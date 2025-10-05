It has been more than six years since Jeffrey Epstein died while incarcerated in federal prison. Since 2019–when he was found dead in his cell in what was officially ruled a suicide—the earth has spun, the seasons have changed, regimes have started or ended, and wars have raged. All the while, the contours of Epstein’s life and circumstances of his death have remained a fact of our lives, an intolerable and intolerably complicated idea that stalks the powerful and haunts the public. Epstein’s presence barrels in and fades out at odd intervals, based on new public disclosures or developments in legal dramas connected to or interconnected with his prosecutions. But even when he recedes from view amid more urgent crises and news cycles, the saga of Jeffrey Epstein carries on, lying in wait until the next leak or release or narrative twist by which he will return to startle or scare us—or seduce us with the way he can be utilized to make any point, argue any theory, solve any mystery, and connect any dot.

The same has been true for villains, heroes, blessed, damned, and other complex characters for the entirety of human storytelling history. Facts and suspicions converge to form conspiracies and rumors and conspiracies and ignorance and miscommunications tangle up into legend.

Which is how Jeffrey Epstein met Amelia Earhart.

On September 26, 2025, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he was ordering his administration to declassify and release allU.S. government records related to Earhart—her final trip and disappearance. I laughed out loud. Who is asking for this? I can’t remember the last time anyone mentioned our heroic, navigationally challenged queen. And yet there it was—dropped right in the middle of a nation distracted by an entirely different set of files the president would clearly rather we forget.

Critics immediately flagged the disparity: if the public’s appetite is for Epstein files, why serve up Earhart instead? What’s next—the long-lost truth about the Loch Ness Monster? The Bermuda Triangle flight manifest? D.B. Cooper’s parachute?

Amelia Earhart, one of the 20th century’s most celebrated aviators, vanished in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. She and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared somewhere over the central Pacific near Howland Island. Despite massive searches—and decades of speculation—neither they nor their plane were ever conclusively found. Her disappearance has inspired endless theories: secret spy missions, Japanese capture, survival on remote islands. Every new lead deepens the mystery, cementing Earhart as an icon of daring and speculation.

But the timing of this declassification raises eyebrows. Why? Because Ghislaine Maxwell—herself a licensed pilot—has long been fascinated by Earhart. Her obsession ran deep enough that she personally searched for the missing plane on two separate expeditions and persuaded her then-boyfriend, Ted Waitt, to bankroll Amelia, the biopic directed by Mira Nair and produced by Kevin Hyman and Lydia Dean Pilcher, with Hilary Swank, Richard Gere, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Eccleston, and Joe Anderson in starring roles. The film was, by all accounts, Maxwell’s passion project.

The cast apparently grew close to Ghislaine during filming. One source recalls visiting her La Jolla home and finding Hilary Swank casually lounging on the couch.

Naturally, Ghislaine’s fingerprints have been scrubbed from the story and the movie. Premiere photos with her in frame have all vanished. According to sources, after her arrest, Waitt hired an Israeli company to erase images of them together—just like other powerful friends who became inconvenient associates of hers once circumstances changed (ahem…Elon Musk).

Image G sent to Epstein in an email

“We did many exciting things, but one of the most fabulous ones that we did was we looked for Amelia Earhart twice.” — Ghislaine Maxwell

Are the Earhart files a coincidence? Maybe.

Or did Ghislaine possibly inspire their release?

I like to imagine there’s some negotiations happening behind the scenes—like, maybe she leaked the birthday book as a subtle warning, then laid out her “demands,” which may have included finally freeing her missing idol’s files.

In this timeline, anything is possible.

Interview Transcript: Ghislaine Maxwell

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: I founded TerraMar in—well, the idea of TerraMar came, I think in 2010. So I want to just explain TerraMar a little bit. So Ted and I bought a boat—well, Ted bought the boat. And its—basis of the boat was to do explorations and sea—sea exploratory stuff. This really started because I have, and have had since I was a child, a love of the ocean and everything aquatic. And I’ve always been, I just—I’m nervous about the state of the ocean. When Ted and I, we worked with National Geographic and we did exploratory work and the most exciting—we did many exciting things, but one of the most fabulous ones that we did was we looked for Amelia Earhart twice. I did two expeditions to look for Amelia Earhart, as an example of an—of a exploration that we did. And he had a foundation for the ocean and we worked with Nat Geo, we worked with Woods Hole. We did amazing things. We bought—he bought the Remus 6000, so when the plane went missing, the plane that went—was it Air France? From Brazil to Paris that went down, it was the Remus 6000 that found that plane. It’s one of those deep sea explorers. Anyway, when I broke up with Ted, I just—one of the things I did not want to give up was the—my love of the ocean and everything that we did and TerraMar, the genesis of TerraMar came from that. So TerraMar obviously means land, sea. And the story of the ocean is that earth really shouldn’t be called earth, it should be called ocean because three quarters is the ocean. So—and so I wanted to not clash with anything to do with Ted, because it was a bit awkward between us and I—so he took all the part of the ocean that was close to land, so within 200 miles. And so I decided I would focus on all the parts of the ocean that was outside of national borders, TerraMar. And that’s how that—that’s the genesis of TerraMar. Okay. TODD BLANCHE: So what was the time period of that? GM: That—I think after I broke up with Ted, so 2010, ‘11, is when it started. And then I ran it all the way up until whenever the Epstein drama struck and then I just shut it down. Not—I shut it down because I didn’t want what was happening to hurt any—the Smithsonian or Nat Geo or the—I just couldn’t let everything be hurt by what was happening to me.

Meanwhile

Other Epstein-adjacent updates have mostly gone unnoticed. House Oversight Democrats released another batch of Epstein estate records: daily schedules, flight logs, ledgers. Entries note planned meetings with Trump backers Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk. The latest batch of emails also show Ghislaine instructing Epstein on what to do with his sperm so the procedural timeline is met to ensure successful implantation.

It proves she did love him and was still deeply enmeshed in his world—affectionate enough to want a baby by him in 2007.

Legal Developments

Monday is crucial. Maxwell’s petition will land in the Supreme Court during the annual “long conference,” when justices review the backlog of cases from their summer recess. Maxwell’s case is at the top.

Travel photo sent to Epstein in an email

Her Argument:

She claims she shouldn’t have been prosecuted at all due to Epstein’s 2007–2008 Florida plea deal. That deal allowed Epstein to plead guilty to minor state charges, serve a light sentence, and, most controversially, promised the “United States” wouldn’t pursue his “potential co-conspirators.”

Maxwell’s lawyers argue that should include her. Legally, they have a point.

The government disagrees: the deal only applied to Florida, didn’t cover Maxwell, and didn’t apply to crimes in New York. Courts have sided with the government. But here’s the oddity: if the deal didn’t protect Maxwell, why does it seem to shield everyone else? Epstein’s plea agreement was already extraordinary. He faced federal charges that could have sent him to prison for life. Instead, he pled guilty to two state charges, served 13 months with work-release privileges, and registered as a sex offender.

Prosecutors argue Maxwell was different: her crimes were central, ongoing, and occurred in New York. Yet from the public perspective, the law looks selectively applied. If the government can reinterpret the Florida deal to target Maxwell, why not others?

The non-prosecution agreement (NPA) explicitly promised no federal prosecution for “potential co-conspirators.” Four people were named (Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova), but the language could extend protection to others. For years, the clause effectively shielded Epstein’s inner circle. Prosecutors hesitated; victims were told there was nothing they could do.

Then, in 2019, Epstein was arrested in New York. Suddenly, the Florida deal was “just local.” The Southern District of New York said it didn’t apply outside Florida and didn’t cover crimes after 2007. Maxwell was charged in 2020 and convicted in 2021. Appeals courts upheld that ruling. The government decided the deal didn’t protect her.

But here’s the kicker: if Maxwell isn’t protected, why are Epstein’s other associates seemingly untouchable? She is the only one paying the price. The inconsistency is glaring—law is flexible for her, rigid for everyone else. Epstein’s inner circle was insulated for years, but Maxwell became the target once he was gone.

Epstein surrounded himself with the world’s most powerful figures. Prosecuting Maxwell allowed the government to show action without touching the heavy hitters. For survivors, it’s a bitter truth: many abusers went unpunished, yet Maxwell bore the full weight of justice. The plea deal was a shield—first, blocking action, then suddenly irrelevant—but only for her.

Maxwell’s case exposes the underbelly of flawed American law —how accountability often depends more on who you are and what you know than what “justice” decides, and despite the onslaught of hate I’m sure to get for it, I’m rooting for her success in this petition. The White House cannot determine the files don’t prove blackmail or trafficking occurred and hold a woman in jail (under those assumptions tied to her trial) and call it fair.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a 50-month sentence yesterday. Ghislaine Maxwell, as a trade-in for Jeffrey Epstein, is serving 250—her sentence is for sex trafficking minors, a violent, exploitative crime with mandatory minimums, while Diddy’s was for a non-violent financial offense.

The Emails via Bloomberg — Excerpts Below

“Part of a cache of more than 18,000 obtained by Bloomberg News, show that Maxwell and Epstein were closer, in many respects, than either publicly admitted.”

Epstein’s Inbox Contains messages from 2002 through 2022 but is most active between 2005 through 2008, provides an entirely different vantage point. It is a window into the life, mind and relationships of a serial sex abuser whose impact on US politics has only grown in the six years since he was found dead in a New York City jail cell. It tells the story of Epstein in Epstein’s own words. Riddled with typos, unfinished thoughts and missing punctuation, the emails are hardly the final word on Epstein. They do not provide complete answers for some of the most persistent questions surrounding his case, including how Epstein amassed his fortune, and no evidence that prominent public figures were sexually abusing minors. Maxwell’s job was to ensure that his environs ran smoothly. She hired the decorators, gardeners and chefs to staff Epstein’s homes and the builders and architects who worked on properties under construction. She would also remind Epstein about his assistants’ birthdays or to pay his butler’s Christmas bonus, the emails show. Staffers who wanted to take vacation went to Maxwell for approval; she’d send requests up the chain to Epstein, who’d sign off with simply “yes’”or “fine.” According to her (Maxwell’s) telling, she was a onetime girlfriend turned property manager at Epstein’s luxury homes around the world, yet was not privy to the inner workings of his vast influence machine or sex-trafficking operation. But hundreds of emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account, which haven’t been previously reported, shed new light on Maxwell’s partnership with Epstein. Maxwell opened at least one foreign bank account using one of his addresses, was a named director on one of Epstein’s main revenue-generating companies, and traded stock in a company they were both invested in

The spreadsheet created by one of Epstein’s accountants includes a $35,000 watch that was earmarked for a former Bill Clinton aide; a $71,000 purchase at a Lexus dealership for one of Epstein’s lawyers; and other items, such as lingerie and chocolates, some for teenage girls who later lodged sexual abuse complaints against Epstein and Maxwell. The spreadsheet indicates that Maxwell helped Epstein arrange many of the items; it doesn’t specify whether the intended recipients were ever offered or actually accepted the gifts. Maxwell went on the offensive, the emails show. In one, dated Jan. 3, 2015, she circulated a two-decade-old report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office stamped confidential. The 20-page report recounted how Giuffre, at the age of 15, had accused two male acquaintances of rape. The document said the complaint had been dropped due to “the victim’s lack of credibility.” Over the next two weeks, she peppered Epstein with additional emails. “Pls call me back,” she asked. On Jan. 13, 2015 Maxwell forwarded Epstein an email chain between her lawyer and Epstein’s lawyer that discussed, in part, how Giuffre’s allegations could prompt a new police investigation into Maxwell in the UK. “Question,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell on May 23, 2008. “Which one do you prefer,,, lewd and Iscivious conduct , or procuring minors for prostituion.” At the time, he and his star-studded team of defense lawyers were closing in on a generous plea deal with federal and state officials in Florida, and Epstein was trying to negotiate the state charges to which he’d plead guilty. Maxwell’s response was matter-of-fact: About a month before Epstein was to begin serving his jail sentence in the private wing of a Palm Beach County jail, Maxwell took pains to comfort and protect him as his lavish life was collapsing around him. Trump’s name surfaced again around the time Epstein was making an intense backchannel lobbying effort to get federal prosecutors to drop their case against him. The emails indicate that Maxwell may have been referring to a team of reporters covering Epstein who she expected would be seeking information from Trump; from Abe Gosman, the late healthcare magnate whose palatial property sold to Trump for $41 million after a heated bidding war with Epstein; from court documents in West Palm Beach; and from Joel Pashcow, the Palm Beach police and fire foundation board member who’d traveled on Epstein’s private jet. Pashcow did not respond to a request for comment.

As Epstein prepared for his time behind bars, Maxwell helped wind down his empire. Should they sell his Bentley? His Sikorsky helicopter? Who on staff should she fire? What about the apartment in Paris? Maxwell also sought advice on how to handle her shares in Bear Stearns, which were starting to teeter as the 2008 financial crisis loomed. (The firm ultimately collapsed in March 2008 and was sold to JPMorgan Chase & Co.) A day before he started his 18-month sentence, beginning June 30, 2008, Maxwell offered a motherly suggestion.

