Q. Whose Contact Did DM Add to Her Phone at 3:51am?

“Beyond the legal strategies and courtroom maneuvers, this case has come to represent something larger—a story about the limits of human perception, the power of fear, and the ways in which trauma distorts memory and reaction.”

— Jessica Reed Kraus The Chilling Details of the King Road Murders and the 911 Call That Could Change Everything

It’s now been sixteen months since four University of Idaho students were murdered inside their off-campus home on King Road. The accused suspect is currently awaiting trial. But as we get closer to his court date—and deeper into newly unearthed evidence—something strange is happening with the narrative. What once felt like a neatly packaged murder plot is beginning to fray. Witness accounts are conflicting. The digital timeline doesn’t align with the trauma response we were led to believe. And a quiet but growing faction is beginning to ask: What if Bryan Kohberger didn’t do it?

As more evidence unfolds about the Moscow Murders and we draw closer to Bryan Kohberger’s trial, we wanted to summarize new findings. If you’re new to House Inhabit, you can find Jessica’s previous coverage of the case HERE.

Below is a comprehensive update examining the Kohberger shower selfie, communication between surviving roommates, murder weapon faulty forensics, lack of motive, details of the arrest and raid, holes in the defense, and a new timeline that could shift the entire case based on collected online sleuth theories.

What’s New?

“Murders are not monsters, they’re men. And that’s the most frightening thing about them.” —Alice Sebold