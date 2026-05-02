NEW: Nick Tartaglione Explains

As a follow-up to yesterday’s video: I heard from Nick — he’s OK but on lockdown all week after an inmate attacked a guard. He explains on our call.

This audio was recorded yesterday afternoon; I wanted his reaction to hearing his name again in the news again because of the NYT article about the suicide note— a year after I wrote about it. The note has been mentioned by Nick several times before in exclusive audio clips shared over the past two years. It goes to show how slow mainstream outlets are to pursue critical angles sourced and pre-packaged by independent efforts, and how much the public still relies on them to shape their perception on most things.

The NYT is now pushing to unseal the Epstein note; I expect they may have more success than I did.

Stay tuned.