Greetings and Happy Christmas Eve!

After the unsettling post shared yesterday, I couldn’t — in good faith — leave you with that as lingering image. So, as a Christmas Eve treat, I’m offering collected visuals of Melania Trump’s past Christmas decorations at the White House—as much-needed palate cleanser.

Enjoy, and I’ll be back with so much more soon!

Related: 2011 — Kate’s First Christmas

Sticking true to her values, Kate didn't attend Christmas at Sandringham until 2011, the Dec. 25 after she married William at Westminster Abbey on April 29 of that year, nearly a decade after they first met as first-year students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.