Carlos
8h

Another great piece, Jessica. And, from my view, Nich "sounds" truthful. Just wanted to offer this as context regarding the "anomalies" around Epstein's death and early court case - and around Nicholas situation. There are way more, even than what's listed below. This is an excerpt from BAD CATTITUDE - someone I've been following on Substack since mid-bioweapon attack. Great writer, funny, insightful - and doesn't let ANYTHING slide:

_____________________________________________________________________________

In 2017, during his vetting for Secretary of Labor under the Trump administration, Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida who oversaw Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, reportedly told Trump’s transition team that he was instructed to back off Epstein because he “belonged to intelligence” and the matter was “above his pay grade.”

it does make quite a lot of sense. ghislaine’s father, robert maxwell was widely believed to be mossad and everything around jeffrey seems to have weird distortion fields of tactical incompetence and extreme coincidence that never quite allow the truth to out.

a man who knew too much about some excruciatingly powerful and ruthless people who was under tight surveillance manages unseen suicide at just the moment everything to monitor and prevent it failed.

huh. people are, of course, free to have their own views here, but to my mind, to call this a heckofa series of co-ink-i-dinks would seem to exceed the bounds of even the most charitable assessment.

Some Facts:

July 23, 2019 – First Suicide Attempt:

Epstein was found semi-conscious in his cell with neck injuries, initially reported as a possible suicide attempt. He was placed on suicide watch following this incident.

Surveillance footage from outside his cell during this event was requested by the attorney of Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, to determine if Tartaglione was involved. However, federal prosecutors later revealed that the MCC inadvertently preserved footage from the wrong cell block due to a clerical error. As a result, the footage from outside Epstein’s cell on July 22-23, 2019, was permanently deleted. A backup system also failed to retain the footage due to technical errors

August 10, 2019 – Epstein’s Death:

Epstein was found dead in his cell, ruled a suicide by hanging by the New York City medical examiner. Two cameras outside his cell in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) were reported to have malfunctioned, raising suspicions.

According to reports, one camera’s footage was deemed "unusable," though it was not specified whether this was due to technical failure, poor quality, or other issues. Other cameras in the area captured clearer footage, but none showed the interior of Epstein’s cell, as MCC cameras were positioned to monitor only external areas like hallways.

A Department of Justice (DOJ) report clarified that a hard drive issue, identified days before Epstein’s death, meant only one camera in the SHU was recording to DVR. This camera did not capture the entrance to Epstein’s tier or cell, limiting its usefulness. The cameras were functional for live monitoring by guards but did not record due to the hard drive problem.

The DOJ later released surveillance footage from the night of Epstein’s death, showing no one entering or exiting his cell from 10:40 p.m. on August 9 until 6:30 a.m. on August 10, supporting the conclusion of suicide with no evidence of foul play. However, a missing minute in the footage’s timestamp (skipping from 11:58:58 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) raised further questions, though no definitive explanation for this discrepancy has been provided.

Additional Context

Guard Misconduct: Two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, assigned to monitor Epstein, were charged with falsifying records and failing to conduct required checks every 30 minutes. They admitted to sleeping and shopping online during their shift, contributing to the lack of direct supervision.

Suicide Watch Removal: Epstein was taken off suicide watch on July 29, despite his earlier attempt, and was not assigned a new cellmate after Tartaglione was transferred, violating protocol. This left him alone in his cell, with excess bed linens that he used to hang himself.

this latest video one is just more “you have to be kidding me” level outcome.

Image

metadata clearly shows that this video was modified and spliced multiple times in adobe premiere (a suite of editing software). claims that the “missing minute” is just normal daily reset seem strained. i struggle to imagine why you’d design a system that way. there also appear to be numerous other oddities, variances, and issues beyond “the mysterious minute,” which feels more like a magician's flourish to distract than the bunny in the hat which probably lies elsewhere.

occam’s razor is looking awfully dull on the “nothing to see here” claims.

parsimony may point another way…

𝘼. 𝙄. 𝙈. 👨🏽‍🚀 on X: "Wait, are you saying 56 people who were close to Hillary Clinton have committed suicide? I don't think this is true, any source to this information?" /

but what i find especially interesting now is this new push to “there were no files, no tapes, no black book or list, it was all just a misunderstanding or cunning lie.”

with all due respect, pull my other paw, it plays jingle bells.

we’re suddenly seeing seeming shakeups at FBI and justice. bongino is allegedly quitting (though this is not confirmed as far as i know)

there is all sorts of speculation about other departures and why.

tectonic plates have shifted.

in this new context, the bondi stunt looks awfully odd. why make such a big deal over binders full of nothing and then wind up here?

why are the stories so oddly un-straight and ever-changing?

something seems off.

Image

personally, i simply do not believe that there is no list, no video, no record.

from the looks of things, epstein had more video equipment than spielberg and piles of very suspicious stuff that was, suspiciously, not seizable when found and that then disappeared.

there is just SO much here that does not make sense if there is no fire behind this smoke.

this sudden pivot to “it’s all just a distraction” and “nothing to see here” and then to “this is all made up just like the steele dossier” smacks of complicity and capitulation. are we really buying that all the way back to 2005? and what were all those powerful people doing on all those plane flights to little saint james?

if you really knew this to be a nothingburger, this is not how you’d handle it. “the whole existence of the list was a psyop” is past credulity. you wanna make a claim like that, you better bring receipts by the bagful.

Image

“somebody nobody cares about?”

that seems like a really questionable assertion and a sort of limited hangout to make it about “epstein” personally as opposed to what the existence of a ring like epstein’s would mean if, indeed, such a thing were true.

let’s not lose sight of this, because that is the real query.

it’s not about jeffrey, ghislaine and their probably creepy proclivities.

it’s about this:

do we really have a society of kompromat-extorted sex predators dug into the upper reaches of our government and business communities?

Helene Bidwell's avatar
Helene Bidwell
8h

Jessica, Thank you for your perserverence and continued hard work in piecing this insanity together with such grace in your writing.

