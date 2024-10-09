“The Best Work That Anybody Ever Writes Is the Work That Is on the Verge of Embarrassing Him, Always.”

―Arthur Miller

Since this scandal broke, I’ve grappled with how to approach writing about it. The dynamics and the people involved have obviously put me in a very peculiar position. On one hand, I’m obligated to cover political scandals — I’ve committed to transparency even when it’s uncomfortable. On the other, I’m friends with both parties, caught in what’s evolved into a viral media fiasco — at least in certain journalism circles. Callous speculation could cause more harm than good; so, while I can’t say for certain what transpired behind closed doors between Robert Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi, I can share my experience with both over the past year.

In wrestling with how to approach this, I revisited 10 months of texts between Olivia and myself. Scrolling through our past threads, I saw that just a few weeks ago I was overwhelmed by a backlog of campaign chapters I hadn’t finished. Olivia gave me sound advice: Only ever write what you would tell someone to their face, and give the version you’d tell a friend at the bar. So, that’s exactly what I’ve done here: unraveled the situation in hindsight hoping to add nuance and context to the seedy tabloid version. And, really, I suppose, to try and make sense of it all for myself.

I certainly didn’t expect “Scorpio rage” as my October surprise, but nothing prepares you for waking up to find your face plastered between a former presidential candidate and his alleged mistress — your former “friend” — in a photo from the dog days of COVID, clad in cutoff shorts and a sunburn.

This was not how I imagined my tabloid debut.

For 12 months, I’ve worked tirelessly to create something unique here: elevated in look, casual in tone, mingling high- and lowbrow elements, designed for women who followed me for pop culture musings. I sought to humanize key players in the election and to cultivate a space for the non-political to engage, offering a more curious and optimistic alternative to stuffy recycled political fodder. If I was going to drag my readers from Hollywood into politics, I wanted it to look good. My aim was to capture the campaign trail with style, in a nod to JFK Jr.'s George Magazine, with one goal in mind: making politics alluring again.

Yet here I was, wedged between ads for toenail fungus and a bizarre curation of photos, from RFK Jr. shirtless at Gold’s Gym to Olivia and Ryan Lizza cuddling in a black-and-white video, flashing a new engagement ring at the camera.

By the second day, news of this “digital flirtation” had already sent shockwaves through the media. Everyone in the industry was talking about it. The revered queen of political profiling, engaged to the Chief Washington Correspondent for Politico, caught in a sexting scandal with one of her presidential subjects. I became an unwitting side character, bombarded with requests for comment from major outlets like Inside Edition and Access Hollywood, all eager for the inside scoop.

The last thing I wanted was to explain this story under bright studio lights on TV. As with every riveting story I cover, my readers come first.

Two weeks ago, I lay fuming in a bathrobe on a hotel bed in Manhattan when Mike called, asking if my online insults were “necessary.” He was referring to the petty revenge tactics I’d indulged in — adding cruel adjectives to descriptions of Olivia Nuzzi, whom I’d only recently likened to a young Meryl Streep.

A week before news of this “digital flirtation” broke, I had published an in-depth interview with Nuzzi promoting her cover story on Trump, ironically titled “The Last of the Real Ones.” The interview aimed to examine what goes into crafting a substantial cover story. Looking at it now, it reads more like what she intended it to be: coded messaging to Bobby Kennedy. Knowing he reads here, her intention might have been more about gaining his attention than attracting new fans — especially if she was blocked during this time, which is very likely.

Did I need to publicly berate someone who hurt me? Probably not. Did I relish the snarky attacks anyway? Yes, for about a week. Without apology or regret.

Admittedly, my intensity in outrage is a signature trait. The beauty — and tragedy — of independent reporting is that you answer solely to your own voice. If you’re enraged and debating whether to call a former friend “big-boned” (or worse), there’s no one to stop you. You think it, type it, hit publish, and apologize later.

Or not.

In my defense, this is all plainly stated in my tagline: “Obsessively invested in quality gossip, powered by typical Scorpio tendencies.” I’m truly the last person you’d want dragged into the center of your political sex scandal. Unregulated expression in independent media is liberating but risky. At least it’s honest and raw — unlike, say, The New York Times.

“I think you’re better than this,” a friend texted.

“I promise you I’m not,” I replied.

Scenes from Summer Outings with Link and Olivia

Despite the nature of my work — often rooted in “quality” gossip — I usually manage to avoid personal drama. I’m not judgmental, don’t hold grudges, hate confrontation, and get along with most everyone. People of varying status trust me because of it, and anonymous sources continue to fuel my coverage. Johnny Depp was one of the first to put his trust in me. When he called that day, he said, “I don’t know you, but based on the words and the music you use, I trust you.” He saw art in my coverage and appreciated that someone in media might ask their audience to consider another side of the story. In his case, he entered that Fairfax courtroom the decided villain. Invested civic journalism helped restore his reputation.

Gossip, though often dismissed as trivial, has a long and respected literary history. Consider Dominick Dunne and Truman Capote — writers who wielded it shrewdly. In its best form, gossip serves as a great human connector, bridging gaps and fostering understanding of people, their lapses, and questionable actions. No one walks away from a juicy story, especially when it involves the humiliation of prominent figures. Public appetite for salacious stories never runs dry. Anonymous sources often provide the only insight into the nuanced corners of a blazing media scandal.

Nuzzigate brought out the worst in me. I spent a year trusting someone who secretly harbored a consuming infatuation with the candidate I was closely covering. How many secrets had she collected and revealed, posing as my friend? I told her things I’d never want repeated to him — or anyone, for that matter. He had become the central figure of my campaign coverage. I wrote about him in ways corporate media refused to, and in turn, his supporters (new and old) loved me for it. The response was inspiring, proof that an independent perspective could indeed shift public opinion of a controversial figure. Week by week, I saw the impact fairer coverage was having.

This dynamic was mutually rewarding: a rising independent journalist, dismissed by mainstream media, covering a “long shot” candidate framed similarly by those same entities. I was one of the few voices positively amplifying his message on a consistent basis, and in that effort, interest in my coverage and his visibility under my lens grew. Yet, I never hesitated to call him out when I felt it necessary. That balance kept people on their toes. Everywhere I went, navigating each new scandal as it sprang, I was asked what I thought about RFK. On different weeks, I’d have different answers.

Meanwhile, in private communications, I trusted a fellow journalist to operate under the same sacred code of confidentiality. I assumed that because she was a seasoned player, she was held to the highest standards. None of my gossip was anything she could print. Never did I suspect she’d twist my words to feed her obsession with him.

But, let’s rewind.