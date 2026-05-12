Exclusive Audio: “Hey Jess, if Epstein’s brother doubts that it’s authentic, have him to hire his own handwriting experts and authenticate it. I gain nothing either way by. I just told the truth.”

I hate to be the middle-woman here, but this is where the saga currently resides, and I happen to have insight into both parties and their theories. Nick Tartaglione you know as a frequent subject, given the hours of airtime he’s received in audio clips published as exclusives. I don’t typically pursue true crime as an extended series, but in this case I realized his value in this whole sordid tale immediately.

The rest of the media is just catching on.

That doesn’t mean I closed the books on other possibilities.

Back in December, I sat down with Mark Epstein to hear his side. In the middle of holiday chaos and work events I was juggling at the time, I took a train from DC one evening to meet him and spent a little over 90 minutes in a dimly lit private members’ club—an old-school New York artist haunt—listening to his account without a recording device to rely on afterward. Somewhere, I still have a stash of napkins covered in scribbled notes from that conversation.

In person, Mark was guarded, precise, and adamant in refusing to answer questions about his upbringing, which I of course pressed him on, or about his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell—aside from a couple of off-the-record anecdotes and an acknowledgment that he wouldn’t speak ill of her because she had been “very good” to his mother and always been pleasant in his presence. He had “nothing against” her he told me. His sole purpose for meeting me was to raise suspicions about his brother’s death.

Mark Epstein is convinced someone arranged to take Jeffrey Epstein out based on evidence gathered through an independent investigation and autopsy he commissioned alongside the official examination conducted after Epstein’s death.

You might remember parts of his story being told at length by Tucker Carlson a few years ago.

Up Ahead: Dr. Steven Greer’s UFO Conference!

There are certainly aspects of the Epstein files I hold strong — yes, controversial — opinions about. The portrayal of legal aged escorts as false victims, for one. Corrupt lawyers invested in defaming Trump, and unverified accusations repeated as fact by misinformed sleuths, another. But when it comes to how and why Jeffrey Epstein died, I’ve always maintained a neutral position and that remains true today. I’ve always been open to hearing every angle. I’ve never conclusively said: this is what I believe to be true.

NICK ON AUDIO

May 10, 7:10 pm: “The truth is the truth.”

0:00 -3:09

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“It’s a shame that everyone else can’t hear how emphatic Nick is when he describes all this stuff. You know, His authenticity and genuineness and truthfulness bleeds through, you know, and you and I hear it.” — Jonah, inmate on call

The Suicide Note

Mark Vs. Nick

Mark Epstein is highly skeptical of the newly released suicide note purportedly written in prison by his late brother Jeffrey.

Mark disputes the authenticity of a jailhouse note unsealed this week, calling it “the work of a professional forger.”

The Note: “They investigated me for month — FOUND NOTHING!!!” the note reads. “So 15 year old charges resulted. It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!”

Mark claims the note is forgery but does not dispute that it bears striking resemblance to his brother’s penmanship. “It wouldn’t be hard to get some pro forger to forge a note,” he told Business Insider. “That’s the easiest f***ing thing in the world to do.”

He had also acknowledged that the “bust out cryin” line is a reference to the “Little Rascals” TV show that they grew up watching in the 1960s. The same phrase appears in multiple emails from Jeffrey to his brother and friends. “It’s public knowledge, it’s in the emails” he told the outlet. “So they stole it from me to make it sound like it was him.”

However, that timing doesn’t add up. The emails Mark is referencing were only revealed by the Justice Department in the past year, as part of a larger release of files related to him, while the suicide note has been under seal by a judge this whole time, as Nick has stated several times before.

The judge unsealed the note after the NYT’s petitioned for its release. This month is the first time it was revealed to the pubic, so it’s highly implausible Nick could have known Epstein was fond of this particular phrase.

“Jeffrey Epstein wanted to be put back in the cell with me. I didn’t even know this existed until recently. I mean, that should show you right there. Epstein offered me money to not return to general population and stay in the box with him because he felt safe with me.” — Nick Tartaglione

“You saw pictures of me. Jeffrey Epstein had marks around his neck because he tried to hang himself. At the time, I was, you know, 240, 250 pounds, and had a bench press over 500 pounds. If I wanted to hurt Jeffrey Epstein, I could have heard Jeffrey Epstein. I didn’t hurt Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.”

How Epstein Died Matters.

This conclusion—should we ever arrive there— will determine how this scandal-marred chapter of American history is ultimately regarded. An orchestrated hit suggests powerful people colluded to silence him.

Death by his own hand would deflate that theory and knock the wind out of a growing belief that a shadowy cabal controls the country and was responsible not only for his murder, but for the elaborate cover-up that followed.

Mark Epstein made it clear that evening that he has no interest in defending anything his brother was accused or convicted of. He doesn’t deny Jeffrey Epstein was guilty. What he wants is media attention on his findings, particularly the independent autopsy report.

Until there’s concrete evidence confirming either theory, I view both men as equally critical sources with compelling personal insight into this whole mess.

I’ll be back to expand on what I gleaned from my conversation with Mark.

What I have now is Nick’s response captured in a hectic soundbite. Because he is out of minutes until the 13th, he was forced to relay his thoughts on another inmate’s allotted call time.

Thank you, Jonah, for the facilitating it.

Statement From Nick’s Attorney, Inga Parsons:

“Comey was Epstein”s prosecutor as well as Nicks and PDiddy.”s. In my 35 years of federal criminal practice I have never seen such perjury, misrepresentations and obvious evidence tampering as in this case. You don’t need 90 meetings with federal prosecutors and agents if you are telling the truth but apparently you do when the three key witnesses started out exonerating Nick as not involved and admitting their own involvement in the killings. Nick is retired law enforcement - he rescues animals. He is not a killer. Nor is he a member of the Mexican cartel as the main cooperator and the men who were killed by the cartel were Cartel members. Nick Tartaglione is innocent and is unjustly serving life sentences for crimes he did not commit.”