Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
5m

Maurene Comey “dirty”? JRK’s taking the jailbird’s word over the wiser heads at the Justice Department. Undoubtedly the longtime DOJ employee would have been investigated and fired had anything been amiss.

Trump sacked this Comey because she knows too much, having prosecuted Epstein and Maxwell. He sent in Todd Blanche DuBois for the interview, lest Ghislaine rely on the kindness of strangers.

