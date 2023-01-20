November 13th

It is sometime before noon on a Sunday.

34 degrees.

A blanket of fog is draped over the crowded stretch of Greek Row, creating an eerie, isolating grip over town.

Visibility is low.

A dense haze blots out the defining angles of a neighborhood gradually coming to life after a festive night on the town, celebrating sorority events and an end-of-season football game that draws locals from all over town.

Winter Break is less than two weeks away.

The excitement of the holiday pulsates through the veins of a bustling campus community, dotted by brick-lined apartments and wood-planked rental houses strung with twinkling Christmas lights visible in little blurred orbs along the rooftops.

Students are peeling themselves away from the surrender of warm beds, nursing mild hangovers, and lost in aimless scrolls, checking their friend’s recaps of the previous night before heading downtown for coffee. Elderly couples are up earlier, chatting, jogging, and walking dogs with productive intentions planned for the remainder of their day when the sound of bone-chilling screams sends a shockwave across the road, shattering the morning with a sense of fresh, terrorized urgency. The screams are coming from the front lawn of 1122 King Rd where two young women have spilled out of the front door in hysterics. The commotion catches the attention of neighbors, who rush over to help. Chaos and confusion circle the residence. One of the girls dials 911, but passes out before they can process what she's saying. The other is inconsolable, muttering something about "Ethan hurt." A neighbor takes over the call, describing an "unconscious person" to a confused dispatcher on the line. Someone suggests calling Hunter, who lives "about a football field away."

Hunter arrives within minutes. He rushes straight into the house, where he finds his brother Ethan crumpled on the second floor in a scene so gruesome none of us can dare imagine ourselves on the receiving end of the dreadful phone call that came next, delivering the horrific details of a child’s passing, unfolded by another son, on an otherwise mundane Sunday afternoon.

The scene above is based on details people close to this tragedy shared, explaining how the house was "tainted" by "more than a handful" of students before the police arrived, confronted with a quadruple homicide. The stench of blood strong enough to sting the senses upon entering.

In the hours following, sirens could be heard in scattered forces around town. Communication from law enforcement locked up immediately. Detailed updates were replaced by frantic gossip and speculation. First, it was one death, then two, then four. A shelter-in-place warning sent out but quickly lifted without concise follow-up.

Initially, a fentanyl overdose was the assumed killer. But the theory was quickly eclipsed in text threads between the students. Based on what they heard from those who had walked through the house earlier that day.

After the house was marked a crime scene, the community grew increasingly frustrated over the lack of communication coming from the Moscow police dept. At first, Law Enforcement claimed that it was a “targeted attack” but could not offer any assurance that the town was safe from potential risk. They headed into the holiday in a perpetual state of uncertainty. Many fled. When students were given the option to go home a week early, the streets of Moscow turned into a ghost town, while media descended on this remote corner of Idaho, eager to snag a live shot in front of the King Rd. residence.

Nancy Grace set up shop in front of the house. Addressed in an open letter response, written by a local resident, claiming her coverage was using the town as a gimmick.

“We have nothing against the media--or the coverage. In fact, in a time where the media is taking a beating more than any other time in recent history, law enforcement officials could not thank the media enough for their coverage once a suspect was in custody. Since the crime, media on both local and national scales have been covering the case and as soon as the police found themselves asking for public help, the news, such as the search for a white Elantra was everywhere. Nancy, pacing around the same house that has been the center of national attention for months will bring nothing to the surface that hasn't already been discovered or shared. It isn't helping families heal, your dramatized dubbing of "murder house" is not helping the community, and frankly--you're doing nothing to speed up the just, due process owed to all parties involved in the criminal trial.” Want to help, Nancy? Pack up, leave, and report on the case in a helpful way when needed. Share stories of love from friends and loved ones--that cherish the legacy of the four innocent lives and stop trying to paint a picture of crime that you have no insight or exclusive information about. We stand #VandalStrong and hope you will too--by giving up the gimmick in our town.”

I read about the off campus murders when news broke. I skimmed over the headlines, and the four young faces, making a conscious effort not to dwell on them even as the story became a viral sensation.

When Arlo brought it up a couple of weeks later, he insisted that I cover it. He and his friends were following the updates with obsessive intrigue. The fact that the victims were only a couple of years older than them made it personal, I suppose, in that, they could imagine themselves as a part of each of these scenarios attached to the timeframe. I listened half-heartedly as he recounted the food truck footage, the sorority links, and no suspect in custody. I loved that he respected my insight. What I didn't tell him was that I was purposely avoiding it. As I’ve said before, true crime is not my forte. I prefer culture critiques with salacious side notes and angles that allow an injection of gossip and dark humor.

Murder is a different beast. It leaves no room for any of that. The details uncovered are heavy, dark, and hard to shake off.

After Gabby Petito, I swore I would never track an active investigation again. That kind of coverage takes its toll. During those few weeks I struggled to sleep. I was frantically updating and posing new theories and conspiracies as they sprang, but fretting over every detail shared. When I did sleep, I had nightmares and weird paranoia. I was convinced I was being followed on dark drives home from the grocery store, or that something awful would happen to my family whenever we were apart.

Then intimate insight into the investigation came midway through the hunt for Brian Laundrie. After the bodycam footage emerged, Eric Pratt, the officer who pulled them over, was pushed to center of public criticism and framed as the villain. The media came in with a beating, with a narrative about a careless cop who sent a killer free. Essentially, blaming him for Gabby's murder, a week after he pulled them over. Fox News ran the first hit piece, and every other major network followed. Even I echoed the angle briefly, questioning his actions and the intentions behind that 24-hour separation.

Could an official arrest have changed the fate of her life, I asked?

When an old friend of his reached out, asking if I'd like to speak to him, I was quick to take her up on it. It would be the first time a significant source (at the heart of a major scandal) would choose me over mainstream requests.

Eric despised the media. His contempt mirrored my own, but in our conversations he was honest, unguarded and likable. His insight added a human element overlooked in the uniformed version we saw in those shaky video clips, served to the public to satisfy click-bate mentality.

Media loves a basic villain.

Throughout those few weeks, we spent hours on the phone, going over the arrest footage and other personal things he was dealing with, the case, concerns about what his daughters would grow up and think, and the added pressure of a recent divorce. Frame by frame, he explained his reasoning behind every remark and action during that hour-long encounter with Brian and Gabby. His reasons and explanations were considerate. I remember thinking at one point, during one of the calls, that we should all be so lucky to have an officer with his rationing pull our children over.

Over those weeks, leading up to the discovery of Brian's fragmented body parts found in that Florida swamp, Eric kept me updated on the progress of the hunt, providing me with details, in real-time, that I never shared.

At a certain point, it didn't matter.

In the end, his trust, not any inside scoop, aided me in the long run — giving me the confidence to push forward on a path I was previously intimated to entertain as a possibility.

I think about him often.

A Different Angle

Jess brought her newest crush, Lauryn, to California in December for our annual holiday party. One night, on our way back from dinner, Lauryn told me about a friend of hers, a writing professor at the University of Idaho who lived in Moscow, struggling with the aftermath of these murders. Their partner, already turned off by the oddity of this bizarre town, relocated after the murders to an island 6 hours away with their child on a family-owned lot of land, forcing the family into a long-distance relationship/commute. The friend told Lauryn that the killings rattled the town in weird ways. This person wanted to remain teaching at the University, but their partner outright refused to give Moscow another shot. The conflict piqued my interest. Imagining, on a grander scale, the notion of a collectively grieving town, behind the scenes of these gruesome headlines, redefined by horror.

I couldn't stop thinking about it.

So after the new year, with a suspect in custody, an affidavit revealed, and a timeline tied up, I figured the worst of the wild theorizing was behind us. I wanted nothing to do with the adrenaline-fueled reporting that precedes the capture of a killer, but I was interested in the emotional aftermath. A town stained by four senseless killings. I decided to visit Moscow before the influx of media kicks into overdrive with a trial expected to start sometime this summer. The following notes are based on a mashup of my three days there — examining the inns & outs of this strange, lovely, complicated little town, still reeling from the grim fate of a local tragedy that has captured the world's attention.

An online introduction deems Moscow the “Heart of the Arts.” When asked why to visit, it answers: “Moscow is nestled in the heart of some of Idaho’s most scenic mountains. It overlooks rolling hills and enjoys some of the most beautiful sunsets in the northwest. Moscow is a very liberal community, often honored by visiting authors, festivals, and plenty of local talent.”

Or, as the creative writing professor who would meet us at a local dive bar, described, “the place where people go to get weird.”

Moscow is weird. But maybe in the way all small towns are weird. Especially for those of us not from or familiar with them. Like most small college towns, a liberal hub with quaint but peculiar undertones.

Established in 1888.

Current Population: 25,435.

It is intentionally designed, surrounded by flat roads, old buildings, and restaurants that pride themselves on serving food delicious enough to draw in folks from neighboring cities. Main Street is a glittering strip of twinkling lights that sparkle on wet streets in the rain. Many of the top restaurants are owned by outsiders. Big city transplants who migrated here to start anew. They love the vibe and the overall enthusiasm for culinary excellence. The staff, wherever you go, is exceptionally friendly. That was the first (lovely) shock I noted as a (noticeable) perk in town. Post pandemic in SoCal, good service seems extinct. I don't remember the last time a server exceeded my expectations. Or even refilled my ice tea when it was empty. Moscow restaurant hospitality goes above and beyond. The joy of overtipping was a welcome comeback.

“Moscow’s main focus is the community, making the locals some of the friendliest people in the West.”

Most of Moscow is small enough to explore on foot, so students can easily wander from the corner bar to the food stops and home from there. Even from an outsider’s perspective, you can sense how tight-knit it is. Everyone knows everyone. Vandal pride is evident everywhere you turn, from the flags in the windows to the flyers tacked to the bathroom stalls. Sports is a fierce connector. The town also hosts an annual jazz festival, a Renaissance Fair, Art walks, and all kinds of other celebrated community events that explain why Moscow was previously rated one of the "Best 100 Small Art Towns in America.”

Before this tragedy, people are quick to tell me that no one locked their doors. After, sales of security systems spiked 400%. Everyone is still learning to operate under new security concerns they considered until now.

Remnants of the four victims appear in heartbreaking traces around town. Window flyers are still posted in store windows, asking for help identifying the car. Candlelight tributes remain on the windowsills and makeshift alters appear at registers. Occasionally you hear one of their names mentioned by staff talking to one another behind the bar. And at the Mad Greek on Main Street, where Maddie and Xana both worked, there is still a pile of flowers beneath hand written notes on the patio and candles with each of their name at the counter.

Reminders of a routine they shared.

A Theory

Everyone online has a theory. So does everyone in town.

The people I talked to during this trip came to me, willing to discuss their thoughts and theories about everything in this matter. Except for the sweet young guy at Walgreens, who escorted us to each isle for every item we needed and then helped us find a car when we were stranded after one Uber denial after another. I prodded him, and because this particular convenient store is the core for local necessities and fuels plenty of in-line gossip, he delivered.

The theory I'm sharing here came relayed by a resident with ties to one of the families, who told me the gag order was put into effect to stop the leaks on social media that appear to be coming from the inside. Hints of it, apparently even evident in things posted here previously.

It starts with the two girls reunited for a fun-filled weekend together before break. Kaylee had recently moved out and had her sights set on a new exciting job in Texas. She returned that weekend to show off her new Range Rover to Maddie. They had been texting back and forth about the car. Kaylee wanted to surprise her in person with the one she had finally decided on.

A car she would own less than 72 hours.

“Read it backward,” I was told, about the affidavit. “It makes better sense that way.”

The second tip: Imagine what is quoted with frantic inflection, so when you read: “someone's in here,” you the sense sheer panic that would match spotting an intruder in your room at 4 am.

This source believes BK likely entered the house from the third story, using the ladder on site to access that top slider (not wanting to risk a staircase encounter on his way up from the second floor.) If he entered and passed through Kaylee's room and into Maddie’s (where the two had fallen asleep watching a movie), he might not have expected both girls to be in the same bed. Because the sheath was found next to Maddie, it could suggest that she was the intended target, or at least the first of his attacks, which woke up Kaylee, who “fought like hell,” likely startling Ethan and Xana one floor below them. Hence, the dog barking and the commotion mentioned by Dylan in the affidavit. BK might not have anticipated all four when he entered the house. If Ethan went upstairs to check on the commotion in Kaylee’s room, and caught sight of Bryan, realizing the danger they were in, he would have rushed back down the stairs to warn/help Xana, which could be the male voice saying something along the lines of, “It’s ok, I”m going to help you.” Except no one is saying anything, they are screaming, fighting for their lives in the short span of those few horrifying last minutes, with Dylan locked in her room on the same floor across the hall.

The affidavit says she heard Xana crying. But when - After, or before the attack?

“He definitely didn’t see Dylan” the source told me. “Because of the angle of her doorway in that hall, he would not have seen her when she peeked out”

I’m told the family is as baffled as the rest of us about the delayed 911 call. But have been advised to not publicly discuss it.

Kaylee’s father mentioned, in multiple interviews, that his daughter’s wounds “were not the same as Maddie's,” suggesting defense wounds, whereas Maddie did not.

Another source told me they heard that two victims died from bleeding out, as opposed to direct stabbing injuries, indicating a slow, painful death, which conflicts with initial reports.

As for the timeline, it appears something significant transpired that first week back to campus that triggered Kohberger’s obsession. The semester started on August 16th and by August 21st, his phone pinged frequently in cell towers in and around the the King R. vicinity. Some say he followed all four of the roommates on Instagram. Liking all of their photos except the group shot posted on the 12th.

But what exactly inspired his obsession, no one has been able to pin down just yet. And with the gag order in full effect, it might be a piece of the puzzle we don’t learn until the trial.

In Court : Status Hearing

The walk to court after a dreadful flight plagued by long delays, a lost phone, with only three hours of sleep, is cold and eerie.

Media is lined up and testing lighting when we arrive. I spot Brian Entin amongst the other (less familiar) TV faces around him.

Inside, vintage sports memorabilia is framed at the entrance. The line, a collected mix of media reporters, local journalists, millennial true crime buffs in thick-rimmed glasses and overstuffed backpacks, and us, stretches the entire length of the hall.

The Latah County Courthouse proves a sharp contrast to the federal courts I’m accustomed to. In the sense that we are greeted with smiles and warm manners. The Deputies seem like characters in old-time TV shows, almost giddy over the turnout, as they our check bags, pausing to examine the old Polaroid pulled from mine before politely pushing us through into a wood-lined courtroom.

We sit in silence for 20 minutes or so, awaiting the arrival of Bryan Kohberger for the status hearing to decide the next steps in the legal process.

When he enters, he is taller than expected. He has broad-shoulders and a pale complexion against the bright orange prison scrubs he’s dressed in. His features are sharply pointed. The shaving cuts on his face, discussed by media outlets afterward, are not visible from where I am seated. When my eyes scan the length of his frame, I see a tightly toned muscle on his right forearm, noticeably pronounced.

His voice is flat and deep, emotionless. His presence radiates a flat charge. Nothing about him feels readable. I sit wondering if this is how evil in the flesh translates.

When a preliminary trial gets set for the end of June, his lawyers look pleased. Everyone else sits glaring as he exits the room, wondering how and why.

Other Moscow Murders

Charming as it is, Moscow has its fair share of seedy secrets. Insert the expected David Lynch reference if you must, but the proof is in the archives.

One woman sent me an email before I arrived, about the general distrust of the police dept. because of their tendency to “always sweep everything under the rug.”

“They hide weird shit from us all the time,” she wrote. “It’s typical in a small town like this, but this situation put a spotlight on their resistance for transparency.”

As it turns out, King Road is not the only brutal killing spree to mar the town’s reputation.

A few others:

Most notable, in 2015, John Lee embarked on a shooting spree that terrorized the quiet town of 25,000 after shooting his 77-year-old landlord, David Trail, at his office before driving to the Moscow Arby's, where he gunned down manager, Belinda Neibuhr, as she tried to flee through the drive-through window, according to the Spokane-Review. Moscow police captured Lee, who was charged with triple murder and aggravated battery. But Angela Davidson says that her daughter, who survived the shooting, hasn’t been the same since.

Joseph Wiederrick, 18, U of I student died in 2013. Wiederrick was found by trackers with the Latah County Search and Rescue Team, frozen to death, under the Paradise Creek bridge. With foul play ruled out immediately.

Hudson Lindow, another U of I student, was found dead in Paradise Creek on January 5, 2022. His death (listed as an accidental drowning) raised new alarm in the wake of the Moscow investigation.

An online user wrote:

"I have questions. Moscow LE has been running with this whole, 'nothing like this has ever happened here' narrative. So does anyone care to explain this? U of I Student Hudson Lindow was found dead in Paradise Creek on 05/01/2022. You read that right.. another student from U of I died earlier THIS YEAR.

Context -- on 04/30/2022 (the night before), Delta Tau Delta held its 90th Annual Ball. Xana, Maddie, Jake, and JS were all in attendance. Hudson's body was found the next morning.. in the creek.. right outside Greek row. Hudson's death was ruled an accidental drowning." The post further read, "Could mean literally nothing. But also, here's a picture of Hudson outside of the girl's house. And a map to see where his body was found in relation to the frats/sororities. One of Hudson's friends (blurred out in the photo) is Delta Tau Delta's president. The same Frat JS was supposedly kicked out of. And riddle me this. Where are all the stories on this investigation? Police immediately said there was no foul play upon finding his body... how? What led to him ending up in the creek that night? Everyone was just like, 'he drowned" and moved on??" The post at last read, "Not trying to create conspiracy theories here.. but for a small town there sure are some crazy coincidences. Make it make sense."

In addition to the few suspicious deaths, are the gruesome skinnings of animals in town months before the murders.

This past October, a local woman found her lost dog (a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd) completely skinned just down the road from her home, in a ditch, several miles from the scene of the murders. At first, locals feared that the grotesque incidents could be related, but law enforcement (per usual) was swift to dispel those rumors.

Other articles mention lost cats ending up decapitated, causing the townspeople to fall into a panic anytime an animal in town went missing.

The Corner Club Bar, where Kaylee and Madison spent the last hours of their lives, is situated on a lone dark corner alone. Inside the decor is made up of sports memorable and photos of community celebrating life milestones. Weddings, babies, tail gaiting festivities, sport wins, graduations, reunions. The hometown vibe is strong.

The Grays

A highlight of the trip was meeting Tiffany, wife to Shanon Gray, the attorney for the Goncalves family. The Grays moved from Portland to Idaho “chasing normalcy” in a post covid era. Portland had become a war zone of sorts during the pandemic. The Grays were seeking something slower, with humble roots and open spaces for their five kids to spread out after being cooped up for two years under strict lockdown and crumbling surroundings.

“I never thought I would leave Portland,” she told us.

The decision to relocate was drastic but necessary. Moscow was not their first choice, but they put an offer in on an old farmhouse during a turbulent point in the market, not expecting anything to come of it, and were shocked to see it accepted overnight. The irony being - the move, motivated by the desire to settle somewhere low-key, was tossed on its head when Shannon’s involvement in this case propelled their family into a chaotic spotlight. While Tiffany is quick to acknowledge the new inconvenience of incessant internet sleuths, she is proud of her husband’s role in this. One of the first things Shannon did under hire, is help shift how breaking news is handled by the police, to ensure that family members are notified about any major breaks before the media. Because of this concentrated effort, special care was taken so all families of the victims were notified about BK’s impending arrest 24 hours before any news outlets were given a name.

Scenes from “Mingles,” — a pool hall on mainstreet where the locals go for pool, darts, and cheaply priced steaks. The college girls who work the bar can be overheard gossiping about other bartenders and their own faltering love lives.

A Town Divided

Two things divide Moscow — Covid and Doug Wilson.

Back in March, 2020, the Moscow Mayor issued a ban that shut down gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and limited bars and restaurants to curbside pickup and delivery. Moscow’s restrictions were extreme, much stricter than the rest of Idaho, which caused a portion of the locals (typically at odds with the Church) to pair up in efforts to combat the town’s increasing measures.

Gabriel Rench, the deacon of Christ Church, and two others were arrested for violating Moscow's mask mandate and other COVID-19 orders during a peaceful protest / "Psalm Sing" event.

“The big issue here is that everyone is believing a massive lie,” Rench said. “This is like the emperor has no clothes, and they are wanting you to say that the emperor has clothes on. They want you to say that, they want your cameraman to say that. They want everyone to say that the emperor has clothes on, and the emperor doesn’t. We do not have a pandemic here in Latah County.” “This is so much bigger than wearing a mask. And even then, if the government can tell you to wear a mask – they can tell me to wear a condom, they can tell me to stick a needle in my arm for a vaccine,” Rench said.”

Chief Fry added that this divide in beliefs has been ongoing throughout the pandemic.

“This is a tough time now for our community,” Fry said in an interview. “On both sides, those who believe in masks and those who don’t believe in masks. We are stuck in the middle of that, to enforce and protect.”

Who is Doug Wilson?

Depending on who you ask, the best or worst thing to happen to Moscow.

Wilson is the pastor of Christ Church which has about 650 adult members in a town of 21,000 (including 10,000 University of Idaho students). Wilson is also the founder of New St. Andrews College (which the City Council has placed an enrollment cap because of its central downtown location.)

He has openly stated that the church aims to "make Moscow a Christian town.” The liberals I talked to are worried that if residents don’t get proactive in their response, he will succeed. Moscow locals accuse the Church of buying up all the buildings in town to maximize their presence and profit in town. While supporters argue that he is merely encouraging members of the congregation to flourish and invest in the community they are planted.

Denise and I, randomly enough, ended up at dinner with Church members. We sat around an oak dining table eating chicken curry and rice, prepared by the oldest daughters, with a family who recently moved from LA to become part of the Church. When I asked about the real estate issue, they assured me it was all “rumor based.” Doug Wilson was described as “open” and willing to “talk about anything with anyone” if they show up at his office wanting explanations about any of his (many) recent controversies.

Truth be told, I was tempted.

I watched the couple engage with their 6 kids, the daughters graciously serving and washing our plates. Each of the kids with distinct roles and assignments based on their gender. The daughters were polite and well-spoken. They answered most of my questions about Wilson with mannered points of defense.

When the wife asked about me, I gave a brief run-down of what I do and how I can travel on a whim. I went into detail about our situation, explaining that we had to make some big decisions recently if I were going to pursue a career in writing. I told her how Mike quit his job last year to take care of the kids, so I could travel when needed and not have their routines disputed. I talked about finding passion later in life, and how incredible it is to have a partner who supports it even when it brings major shifts in our roles and relationship.

Halfway through, noting the glaze in her eyes, I realized everything I was telling her was in direct offense to what they preach. Women as homemakers, men as providers. The introduction ended with awkward smiles and another compliment over the perfectly steamed veggies, which the girls, seated together in a row on the couch, nodded back with pride.

Re: Controversy

The congregation has received international coverage for its views, which include advocating for a theocracy, its pastor's defense of slavery, and his teachings using the terms to "conquer" women and make them "surrender" to the supposed superiority of men. It also has a number of institutional projects, including a publishing operation, a magazine, a three-year ministerial training program, a private accredited college (New Saint Andrews), and a campus ministry.”

Wilson addresses controversies here.

But it doesn’t end there.

WIKI: Sexual assault allegations