting off all communication.

Months later, things took a darker turn.

On October 8, Tartaglione’s family reported he’d been violently attacked in a high-security prison during a lockdown, shortly after a corrections officer died from fentanyl exposure. According to family sources, Nick had been resting on his bed when a group of inmates forced their way into his cell. He was choked with a computer cord, beaten with a lock stuffed inside a sock, and stabbed multiple times.

Severely injured, he somehow managed to crawl out into the hallway before collapsing. After being rushed to the hospital, he was quickly sent back to the penitentiary—without pain meds or antibiotics. The attack left him with major injuries to his kidneys and liver, yet neither his family nor legal team was notified.

Not knowing what risks might come from continuing to report on the story, we decided to hold off on posting any more audio involving Trump and Epstein.

On November 2, I begged other journalists to pick up the case.

On May 2, I released another audio recording in which Nick shared disturbing revelations about what Epstein confided in him—claims about the government’s interest in Trump, corruption inside the FBI, and his concern for Ghislaine Maxwell. He described the day Epstein slipped a suicide note into a book by his bunk, then abruptly turned around and accused Nick of attacking him.

According to Nick, during a later legal visit, Epstein mouthed the words “I’m sorry” through the glass—a moment he says marked a shift in Epstein’s mental state.

The audio below contains a story never told by mainstream media. Nick describes falling asleep to the sound of Epstein’s rhythmic snoring, only to wake up hours later to a loud thud. He says he found Epstein hanging from the bunk, eyes partially open, and claims he cut him down, performed CPR, and brought him back—acts he says were never acknowledged publicly.

“They dropped him on the stretcher on the way out,” he told me.

A week later, Epstein was dead.

WHAT EPSTEIN TOLD NICK ABOUT TRUMP / FBI

1× 0:00 -27:02

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

A Refresher on the Cast of Characters Involved

Nick Tartaglione — Former K-9 police officer, who ran an animal sanctuary on the property where the bodies of the four murdered men were found eight months after their disappearance.

Gerard Benderoth — The man Nick suspects is the actual mastermind behind this crime; a father of four who physically resembled Nick, who killed himself upon being pulled over by the FBI.

Marcos Cruz — Worked for Nick on the property where the bodies were found; claimed during the trial that he introduced Nick to his friend Martin Luna, the two began a drug enterprise, and Nick had Martin and the three other victims murdered after the deal soured. Confessed to the murders and led police officers to where the bodies were buried.

Joseph Biggs — A key witness in the case who admitted to firing one of the shots; claimed to have turned away for the others, which he believed were fired by Benderoth and Nick.

James Comey — FBI director at the time of Nick’s arrest; father of Maurene Comey, one of the prosecutors in Nick’s case.

Maurene Comey — Also the lead prosecutor in Epstein, Diddy, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial; Nick views her involvement in the trial against him as a significant conflict of interest re: her father’s role in the FBI.

William Young — Lead investigator for the New York state police who worked directly with the FBI and Maurene Comey on the case. IN MARCH HE WAS ACCUSED OF SETTING UP ANOTHER MAN BECAUSE HE “WANTED HIS GIRLFRIEND.”

Nick insists this is all an elaborate cover up for a cartel killing. Marcos claims that Martin Luna’s family were powerful cartel members who had harmed people in both Mexico and the U.S.

Marcos, at one point, pleaded with Young to arrest him, insisting, “I am the one who is guilty.”

“These Are All Cartel People”

1× 0:00 -1:37

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ms. W, a source close to Nick, detailed William Young’s role in corrupting key evidence—deleting and fabricating files from Marcus Cruz’s phone, coercing Cruz to retract a murder confession, and even threatening to deport his wife and place his children in foster care.

Perhaps most disturbing are the glaring discrepancies in the surveillance footage from that night—evidence conveniently kept out of the courtroom.

Re: Lead Investigator William Young

1× 0:00 -9:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The latest audio—posted July 8—features Nick reacting to reports that James Comey was under investigation by the DOJ.

The second clip, recorded yesterday, captures Nick’s reaction to learning Maurene Comey had allegedly been fired by Pam Bondi.

NICK ON JAMES & MAURENE COMEY

1× 0:00 -1:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1× 0:00 -0:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

CONCLUSION:

Tartaglione insists he never laid a hand on Epstein.

For him, this story goes far beyond Epstein—it’s about a total collapse of oversight, accountability, and due process, including in his own case.

Epstein was just one surreal chapter in a much longer fight to clear his name.

And with everything happening now, a lot of what Nick says cuts straight to the heart of the biggest questions circling the Epstein files.

Important to note: in the full, unedited audio, Nick shares claims Epstein allegedly made about a prominent figure Epstein believed should’ve been in prison instead of him.

On legal advice, I cut that section. The claims were unverified and too inflammatory to publish.

As always, these are Nick’s personal accounts—not verified fact.