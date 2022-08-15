Hello and happy Monday!

I figured now might be a good time to welcome new subscribers here who may or may not know what to expect from a monthly newsletter subscription. Substack, I realize, is new to many of you, so I wanted to offer a brief breakdown of what the site entails. And my intentions behind it.

First, I must confess that I'm awful at routine, but working hard to correct that. I keep hearing how much "people love consistency," which I believe is true (even if I don't adhere to it in my personal life.) But bear in mind, that this newsletter is only 6 months old, so much of these past few months have been me figuring out what exactly I'd like the site to become. And how best to ensure that content here feels "worth" a paid membership. Thankfully, you’ve all been instrumental in helping me with these decisions. I would love for the newsletter to reflect its community. And feel like one giant group text where conversations are unguarded but insightful. Not always politically correct. To create as I prefer. Without worrying about censorship or how I might be perceived, labeled, and defined as a writer. It means I can tell stories the way I like them told. So sometimes topics might come framed with journalistic efficiency; and other times they arrive messy, salacious, and downright conspiratorial.

The good news is, that the rules & themes here are fluid. So curiosity thrives best.

As of now, it works like this:

One article in your inbox at the end of every week, ideally though it's usually two: One at the beginning of the week (could be any random topic) and one at the end, typically a more structured piece. Especially if it's part of an ongoing series (i.e. Maxwell, Spears, Depp.)

Out of the 8 articles posted here during the month, I usually offer half for free.

Podcasts/videos are typically reserved for paid subscribers.

The Last week of every month is the most fun. This includes a book review (by Luana Holloway.) One mid-week feature and the “End of Month Roundup,” which wrangles all of the madness that unfolds over four weeks in one place for a swift, convenient recap to highlight the best and worst of the internet all in one place and digest in a single sitting. It’s me combing every bizarre corner of the web so you don’t have to. This post comes stocked with opinions, sarcasm, compliments, complaints, links, videos, AND my "favorite things consumed" section to round-up up everything I've been loving throughout the month, as far as recommendations for books, movies, podcasts, brands, products, etc…

I'll be back here tomorrow with scattered highlights about Cara's drug habit and Elon's odd means of deflection. Then again on Friday with the 4th chapter in the Depp Vs. Heard series. Another long (but informative) read.

As always, thank you for your support!

Xx

J