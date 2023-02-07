House Inhabit

Lindsey Nicole
Feb 7, 2023

Anyone miss the MTV Music Awards from the 90s/early 2000’s??? Courtney Love throwing rocks at Madonna. Rage Against the Machine drummer protesting Limp Bizkit (and rightfully so). Fiona Apple telling us she sold out and starved herself and we shouldn’t! THOSE were awards shows!

Jackie DB
Feb 7, 2023

Honestly I’ve never related to Ben more 😂

