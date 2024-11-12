In the wake of post-election fervor, isn’t it a relief to see our least favorite campaign scandal finally wrapping up?

Olivia Nuzzi, who recently exited her role at New York magazine, has now withdrawn her request for a protective order against ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza of Politico. Last month, she filed for a temporary order citing harassment and blackmail, but on Friday, she filed a motion to dismiss the case altogether.

Lizza hit back hard, calling her allegations “fabricated” and branding her “shameless.” Nuzzi, meanwhile, seems more than ready to move on, stating she has no interest in further fueling this PR nightmare.

Both are still on indefinite leave—Nuzzi after her editors uncovered her involvement with RFK Jr., and Lizza while Politico conducts its own internal investigation.

With the dust finally settling, there’s only one question left for us here to ponder: when does the Netflix series drop? And who’s playing who?

If anything, I can always count on my audience being game for casting a scandal.

Ryan Lizza's Statement Re: Olivia Nuzzi Withdrawing Her Request for a Protective Order Against Him

"Olivia shamelessly used litigation with false and defamatory allegations as a public relations strategy. When required to do so, she refused to defend her claims in court last month. She then sought to hide my response to her claims from the public by seeking to seal the proceedings that she began. Now, on the eve of a hearing at which she knew her lies would be exposed, she has taken the only course available to her and withdrawn her fabricated claims. Olivia lied to me for almost a year. She lied to her editors. She lied to her readers. She lied to her colleagues. She lied to reporters. And she lied to the judge in this case. I said I would defend myself against her lies vigorously and successfully and I am fully prepared to do so. But for now, I'm pleased this matter is closed."

Statement From Olivia Nuzzi

"Ms. Nuzzi has no interest in fighting a public relations battle. For insight into her decision, you can refer to the statements in her motion." — Ari Wilkenfeld