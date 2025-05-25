Photos by Korina Marie Moore // NYC May 21 2025

Initially, I agreed to four days on a warship crossing the Atlantic on a whim. I was chasing adventure, sure—but mostly, I was curious. I’ve always loved nautical decor and sailors and wanted a glimpse into the lives of those who serve at sea.

What I didn’t expect was how profoundly it would shift my perspective.

I swear I’m a different person after stepping off that ship. Pulling into New York Harbor—lined with uniformed forces, the city skyline draped in rain clouds behind us—is a moment that will stay with me forever.

Fleet Week turned out to be one of the most powerful experiences of my life. I’m still sorting through it mentally and emotionally, figuring out how best to tell the story. What I do know is that I came back with a deeper understanding of service and sacrifice—and a renewed reverence for Memorial Day and what it truly stands for.

I can’t wait to share the series with you: the stories, the images, and videos—all gathered aboard is one of my favorite journeys to date. When I find the time to frame it, you’ll see why.

For now, I’m home, taking a much-needed pause. Soaking in slow mornings, punctuated by the familiar chaos of the school year’s end. Every time I return, I love this town a little more—our ragged coastal stretch, the perfect respite—alive with surfers, holiday crab boils, lawn conversations, and barefoot kids skateboarding between surf breaks counting down the days till summer break.

As I type, there’s a kitchen full of fifth-grade boys waiting on breakfast, piecing together tiny LEGO versions of the White House I brought home to them as souvenirs. Abraham Lincoln is my favorite so far.

The jetty crew welcomed a baby while I was away—new life folded into old town rhythms. And Mike is off on his own adventure, surfing with friends in El Salvador.

Next month, I’ll be on the road again visiting someone of great online interest, then heading to New York to juggle work and summer travel. Come July, we’ll take our first overseas trip as a family—a journey I’ve dreamed of for the past few years. Two summers ago, Leon’s awful bone break turned infection kept us grounded. Then came a year on the campaign trail kept us tethered to the States. The six of us in Europe feels like the perfect beginning to whatever comes next.

As for Arraon Everitt’s contributions—I can’t tell you how happy I am that he’s appreciated here as much as he is. His work is unmatched. The way he weaves religion into his stories is everything I crave but can rarely find online. He should really offer his posts as audio. He has a great voice. That’s actually what first drew me to him. He wrote, produced, and narrated this series of incredible video essays detailing RFK’s mission during the campaign months—still available here.

I’ll be back Tuesday with plenty to share in weeks ahead. PAID subscribers will get full access to the following:

A deep dive into the Moscow Murders case — it’s a wild one, full of startling new twists, leaked evidence, shifting stories from surviving roommates, and a growing sense that something isn’t right with what we’ve been told. I’ll discuss what’s being buried, what’s been uncovered, and why the trial is in jeopardoy of being delayed. If you think you’ve got a grip on this case, just wait till you see what’s developed since our last dive.

An intimate look at Diddy’s family life — namely, the mysterious death of Kim Porter and the strange controversy surrounding her memoir (it’s listed for $25K on eBay). We’ll also unpack what a famous psychic has to say about it.

A brief recap of MAHA’s latest dramas and wins.

Two new features from guest editors.

Plus, a big fun surprise, ideally dropping the first week of June.

Happy weekend.

With love,

JRK