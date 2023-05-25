Back with another roundup since major developments have taken shape in the past 24 hours. My intention is to simply organize incoming updates for a concise and convenient reference point for those of you tracking new developments. And offer a space to discuss them as they spring.

As I mentioned in the previous post, I have been in recent contact with a couple new (reliable) sources who suggested that I reexamine and rethink the case as a whole. As well as look into certain individuals named who might be involved. Hence revived interest in the case.

As far as operating under strict gag order, media should be consistently pushing back while investigating every alternative angle, even if it means diving deep into sub Reddits and random social media sites where civilian detectives remain relentless in their pursuit to fully unfold the story.

There are always smart ways to to entertain working theories.

With that said, I do now believe this case is more complicated than initially we were led to believe. I suspect drugs are a major piece of the puzzle, Moscow LE is rightfully subject to growing suspicions, surviving roommates and their stories are fair to question & examine, Quinn Kelly should be of greater interest overall, and the delayed 911 call + the refusal to release it are both highly suspicious factors.

Below, is everything I’ve collected since our last update. The theory I stumbled across (copied and pasted at the very end of this post) is one I haven’t been able to shake. It feels like a bombshell to me. And, as horrifying as it is it might make the most sense of anything I’ve come across yet, in that it fills in so many missing pieces of the story based on what we know and have uncovered so far.

Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been subpoenaed to testify before a Pennsylvania grand jury today

Kohberger’s father is expected to testify before the impaneled grand jury in a sealed proceeding in Pennsylvania Today.

His mother previously testified before the secretive panel, a source said.

The case is related to Dana Smithers: a 45-year-old woman who went missing in May of 2022 in Monroe County, the same county where Kohberger lived. But it appears this connection might stem from sleuths who informed the family of this missing woman that BK lived nearby.

PD PRESS RELEASE

“The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is aware of the many currently reported news articles, in which media outlets have reported connections between the SARD's Dana Smithers missing person investigation and Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. The SARPD has NO EVIDENCE that Dana Smither's disappearance, is in ANY WAY tied to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.”

A source close to the case says Kohberger has a “solid alibi” and is likely not connected to Smither’s disappearance” but the grand jury has not concluded their proceedings, meaning the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported that investigators were also looking into another case in Pennsylvania to determine whether Kohberger was involved.

Tasks of the grand jury are: to evaluate the evidence and testimony provided by witnesses and weigh in on whether charges against them would more likely than not result in a conviction if brought to trial.

University of Idaho Murder Victims’ Families Prepare to Sue City of Moscow

Families have now filed paperwork reserving their right to sue the city of Moscow, Idaho.

Two notices filed with the city on May 3rd and May 11th indicate that the Goncalves and Mogen families could possibly bring lawsuits against Moscow and seek monetary damages.

Shanon Gray, the attorney representing Goncalves and Mogen’s families, told ABC News that while his clients have yet to file any lawsuits, the notices “protect their legal right to do so within two years.”

“It’s a safeguard to protect the interests of the families, the victims and really the whole community around, because if something goes wrong, or was done improperly, then someone is held accountable for that,” Gray explained.

He revealed that he had filed notices reserving his clients’ right to sue the University of Idaho, Washington State University and the Idaho State Police.

Filings indicate mounting discord between victim families & LE

Quinn Kelley Drug Conspiracy

I only started looking into QK thanks to a reliable tip recently that suggested I should. It dragged me down some rabbit holes. When I posted on IG asking to connect with anyone who might have information on Quinn, one email stood out. A young woman wrote to inform me that a source she was in contact with back in January was trying desperately to reach me, to share information on his findings, but failed.

Apparently, he had insight into Quinn Kelly and Emma Bailey - a subplot he uncovered long before TikTok was on it.

Re: Missed tip in January // Quoted Email

“People were trying to reach you in January about Quinn. So this guy (tweet handle below) was tracked by Moscow police chief. We had some exchanges. He shared pics of Quinn in a mask, in a truck, with a knife, etc. There were additional people involved with this entire crime and there were connections to a corrupt PD and when this guy’s Twitter was suspended, everything was gone (hence, the replies are gone below). He knew they were going to cancel his account because he had too much information. I gave him your handle to contact you directly back in January. He has ALL of the information. Hopefully he has contacted you.”

Second Message (when asked how I could connect w him)

“He’s wiped clean.

I was REALLY hoping he contacted you!! He had too much knowledge and he said the PD in Moscow were tracking him and threatening him. He mentioned there was another “suicide” that was really a homicide — a female at the University. You might have luck reaching him or people with knowledge of him on Substack.”

DM Screenshots From January // Source Trying to Reach Me

Fact check: The FBI Was Not Heavily Involved // They Played a Supporting Role

A few of you stated in comments on last post that the FBI had taken over the case. Not true. As I understand — they managed the tip line early on, surveillance, and some digital forensics, but Moscow LE led the investigation from day one, resisting extended interference by the FBI once they entered the scene.

Why is that?

Rumors, Theories & Miscellaneous Points to Consider:

BK is an ex heroin addict

A significant number of students never returned after November

University students have remained (mostly) silent

Word of the four deaths began as rumors of drug overdose, but that changed hours later

News of the murders spread first via campus group chats on Snapchat

Sorority sisters were called before police

There are still lingering discrepancies over when the crime actually occurred

BK was not dumb — he was a studied expert in crime. He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate degree in psychology in 2018, and attended DeSales University in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor's and a master's degree in criminal justice in 2020

Crime scene mishaps seem exceptionally careless for someone well versed in murder and forensics

We know BK was involved - but to what extent, AND WHY - is another question

Could his astute knowledge in this area possibly snagged the attention of someone else?

There is a floating theory that BK might have been the driver, with a second person directly involved in the murders

Why a sweeping gag order if the killer is in custody?

Locals insist everyone is too terrified to talk — why? If LE dismissed this a “targeted attack” and have a suspect in custody?

BK had no visible bruises cuts or scratches, and no traces of blood in his car. How incredibly difficult — to brutally murder 4 people (with a knife in the span of a few minutes) and escape entirely unscathed?

What happened to BK’s bloody clothes?

Where is the murder weapon?

Rumors online suggest that possibly two weapons were used

Xana had her locks changed shortly before the murders — what prompted that?

No one has heard from Pappa Rodger (online commentator with specific, often correct information and theories about the murders, rumored to either be Bryan or someone in LE) since BK’s arrest

University of Idaho Frat Student Comes Forward with New Details on Drunk Turkey Podcast

Kim, the WSC mom who called in to Drunk Turkey a few months ago, many dismissed as “crazy (note her audio is sped up)

A follow up discussion (where Kim’s phone records show she did in fact contact the FBI with info + her home address) is confirmed Here .

DT Pod Comments

“The main thing I'm getting from this interview is that at 9:30 a.m. word of the stabbing was out--meaning the surviving roomies knew it had happened. And for 2.5 more hours, the police were not called. There's some huge explaining that needs to be done for this and no wonder the roommates have lawyered up and don't wanna play along.”

“I live in Idaho not far from Moscow and I travel to there and Pullman regularly. We have a saying, " If you haven't heard a new rumor by noon, start one." This lady firmly subscribes to that belief.”

“I am a native Idahoan. My family, including my son, have attended the U of I. I find this totally horrifying, but believe there are grains of truth in Kim's story, sadly.”

“In a university town where most jobs are linked to the university and therefore the whole town's economy depends on the continued success of that university, don't you think the town's police dept will do whatever it takes to make sure the university, and the town's, reputation stays in tact when something as diabolical as what happened, happens? Be it framing some schmuck or protecting someone or something in that town? There is WAY more going on in this case than meets the eye and that we'll ever know, even after the trial whether Bryan is found guilty or innocent. We'll never know the full truth.”

Idaho Murders Victim Xana Kernodle Handles Police at King Road Home

King Rd. House Tear Down

The decision to tear down the house so quickly doesn’t exactly help silence skeptics who find a rushed demolition highly suspicious. Some believe the tear down is to eliminate any extended investigations, others argue it’s to ward off nosey onlookers.

A memo from UI President Scott Green said the owner of the King Road home offered to give the house to the university. Green said demolishing the house will be “a healing step” for the community.

“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” he said. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

Death Penalty - Idaho Permits Execution by Firing Squad

Because the death penalty is on the table here it means it can be used as a bargaining chip down the line. If they take it away defense might settle on a plea deal. However, a majority of the victim’s family members want it to remain in place.

Death by Firing Squad in Idaho

Idaho is the fifth state to authorize the firing squad as a method of execution, and may become the first state to mandatorily impose it on a death row prisoner since 1976. Idaho's Governor Brad Little signed HB 186 into law on March 24, 2023. It goes into effect on July 1st.

“Idaho may use firing squads to execute death-row inmates if no lethal injection drugs are available, under a new law signed . Republican Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 186, which permits state prison officials to carry out executions using a method that hasn't been employed in the U.S. in more than a decade. "For the people on death row, a jury convicted them of their crimes, and they were lawfully sentenced to death," Little said in a letter after signing the bill. "It is the responsibility of the State of Idaho to follow the law and ensure that lawful criminal sentences are carried out," he added. Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed at Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, for killing an attorney during a courthouse escape attempt. Gardner sat in a chair, sandbags around him and a target pinned over his heart. Five prison staffers drawn from a pool of volunteers fired from 25 feet (about 8 meters) away with .30-caliber rifles. Gardner was pronounced dead two minutes later. A blank cartridge was loaded into one rifle without anyone knowing which. That’s partly done to enable those bothered later by their participation to believe they may not have fired a fatal bullet. Death by firing squad is a form of execution usually reserved for military personnel. The concept is simple: a prisoner either stands or sits against a brick wall or some other heavy barrier. Five or more soldiers line up side by side several feet away, and each one aims their firearm directly at the prisoner's heart.

What has caused the lethal drug scarcity?

States found it difficult to obtain the cocktail of drugs long relied on, such as sodium thiopental, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride. Some have switched to more accessible drugs such as pentobarbital or midazolam, both of which, critics say, can cause excruciating pain.

Other states have reauthorized the use of electric chairs and gas chambers — or are at least considering doing so.

That’s where the firing squads come in.

BK Standing Silent — Is It a Strategy?

1) He got the judge to say not guilty.

2) He avoided saying it in front of the families, which would have played poorly in the media (a place where he is already been deemed guilty)

3) Everything about the way he said "not guilty" would have been analyzed to shreds. Hence what the judge said yesterday: “innocent until proven guilty in this country.”

You Tube Conspiracy Pulled From Comments on Drunk Turkey Podcast

“Quinn Kelley, Dylan's boyfriend, was trafficking drugs (admitted by several who know him) from Boise, to Moscow and the University of Idaho campus. The murder house was the distribution point (leaks indicate it was a massive drug house) for Moscow. He was protected by the FBI as several agents were getting a cut of the profits.

Dylan was involved as the local contact in the house as Quinn Kelley lived primarily in Boise. Kohberger was a frequent buyer from the house and a distributor to the Washington State University campus. This is why he was frequently in the area around the house, even at odd hours. Everyone in the house knew what was going on but went along with it as they received free drugs from Dylan for remaining silent.

Everything fell apart two weeks before the murder, when Dylan and Maddie had a huge fight (see Tiktok video Maddie posted about Dylan from two weeks prior).