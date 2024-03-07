“Bobby's an open book about all of his flaws. He's a real man with grit and character. That's the underlying reason they can't stand him. He's not beholden to special interests or lobbyists. He doesn't sit behind the desk at a network owned by BlackRock.”

Meet Link, the vibrant platinum haired Gen Z sensation shaking up the political landscape as newly promoted Senior Advisor to RFK Jr.’s campaign. With a knack for crafting informative and captivating content on TikTok and a fierce dedication to amplifying crucial messages with simplistic breakdowns for America’s youth, he is part of a movement dead set on revolutionizing how the campaign connects with the general public through daily injections on social media.

The kids love him.

I first met Link at the Reagan Library while covering the GOP debate in California last year. Instantly, he struck me as sharp witted, confident, and creative. We filmed a short video on the spot and have stayed in touch ever since.

Months later, I ran into him again in Philadelphia. We were both on-site to document Kennedy’s divorce from the Democrats.

Fast forward to now. We find ourselves locked in a shared battle, working various angles of the internet to ensure RFK Jr. gets a fair shot and just coverage.

In this connective fold, I’m delighted to introduce him here as a public face previously working behind the scenes on this exceptional adventure.

Please make him feel loved so he’ll drop by and give us top-notch campaign coverage along the trail and remember us when he’s suited up and overwhelmed working as Press Secretary in the White House.

Tell Us A Little About Your Background. Where Did You Grow Up, Go to School, Etc?

I grew up in Dallas, TX in a conservative environment. In high school, I would host town halls with kids from different schools in the DFW area. We'd discuss race, gender, current events, and politics with vigorous open debate. I then went to NYU — the most liberal school on Earth. I've always had friends on both sides of the aisle, from all walks of life and I wouldn't have it any other way. If you only hang out with those who align with your views, then you're living a pretty boring life. I don't want to live in an echo chamber.

Initially, You Were Covering Pop Culture on TikTok; What Made You Shift to Political Coverage?

I was! I was literally a Royal Reporter on SkyNews and other shows in the UK. So much has changed in a year! It's wild. My royal family coverage garnered 32M views in the month of May with King Charles' coronation.

That was also the same month Donald Trump had his Town Hall on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. The Trump Town Hall was my first big political video. I saw a ton of liberals and CNN viewers melting down over the fact that Trump even had a Town Hall on their network. I immediately made a video the next morning calling them out. We can't live in our own silos, our own worlds. We have to hear from everyone.

The fact that I welcomed everyone on my TikTok page was a sharp contrast to others on the platform, because TikTok is a predominantly Democrat environment. No one was really being fair or honest about Trump or Republicans in general — especially no one who looked like me.

Hayes & Link In Philly

When Did You Meet Bobby And What Was Your First Impression of Him?

In May, I started making videos about his campaign. I'd break down some of his policies, who he was, and things I thought the campaign should be doing. My videos started getting thousands of comments, with people wanting to know more about him. My peers don't really know Camelot or the Kennedy glory days, so it was all new.

Shortly after, the campaign reached out to set up a call because they'd seen my videos. Once again, I was giving him fair coverage. Everyone else was just calling him pejoratives or trying to ignore his candidacy altogether. The campaign gave me two options of dates when I could come over to the house in LA and film with Bobby. This was June 23rd. He was the first politician I ever interviewed.

When we met, he pulled out his phone and said, "What's your number?"

I recited it to him.

He then said: "I'm calling you! Is it going through?"

"Yes, I got it!"

I always meet people as if I've known them for years, and Bobby treats everyone that way, too. I told him I'd come to film a TikTok with him for my channel.

He sad "Let's do it now," and marched off up the stairs.

I hollered ahead: "The lighting is better outside, it's green and scenic too!"

So we filmed outside.

June 17th 2023

How Did You End Up Signing On With The Kennedy Campaign, And What is Your Current Title?

I went on the road to Iowa and NH the rest of the summer, interviewing other candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy. Vivek is a rockstar in his own right and injected a ton of excitement into an otherwise boring GOP primary. The RNC then reached out and asked if I wanted to cover the debates. So, I went to my first debate in Milwaukee on August 23rd. I paid my own way. That Milwaukee trip was incredible.

Throughout my travels and the next few months, I'd just text Bobby out of the blue with ideas for the campaign. I'd see things in the news and say: "You should do this, you should do that."

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy then reached out at the end of September and invited me to open for him in Philadelphia on October 9th. She said you don't have to endorse, just come and speak for young voters at the event. That's when I got to know the family and the campaign more.

It was also an honor to be included in an iconic moment — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leaving his family's party and going Independent. We then stayed in touch. I came on the campaign part-time, then full-time, and slowly worked my way up behind the scenes. I'm now a Senior Advisor. I work on Communications mostly, but there's nothing that happens at this point that I'm not meticulously and scrupulously involved in.

“With all that, he still has the highest net favorability of anyone in the race. Turns out, the MSM doesn't wield as much influence as they used to.”

It's Been A Few Months Now; What is The Most Trying and Rewarding Aspect of Campaigning?

Let me think. The schedule is intense and sometimes you lose certain battles within a collaborative environment. There are times when you advocate for things to be done one way, but the group wants to try something else. That can weigh on you. But what's great is that our campaign isn't made up of swamp creatures and consultants from inside the Beltway. We all have spirited debate, and the campaign allows for dissension. Bobby doesn't need sycophants around or fanfare. He's very secure.

As a Prominent Online Source For Political Courage Geared at Gen Z What Would You Say They Are Most Concerned About?

It's all about the money. I don't care what anyone says. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris say young people's top concern is climate change. I'm not sure they're talking to many young people — at least not in unscripted, uncontrived environments. Every young person I speak to is concerned with rental prices, student debt, credit card debt, and the fact that mortgage rates hit 8% in October for the first time in 23 years. That's what they're concerned about.

Based On Polling Results Why Do You Think Bobby Appeals More to a Younger Crowd Than Trump and Biden?

Because the MSM largely ignored him and still does to an extent, he found a great audience with podcasts and online personalities with younger audiences. He's also talking about the issues that matter to them. As I said on stage in Philly: "Young people feel disenfranchised and disillusioned with the whole political process. The adults we elected to lead by example have gotten us nowhere."

Biden has held office for 50 years. Young people are fed up with the two-party system to a large extent. Both sides of the aisle have gotten us $34T in debt and pulled us into overseas wars and conflicts. Both sides of the aisle have sold out to the military contractors and special interests. Young people see that.

What Major Media Outlets (If Any) Offers Him The Fairest Coverage?

Fox News and NewsNation are the fairest and most welcoming to him. In my opinion, MSNBC is a state-run media channel at this point. It's staffed with leftovers from the Obama and Biden administrations who just peddle their little talking points.

I also love Fox News because they have the best ratings. Why go on MSNBC and reach 200,000 people when you can go on Fox and talk to 3,000,000 — and have a good time while you're at it?

"Anti-Vax" or "Conspiracy Theorist" Comes Attached as a Warning to Every Article I See in Mainstream Features. Does That Still Work to Overshadow His Other (More Appealing and Impressive) Qualities?

Not at all. It's actually so boring to me. According to the MSM, he's an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist whose family doesn't support him." OK, so what's next? What's the next label or smear campaign cause those aren't sticking. His "conspiracies" turn out to be true time and time again. Almost all of his family supports him. There are Kennedys and Shrivers at every event. Many volunteer on the campaign!

Bobby's an open book about all of his flaws. He's a real man with grit and character. That's the underlying reason they can't stand him. He's not beholden to special interests or lobbyists. He doesn't sit behind the desk at a network owned by BlackRock. These mainstream shows — half their advertising comes from Big Pharma. Of course, they have to sling mud at Bobby. He hurts their bottom line by speaking the truth.

With all that, he still has the highest net favorability of anyone in the race. Turns out, the MSM doesn't wield as much influence as they used to.

As Someone New To This Arena I'm Sure You're Learning So Much So Fast. What Have You Accomplished Since Joining The Team That You Are Most Proud Of?

Recently, the Young Voter video I drafted and worked on is the most successful video since the campaign's inception. I think it's at 20M views now across all platforms. I'm so happy it's been received well. The recent Secret Service statement regarding Nikki Haley added 50,000 new people to our database in a week.

Also, the 'No Shirt, No Shoes, No Secret Service' shirts — which you know I fought for, too!

Overall, I'm incredibly grateful to have a seat at the table. Other campaigns reached out this past year, but Bobby always treats me as an equal. Even when everyone on the core team has about 20 to 30 years on me. I've proven myself behind the scenes — I can't say much more.

I also have to note: I love this country. I'd rather live in the United States of America than anywhere else — even on our worst day. To have a voice in the political process is something I'm humbled and grateful for.

You Spend a Lot of Time With Bobby — What Do You Think People Would Be Surprised to Learn About Him?

What can I say without getting in trouble? Hm. He dictates to Siri. If you're in the car with him, he dictates his message out loud to Siri, adds a few thumbs up emojis and presses send.

He's also an incredibly caring person, which is rare in politics. He never wants to hurt or offend anyone, which can be difficult when you have strong convictions and beliefs on how to make this country better.

He genuinely wants to end the chronic disease epidemic; he wants to make housing affordable for all, and he wants to stop funding wars all around the world. He's real and sincere. I can't wait for him to debate Trump and Biden this September in San Marcos, TX. It'll be one for this history books.

You Travel Often With Bobby; What About His Vision Resonates Most Nationwide?

When he talks about winding down the war machine abroad and ending chronic disease here at home. Those issues resonate on both sides of the aisle. Americans are in more debt than ever. Americans are sicker than ever. Our healthcare costs exceed our defense spending — which is hard to do!

Last Question: Has Bobby Ever Tried to Bench Press You?

Haha! No! I stay clear of Venice Beach. And he works out in blue jeans! I'm calling the Fashion Police! Joan Rivers, we need you now.

Where do you suggest people who want to learn more about Robert Kenney Jr. go to find news and information?

Head to kennedy24.com

TikTok.com/@itslinklauren

https://www.instagram.com/i.am.link/