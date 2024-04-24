House Inhabit

Carmen M Claypool
Apr 24, 2024

Thanks for setting the record straight. Whoever came up with the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome “ nailed it. #MAGA

Matt
Apr 24, 2024Edited

At this point it's obvious that Democrats aren't so much concerned with winning as they are with Trump losing. When they consider giving $59 billion to arms manufacturers after having held the southern border hostage for months a victory, and stripping men and female college athletes of their rights a great step forward, you can be sure that nothing good will come from this administration for as long as they stay in power.

